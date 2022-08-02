ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children

By Robert Walker
 3 days ago
Holly Crivelli
2d ago

The schools aren't allowed to even discipline bad kids. The only one's that gets monitored are the teachers. They already have enough on their plate. How about the administrators start expelling chronically bad kids instead of siding with their parents against the teachers!

chris
2d ago

So now he’s assuming that teachers are qualified to know what a potential Child shooter is. Also, there’s been many of children , not only in my daughters class, but that I have worked with, that was violent and had behavioral issues and yet they got to stay in the class and in school when acting out violently. Hmmm

Tim Ramsey
2d ago

In keeping with Murphy and the teacher’s union’s Stalinist world view. Attacking children is the weakest form of leftism.

