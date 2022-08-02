Read on www.theinfatuation.com
Related
Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking
These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
Mantee Cafe
Mantee is one of our favorite Armenian restaurants in LA. The family-run spot has a quirky, rustic interior that feels like you’re eating lunch at a distant aunt’s one-bedroom apartment in Ojai, and there’s a lush back patio ideal for a quiet solo meal. As its name suggests, mantee is the specialty here, and while the sumac and yogurt-covered dumpling dish is among our favorite versions in town, don’t even think about getting the check until both the dolma and sizzling hot feta have made it onto your table as well.
Balompié Cafe #3
Like a moth to a flame, we descend upon all pupusa spots. One place we love is Balompié Cafe #3 near Bernal Heights. The casual spot decorated with soccer scarves offers pupusas with common fillings like chicharron, loroco, and cheese, and specialty pupusas, including shrimp, ground beef, and carne asada. Grab a seat by the window and you’ll hear the welcomed slap of pupusas coming together while you wait. They’re served hot with ideal crispy cheese edges and sides of oregano-heavy curtido. Order them with casamiento (rice and beans) and fried plantains that are caramelized and crispy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicken House #2
There are several locations of this casual Honduran restaurant in Allapattah. You can get baleadas here, but as the name implies, this spot specializes in pollo frito ceibeño (a.k.a. Honduran fried chicken). An order includes about a quarter fried chicken over a bed of either crispy thin green banana chips or thicker, freshly sliced, fried coins of green banana. The thicker ones do a great job of soaking up the avalanche of toppings that smother the fried bird: a combination of a sweet and savory mayonnaise-based sauce, mantequilla (Honduran sour cream), a cabbage salad with diced tomatoes and cilantro, and crumbled aged cheese. Things can get soggy if you take this to-go, so eat it at the restaurant, where you can order at the counter and grab a seat at one of the formica booths.
Flavourtown Bakery
One of our all-time favourite bakeries, this spacious Richmond spot makes some seriously good, seriously extra desserts. With fun flavour combinations like vegan Biscoff sundae and brownie cheesecake cupcakes, you’ll want to try them all. Although there’s plenty of seating inside, Richmond Park is close by so we’d get a box of cupcakes and a cup of coffee for the 20-minute walk, and enjoy London’s best red velvet cupcake as a deer jealously watches on.
Ayam Zaman
A spacious Syrian restaurant on Uxbridge Road, with a name that translates to ‘the old days’ and a rustic, exposed brick dining room to match, this is an excellent spot for Middle Eastern classics. Come here for some of the best mezze in the area in a lively setting where you won’t be told to keep it down. And if you happen to visit on a weekend, don’t miss the excellent manakeesh that they get from Damascene Bakery down the road. Our favourite is the meat and cheese number.
HAGS
There are Great Restaurants, and there are Important Restaurants. HAGS is, without question, an Important Restaurant. Eating at this tiny East Village spot—billed as “by queer people, for all people”—is like taking a walk through Alice’s looking glass and coming out the other side. After a meal here, you’ll have a new perspective not only on what fine dining can be, but what a restaurant can do for its community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pilgrim Coffeehouse
Not many coffee shops in Seattle work well for car-owners—thanks for nothing, two-hour street parking. For a spot located in a strip mall with a free lot, check out Pilgrim in North Seattle. Their cold brew is refreshing, their WiFi is fast, and if you’re hungry, they serve a delicious mason jar of overnight oats loaded with peanut butter and crunchy granola. With a variety of hangout options from a long communal table to one-person booth seating, you could host anything from a solo laptop session to a huge lunch meeting.
Bilmonte
This takeaway gelato spot in Soho has a double pistachio flavour that’s so moreish we wouldn’t be surprised if it was laced with something stronger than the layer of pistachio cream. Every cone and cup here is topped with an additional baby cone, filled with melted chocolate—you know, in case double pistachio and white chocolate gelato isn’t indulgent enough. Pop in for a post-dinner dessert and just know that once you get a taste of their exciting flavours, you’ll be finding excuses to come back for more.
Parkside Lounge
Parkside Lounge is the king of LES dive bars. It’s a great place to watch sports, play some pool, have a drink outside, or see live music and other performances any night of the week. They also do trivia on Wednesdays and are open until 4am every day, but we like this bar best on quiet weeknights when we can sip on a High Life and catch up with a friend. Even though the space is pretty big (with Christmas lights hung up everywhere), it gets crowded on weekends, but the crowd never gets too rowdy.
recipesgram.com
No-Bake Eclair Cake
I really love eclairs but I don’t have much time to make them…making éclair pastry is a quite complicated process – if you want to make it perfect! But, recently I received this amazing recipe from my cousin Franca and … the taste of éclairs is back in my home! This no-bake eclair cake is lovely and delicious and everyone can make it!
