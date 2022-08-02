Read on jacksoncountytimes.net
Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident
One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
Black man beaten, left bloodied after alleged stop sign violation in Tennessee
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has opened a probe into the brutal arrest of a Black man who was chased into a home, where a loved one recorded as he was beaten and shocked with a Taser after alleged traffic violations. The video begins when officers follow a man into...
Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado county clerk Tina Peters
A judge in Colorado issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk who was barred from overseeing elections after she was indicted on charges of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. Judge Matthew Barrett of Colorado’s 21st Judicial District said Peters, who recently lost the...
Female inmates allege they were raped after a guard sold cell access for $1,000
A lawsuit alleges officers at an Indiana jail watched the incident play out, but didn't intervene. A lawyer for the sheriff's office has said the women are seeking financial gain from the department.
A Tennessee police officer is on administrative leave as the violent arrest of a man is investigated
Tennessee officials are investigating an officer's violent arrest of a Black man accused of fleeing from police trying to stop him after allegedly running a stop sign, officials said.
Court again orders Pritzker agency to answer why unfit detainees aren't transferred
(The Center Square) – The director of the Illinois Department of Human Services must again appear before a Sangamon County judge to answer why the state isn’t taking jail detainees for a fitness evaluation. Sangamon County Circuit Court Chief Judge John Madonia on Tuesday ordered IDHS Secretary Grace...
