5 takeaways from the fifth practice of Bengals training camp

Cincinnati Bengals training camp got a boost on Monday during the team’s fifth practice via the return of Joe Burrow.

Granted, Burrow wasn’t practicing. He was watching from the sidelines in the wake of his surgery after rolling up on a scooter and then transferring to a golf cart. He then happily drove teammates around on that same golf cart.

But while Burrow was the mega-event of an otherwise routine camp day, there were plenty of interesting things that unfolded on the field and during interviews, too.

Here are the top notes and takeaways from the team’s fifth training camp practice.

Burrow gives a lift

Syndication: The Enquirer

Yes, Burrow gave a few players an actual lift via a ride in the wheels he brought to practice. But plenty of players also noted just how nice it was to see him already back in the swing of things so soon after his surgery.

“Hell no,” wideout Tyler Boyd said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “That’s Money Joe. He can do what he wants. He doesn’t need to be standing around. Stay off your feet, boss man. Happy to have him out here at practice.”

Boyd was making it clear that nobody would rib Burrow for his wheels — they’d find other ways, but not that.

Alex Cappa and Joseph Ossai getting closer

Syndication: The Enquirer

Both line units continue to get healthier. Cappa, the new starting right guard, was finally back out there in 11s after getting a slow start. Like La’el Collins, the team is bringing him along slowly.

Ditto for Ossai, who got in on his first team activity of camp in a limited capacity. He’ll continue to ramp up while expected to provide a big boost to the pass-rush.

Wideouts on the rise?

As ESPN’s Ben Baby pointed out in the above tweet, a pair of undrafted wideouts have started to make some headway.

As we usually point out, the path to the final roster for a wideout is through special teams, though. And getting past Mike Thomas, Stanley Morgan and Trent Taylor, if not Trenton Irwin and Pooka Williams on that front, is no easy task.

RB battle

Syndication: The Enquirer

For now, it seems Samaje Perine continues to lead Chris Evans for the right to be the immediate backup behind Joe Mixon. Not too shocking given his veteran experience, but worth noting.

Head coach Zac Taylor said the following, per ESPN’s Ben Baby: “He’s certainly got a leg up right now in that battle, but that’s what training camp is for. Plenty of times, guys step up and have huge growth. We’ll see where it goes.”

Akeem Davis-Gaither showing up big

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Akeem Davis-Gaither is again a popular breakout candidate for the Bengals. He’s making the most of an opportunity to soak up snaps with the first team in drills while Logan Wilson remains out of those, capped off by a big-time interception on Monday.