Nhu Lan Bakery
From the crackly housemade baguette, to the large variety of delicious proteins, our heads make a 180-degree turn whenever we hear someone talking about Nhu Lan’s bánh mì.. Plus, the fantastic Vietnamese sandwiches from this Lincoln Square bakery are very affordable. We like to alternate between the Nhu Lan special topped with ham and fatty head cheese, or the #2 made with chunks of sweet roast pork. Both also get plenty of added flavor from pate, crisp vegetables, and a sweet mayo that’s made in-house.
Aroma Coffee and Tea Co.
If you’re wondering where all of Studio City is at any point in the day, the answer is Aroma Cafe. This all-day coffee shop/screenwriter safehouse on Tujunga is absolutely slammed during weekend brunch, but you should expect a line at all times of the week. And everybody’s here for two reasons: a big menu full of solid sandwiches, salads, and wraps and a winding back patio ideal for finally finishing that pilot you started last year. If you’re there for breakfast, we like the brioche french toast and bagel BLT.
Laurel Tavern
Come to Laurel Tavern any weekday after 4:30pm and you’ll find every type of after-work drinks situation going down. Studio coworkers bitching about how awful their managers are, roommates unraveling about their dating lives, and solo commuters grabbing a beer while traffic on Laurel Canyon dies down. Prices are reasonable—especially during their daily Happy Hour from 3-6pm when beer is $5 and select cocktails and wine are $8—and the bar food is all extremely solid. The Laurel Burger, which comes with a thick, medium beef patty and topped with honey mustard, onions, pickles, and cheddar, is worth pulling over for regardless if there’s traffic or not.
Billingsgate
We hit up Billingsgate whenever we want a quick and casual meal that’s all about high-quality fish. The counter-service seafood market in Noe Valley doubling as a laidback cafe has a rotating menu made up mostly of seafood salads, oysters, and raw fish appetizers. Our go-to is the kampachi crudo coated in olive oil and topped with serrano peppers, bits of pomelo, and tarragon, and the toast piled with smoked salmon. They also have a weekday Happy Hour with half-off oysters and cava, which is our foolproof way to a successful Tuesday afternoon.
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Rita’s is a Philadelphia chain that keeps things simple by only selling two things: refreshing Italian ices and some of the best frozen custard we’ve tasted. You can also order something called a Gelati, which is a cup of Italian ice with a tall swirl of custard on top. Not only does it eliminate the issue of having to choose, but the creamy, dense custard goes hand-in-hand with tart ice flavors like lemon and cherry. Portions at this Sawtelle shop can get pretty big, so maybe pre-select a podcast to listen to before you carve away at a 12-ounce gelati on your lunch break.
District Wine
District Wine is a downtown wine bar that looks fancy, but is really just a laid-back spot with a great patio for summertime wine drinking. Most people sit under the string lights and murmur things about “bold tannins” and “hints of leather.” But you could also bring a group of friends on your birthday or a date who you want to impress with your knowledge of growing regions. They usually stop pouring wine around 9pm, but on warm nights, locals usually hang out and chat for hours after that.
Chapulin Cantina
Chapulin Cantina is a Oaxacan restaurant on South Congress in the space that previously used to house Enoteca Vespaio. The menu is broad and includes ceviches, tostadas, tlayudas, moles, and huge assortment of large format dishes, including lamb barbacoa and braised pork shank. It's from the chef/owner who opened Licha's Cantina. There's a big selection of mezcal and agave-based spirits, and yes, there are crickets on the menu.
Ladybird
This place is like a lot of East Village restaurants in that it’s small, dark, crowded, and pretty loud. But Ladybird stands out because of their completely plant-based menu, which makes this spot a popular destination for vegans who want to have a fun night out. Both the mushroom/onion toast with black garlic aioli and the Peking duck-like tofu bun are very good—but the cheesy and creamy dishes are our favorites. They serve the best vegan mac and cheese that we’ve had, and it’s a genuine accomplishment if you can stop eating the coconutty crème brûlée topped with fresh raspberries before it’s all gone. Whether you’re a vegan or not, Ladybird is the perfect place to bring someone on a third date when you’re both ready to consume things other than alcohol in each other’s presence.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0