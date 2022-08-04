Hurry! Sling TV free trial is back for a limited time — how to get it right now

Looking to cut the cord? Good news: Sling TV's free trial is back. The only catch is that this deal will not last long. Today (August 4, 2022) is the final day you can start this deal, so act fast.

New customers who sign up for Sling TV will be able to watch Sling TV for free through August 20. This offer is good for all three of Sling TV's tiers: the $35 per month Sling Orange (with ESPN) and Sling Blue (with local Fox and NBC networks) as well as the $50 per month Sling Orange & Blue combo package. While Sling TV free trials typically only last 7 or so days, this deal will last 18 days (provided you sign up now). It's one of the best Sling TV deals we've seen. (For more deals, read our guide to the best Sling promo codes this week).

Sling TV free trial @ Sling

Here's what the deal's expiration date means for you, straight from Sling TV's fine print:

"Trial will end on 8/21/22 or upon cancellation if subscription is cancelled prior to this date. ... On 8/21/22 your credit card will be charged monthly for applicable subscription until you cancel your service."

So, we recommend you set some sort of a reminder for August 20. This way you can take a moment to consider if you want to spend $35 or more per month on Sling, and you don't get billed without realizing it.

Sling TV is both one of the best streaming services and one of the best cable TV alternatives , making it an attractive option for cord cutters who want to save money and ditch their cable TV package. Their top-tier Sling Orange & Blue plan costs $50 for the first month, and includes access to the most channels like CNN, AMC, ESPN, and more. You also get 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage included, and the ability to record multiple shows at once.

In our Sling TV review , we loved the service for its low cost and the ability to add on extra channels.

This Sling TV free trial is an excellent way to give the service a spin.

