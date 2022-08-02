Read on www.theinfatuation.com
Kippered
Kippered is a downtown wine bar with a unique specialty: tinned fish. Lots of tinned fish in fact, with over 50 different cans on the menu. The tinned fish platters here are pretty fantastic—ask the passionate staff for suggestions and you’ll be digging into Spanish octopus in olive oil with a pile of crackers, olives, good butter, and hot sauce. But if you aren’t someone whose eyes light up at a freshly popped tin of sardines, you should head to this charming, dark wood-lined bar steps from Grand Central Market anyway. It’s run by the same people behind DTLA Cheese, which means you can go to town on sheep’s milk pecorino and aged gouda, which pair well with the nice selection of wines by the glass and draft beer (there’s even a soft-rind cheese from France that’s served with a glug of Champagne poured over the top). Drinking snacks don’t get much better than this.
The Boys' Deli
The smell of slow-roasting rotisserie chicken will draw you into the Polk Street Market in Nob Hill like a black bear to a tent full of snacks. Follow the scent all the way to the small back counter for your reward: the spicy Spitfire sandwich, featuring that perfect rotisserie chicken, plus bacon, jalapeños, and sriracha mayo. And, like all the other sandwiches here (you can also build your own), it’s loaded with all the fixings and enough to last two meals. Also check out the rotating sandwich specials filled with things like brown sugar tri-tip or pulled rotisserie chicken with coleslaw and chipotle mayo.
HAGS
There are Great Restaurants, and there are Important Restaurants. HAGS is, without question, an Important Restaurant. Eating at this tiny East Village spot—billed as “by queer people, for all people”—is like taking a walk through Alice’s looking glass and coming out the other side. After a meal here, you’ll have a new perspective not only on what fine dining can be, but what a restaurant can do for its community.
Bilmonte
This takeaway gelato spot in Soho has a double pistachio flavour that’s so moreish we wouldn’t be surprised if it was laced with something stronger than the layer of pistachio cream. Every cone and cup here is topped with an additional baby cone, filled with melted chocolate—you know, in case double pistachio and white chocolate gelato isn’t indulgent enough. Pop in for a post-dinner dessert and just know that once you get a taste of their exciting flavours, you’ll be finding excuses to come back for more.
Ayam Zaman
A spacious Syrian restaurant on Uxbridge Road, with a name that translates to ‘the old days’ and a rustic, exposed brick dining room to match, this is an excellent spot for Middle Eastern classics. Come here for some of the best mezze in the area in a lively setting where you won’t be told to keep it down. And if you happen to visit on a weekend, don’t miss the excellent manakeesh that they get from Damascene Bakery down the road. Our favourite is the meat and cheese number.
Mantee Cafe
Mantee is one of our favorite Armenian restaurants in LA. The family-run spot has a quirky, rustic interior that feels like you’re eating lunch at a distant aunt’s one-bedroom apartment in Ojai, and there’s a lush back patio ideal for a quiet solo meal. As its name suggests, mantee is the specialty here, and while the sumac and yogurt-covered dumpling dish is among our favorite versions in town, don’t even think about getting the check until both the dolma and sizzling hot feta have made it onto your table as well.
Balompié Cafe #3
Like a moth to a flame, we descend upon all pupusa spots. One place we love is Balompié Cafe #3 near Bernal Heights. The casual spot decorated with soccer scarves offers pupusas with common fillings like chicharron, loroco, and cheese, and specialty pupusas, including shrimp, ground beef, and carne asada. Grab a seat by the window and you’ll hear the welcomed slap of pupusas coming together while you wait. They’re served hot with ideal crispy cheese edges and sides of oregano-heavy curtido. Order them with casamiento (rice and beans) and fried plantains that are caramelized and crispy.
Chicken House #2
There are several locations of this casual Honduran restaurant in Allapattah. You can get baleadas here, but as the name implies, this spot specializes in pollo frito ceibeño (a.k.a. Honduran fried chicken). An order includes about a quarter fried chicken over a bed of either crispy thin green banana chips or thicker, freshly sliced, fried coins of green banana. The thicker ones do a great job of soaking up the avalanche of toppings that smother the fried bird: a combination of a sweet and savory mayonnaise-based sauce, mantequilla (Honduran sour cream), a cabbage salad with diced tomatoes and cilantro, and crumbled aged cheese. Things can get soggy if you take this to-go, so eat it at the restaurant, where you can order at the counter and grab a seat at one of the formica booths.
PPQ Dungeness Island
The name of this place sounds like a crustacean-filled paradise we’d very much like to live in. This seafood island doesn’t actually exist, but you should still get your crab fix at this Vietnamese spot in the Richmond. If you’re not in the mood to take down an entire whole roasted crab soaked in lots and lots of butter, try the salt and pepper soft shell crab with a light, crunchy batter, and the butterflied prawns that are tender and juicy. This spot is also easier to get a last-minute table than Thanh Long, so keep it in mind for the next time you need a place for a spontaneous group dinner.
Turner's Kitchen
The sandwich GPS in our brain always directs us to Turner’s Kitchen, especially when we’re on our way to spend an afternoon at Dolores Park (Turner’s is right around the corner). We come back for their constantly rotating sandwich specials, like tuna salad with chipotle-lime coleslaw or roast turkey and mole negro. Or you can always stick to their trusty standbys, like the french dip or the Thanksgiving-inspired "Gobbler." Check their Instagram for suggested chip and drink pairings before heading over.
