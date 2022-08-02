ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Ex-Florida guard who left female inmate paralyzed is convicted — but not for that incident

One of the two corrections officers accused of brutally attacking an inmate at Lowell Correctional, leaving her paralyzed, went on trial Wednesday, but not for that incident. Keith Mitchell Turner, a lieutenant who had a history of brutality complaints and is no longer employed by the department, was tried and found guilty on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a person under 12, a crime unrelated to his former prison system job.
MARION COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Judge issues arrest warrant for Colorado county clerk Tina Peters

A judge in Colorado issued an arrest warrant Thursday for Tina Peters, the Mesa County clerk who was barred from overseeing elections after she was indicted on charges of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct. Judge Matthew Barrett of Colorado’s 21st Judicial District said Peters, who recently lost the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loitering

Comments / 0

Community Policy