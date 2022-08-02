Direct Balloting for Aug. 9 Election Underway in Olmsted County

Read on kfilradio.com
Related
Over 800 People In Crisis Served at Rochester’s New Crisis Center
In its first year of operation, the Southeast Regional Crisis Center (SERCC) in Rochester has served over 800 people. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for a new mental health crisis center in Rochester. The Southeast Regional Crisis Center...is designed to provide 24/7 care for people experiencing a mental...
Rochester Man’s Probation Revoked in Prison Contraband Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sentenced to probation earlier this year for sending contraband to a prison inmate is now headed back to prison for probation violations. An Olmsted County Judge has revoked 34-year-old Victor Fortner's probation and has ordered him to serve what had...
Neighbors Will Gather in Rochester Tonight For ‘Night to Unite’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Neighborhood gatherings are planned this evening throughout Rochester and Olmsted County for "Night to Unite." The annual crime prevention initiative for many years was known as National Night Out. The aim is to promote neighborhood unity and police-community partnerships to create safer communities. Rochester Police...
Emergency Drills Planned for SE Minnesota Nuclear Plant
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- Emergency responders from agencies in Minnesota and Wisconsin plan to conduct emergency response drills at the Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Plant near Red Wing Tuesday. An advisory from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the agency will lead the simulated emergency that involves 20...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
Minnesota Hospitals See Increase in Patient Harm Events
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Healthcare providers across Minnesota that saw an increase in adverse events and incidents of patient harm last year. The new report from the Minnesota Department of Health indicates the Mayo Clinic St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester saw 55 adverse events from October, 7, 2020 to October 6, 2021, an increase of four from the previous year’s report. The most recent report indicates harm incidents that resulted in severe injury rose from 14 in 2020 to 25 in 2021. Unlike the previous year, none of the adverse events in 2021 resulted in the death of a patient.
New Boutique Now Open at Apache Mall in Rochester
A trendy new boutique for men and women just opened in Rochester, Minnesota at the Apache Mall and the clothes are super cute!. New Store Just Opened at the Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota!. Next time you are out walking around at the Apache Mall, you may notice a brand...
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rochester Area Driver Caught Going 130 MPH During July Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Statewide totals are still being tallied but nearly 200 motorists were ticketed for speeding by Olmsted County Sheriff's Deputies during a month-long crackdown in July. Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the total of 196 speeding citations issued last month during the enforcement campaign conducted as...
Elevated E Coli Levels Temporarily Close Rochester Swimming Beach
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A popular Rochester swimming beach has been temporarily closed because of high levels of bacteria. The Rochester Parks and Recreation Department says regular testing of the water at Cascade Lake found elevated bacteria levels and that led to the decision to close the beach until test results show a return to an acceptable level of bacteria. The news release says the specific bacteria found at elevated levels was E. Coli.
Re-Opening Date Announced for Popular Restaurant in Rochester
Last week, was deemed "Clean Up" week in Southeast Minnesota. The storms that rolled through our area on Saturday, July 23rd, left a huge mess throughout our region, many without power, and one restaurant in downtown Rochester, Crave, had to close temporarily due to storm damage. But good news showed up today and Crave has announced their re-opening date!
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
Mayo High School Cheer Team Hosting a Fundraiser this Month
The school year is quickly approaching. With the school year coming up that also means football season is coming and also the cheer season! In preparation for the cheer season, the Mayo High School cheer team in Rochester, MN is going to be hosting a fundraiser later this month. It's...
KFIL Radio
Hundreds of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Found During Olmsted County Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop near Rochester Wednesday night led to drug charges for a Burnsville man after authorities discovered he was in possession of hundreds of counterfeit painkillers. The criminal complaint filed against 23-year-old Abdimajid Mohamed Thursday indicates he was stopped by a state trooper in connection...
Can You Bury Your Pet In Your Yard Here in Minnesota?
Losing a beloved pet is never an easy thing to go through, but if you want to bury your furry friend in your yard, are you breaking the law here in Minnesota?. I've been a big animal lover my entire life and have had many pets over the years. While they bring immense joy and fulfillment to our lives and families, their much shorter lifespans mean just about all pet owners have had to deal with having one of their trusted friends pass away. And when that happens, you might be unaware of what has to be done with their remains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
Dangerous Heat Hits Minnesota
Chanhassen, MN (KROC-AM News)- Air conditioners across Minnesota are being put to the test Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the seven-county Twin Cities Metro area and Heat Advisory for counties in western and south-central Minnesota. The advisory includes Rice, Goodhue, Steele and Freeborn Counties.
50 People Cooling Off at the Pool for Free Thanks to Rochester Business
I've been sitting in the air-conditioned studio all day so I wasn't aware of the heat that is coming at us in Minnesota, but apparently, it is so bad that a business in Rochester, Minnesota is closing early. Oh, and they have a special treat for 50 people to help them stay cool today too!
Deer Hunt Announced for Rochester Parks
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester bowhunters will have a chance to bow hunt this fall at nearly a dozen locations in their own backyard. A news release sent out Monday indicates the City of Rochester Parks and Recreation Department and the Rochester Archery Club will put on a controlled bow hunt for deer at 11 parks across the med city from Sept. 17 through Dec. 31. Officials say the hunt is in response to increasing public concerns about Rochester’s urban deer population, saying there were over 200 deer-related vehicle accidents reported in the city last year.
KFIL Radio
Rochester, MN
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://kfilradio.com
Comments / 0