Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children

The schools aren't allowed to even discipline bad kids. The only one's that gets monitored are the teachers. They already have enough on their plate. How about the administrators start expelling chronically bad kids instead of siding with their parents against the teachers!
So now he’s assuming that teachers are qualified to know what a potential Child shooter is. Also, there’s been many of children , not only in my daughters class, but that I have worked with, that was violent and had behavioral issues and yet they got to stay in the class and in school when acting out violently. Hmmm
In keeping with Murphy and the teacher’s union’s Stalinist world view. Attacking children is the weakest form of leftism.
Related
Amid teacher shortage, N.J. looks for ways to make it easier to become an educator
Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances
Governor Murphy Signs Legislation Requiring Establishment of Electric School Bus Program
N.J. school board member resigns amid backlash over student survey about gender identity
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Housing Crisis Solved for 3 Million New Jersey Residents Living Below Poverty Line Under New Legislation
Here’s how you can join the fight against sexualizing kids in NJ (Opinion)
NJ school district mandates clear backpacks
Gov. Murphy signs legislation requiring NJ public schools to develop threat assessment teams
RELATED PEOPLE
NJ could see billions in benefits from Inflation Reduction Act
Jared Kushner: George Helmy secured ventilators from White House just as N.J. was about to run out
5 immediate actions to fix New Jersey (Opinion)
Megan Coyne, the voice of New Jersey, is headed to the White House
IN THIS ARTICLE
Funding for spotted lanternfly treatment available to all New Jersey counties
25% of New Jersey is now officially in drought status
Six New Jersey High School Students Win JA High School Hero Scholarship Award
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Christie appointee: Taxes are too high and New Jersey is embracing a ‘culture of death’ | Opinion
Accused of molesting student on last day, former NJ teacher takes plea deal
New Jersey Passes Law Protecting Bike Riders, Pedestrians, AND Drivers: 4-Foot-Rule
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
Shore News Network
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 84