Flavourtown Bakery
One of our all-time favourite bakeries, this spacious Richmond spot makes some seriously good, seriously extra desserts. With fun flavour combinations like vegan Biscoff sundae and brownie cheesecake cupcakes, you’ll want to try them all. Although there’s plenty of seating inside, Richmond Park is close by so we’d get a box of cupcakes and a cup of coffee for the 20-minute walk, and enjoy London’s best red velvet cupcake as a deer jealously watches on.
Emmer & Rye
It’s exciting to find something great in an unexpected location. Like when you find a $10 bill on a busy sidewalk, or when you find out that the fancy French dinner you just had was actually cooked by a small rat hiding under the chef’s hat the whole time. It’s similar to how we felt when we first ate at Emmer & Rye—a fantastic New American restaurant located on Rainey Street, at the bottom of a big apartment complex, right between a mini grocery store and a conga line of some of the busiest bars in Austin. Deploying an in-house fermentation program and freshly-ground heirloom grains across one of the most creative tasting menus in town, Emmer & Rye gives us plenty of reasons to keep braving Rainey Street.
Miami Bakery
This classic Cuban bakery is in Allapattah. If you don’t know it by name, you probably know it for the huge camel statue gracing the bakery’s signpost. You’ll find a lot of Cuban bakery staples here, as well as a small cafeteria serving hot food and Cuban pizza. The pastelitos are where it’s at—super flakey, delicate crusts with just the right amount of filling, and kept warm all day. There are more unique options too, like pineapple and apple pastelitos. They also have guava menecier, which are like little shortbread flying saucers filled with sticky guava paste, as well as a chicken pastelito that’s shaped like a stogie. It’s mostly a takeout spot, but they do have a covered patio out front with some tables.
Parkside Lounge
Parkside Lounge is the king of LES dive bars. It’s a great place to watch sports, play some pool, have a drink outside, or see live music and other performances any night of the week. They also do trivia on Wednesdays and are open until 4am every day, but we like this bar best on quiet weeknights when we can sip on a High Life and catch up with a friend. Even though the space is pretty big (with Christmas lights hung up everywhere), it gets crowded on weekends, but the crowd never gets too rowdy.
Omakaseed
Plant-based sushi might sound like a gimmick, but we actually really enjoy the food at Omakaseed, where you’ll eat all kinds of whimsical things made from vegetables—from a savory mushroom latte that’s shockingly delicious to a tomato nigiri that’s a dead-ringer for akami. For $65, you’ll be served 15 lightning-fast courses over the course of an hour, so note that this is not a restaurant where you can hang out for hours. The food is inventive, and the menu changes every week or two, making this a great spot for those who enjoy a reliable surprise.
Cheeky Pea
When your friend is going through a phase of taking the stairs instead of the lift, or going on a “hike” in Richmond Park, head to The Cheeky Pea. A kind of healthy little hummus and falafel bar on Eden Walk, this is the kind of place you stumble across on a lunchtime search for a falafel wrap, and end up discovering a menu full of some really, really great Mediterranean food. You can fill wraps and pittas with freshly made falafel, halal Moroccan-style chicken, and sabich. They’ve also got salad bowls and great hummus bowls with things like fava beans or, our favourite, garlic mushrooms.
016 Restaurant
When our carnivorous instincts kick in and we want to eat a bunch of meat, we head to 016 Restaurant. The menu at this casual Serbian spot has plenty of meat-centric dishes like stuffed cabbage with pork belly, smoky cevapi, and plump grilled meatballs, the last two having a great char and added tang from raw onions and creamy kajmak. To mix up your your meat feast, make sure to also order their fantastic cheese and spinach burek. They have a spacious dining room, but we like eating and drinking Serbian brandy cocktails on their outdoor patio when we get the chance.
District Wine
District Wine is a downtown wine bar that looks fancy, but is really just a laid-back spot with a great patio for summertime wine drinking. Most people sit under the string lights and murmur things about “bold tannins” and “hints of leather.” But you could also bring a group of friends on your birthday or a date who you want to impress with your knowledge of growing regions. They usually stop pouring wine around 9pm, but on warm nights, locals usually hang out and chat for hours after that.
Miku Sushi
Miku Sushi is a great spot in Lincoln Square for affordable nigiri, sashimi, and maki. They have a daily deal from 11am-6pm where all of their traditional maki are half off. Standard rolls like tuna or salmon are $4.50, and combination rolls like their Samurai with tuna, yellowtail, and masago are just $7.50. The long, narrow dining space has plenty of table and counter space, so it’s perfect if you’re suddenly put in charge of planning a team lunch for the entire office.
Scopo Divino
Scopo Divino looks like an old-timey living room, and one where you wouldn’t be out of place smoking a cigar while thinking deep thoughts about taxidermy. There isn’t actually any taxidermy here, but rather cushy upholstered armchairs, ornate tin ceiling tiles, and world maps all over. We gravitate to this cozy Lower Pacific Heights wine bar whenever we want to drink some French and Italian wine—available by the glass, flight, or bottle—crack into some vanilla crème brûlée, and listen to live jazz with someone we like. If you get hungry for an actual meal, they have solid food options, like a double patty smashburger with curly fries, and duck sliders sweetened with a swath of orange marmalade. Though you can come here for a full dinner or bottomless brunch on weekends, we like to use this spot on a date as a first or last stop, or for lowkey nights out with friends.
