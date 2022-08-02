IU Bloomington increases minimum stipends, waives mandatory fees for student academic appointees

Read on news.iu.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Indiana Department of Education announces NLCS and Mitchell Community School are Employability Skills Grant recipients
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) today awarded 58 schools across 40 counties with $10 million in Employability Skills Innovation and Implementation Grant funding. The grant will help students develop in-demand employability skills that prepare them to meet the ever-changing needs of today’s workforce. A complete...
iu.edu
President Whitten keynotes Women of IU Conference
For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, women from across Indiana University gathered in person for a day of networking and professional development at the Women of IU Conference. Held in the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center in Indianapolis, the day of learning kicked off with a keynote address...
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Bloomington (Indiana)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Bloomington, Indiana?. Bloomington is notable as a clamoring city, yet it is likewise one of Indiana’s biggest cities, overflowing with fun exercises and things to see. The city has various interesting places to visit, like the WonderLab...
iu.edu
IU cybersecurity researchers awarded multi-institutional NSF grants to protect data, user privacy
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University researchers are working on two new cybersecurity projects, recently funded by the National Science Foundation, to ensure trustworthy cloud computing and increase computing privacy for marginalized and vulnerable populations. These research projects are part of the NSF's Secure and Trustworthy Cyberspace program, which seeks ambitious...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Kern, Knight, Webb, and Weyer were announced as the winners of the 2022 Bedford Young Professionals
BEDFORD – Bedford Young Professionals is excited to announce the winners of the 2022 Under 40 Young Professionals 4 Under 40 Awards!. The following are deserving young professionals, ages 21-40, who live or work in Lawrence County and make our community a better place to live. The winners were...
95.3 MNC
Gen Con threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over abortion ban bill
One of the state’s largest conventions is threatening to pull out of Indianapolis over the abortion ban bill. The president of Gen Con says the convention supports a woman’s right to choose and that what’s happening at the Statehouse could threaten Gen Con’s relationship with Indiana.
iu.edu
Kinsey Institute to exhibit iconic Tom Fox photo series, renew HIV/AIDS awareness
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- An exhibition of 60 iconic photographs documenting Indiana University alumnus Tom Fox's battle with AIDS in the late 1980s will hang in the Grand Hall of Maxwell Hall on the IU Bloomington campus. "Wild Horse Running: The Courageous Journey of Tom Fox," presented by IU's Kinsey Institute...
thedailyhoosier.com
2024 IU basketball recruiting target Yves Missi developing fast, as Indiana solidifies relationship with key AAU program
The buzz surrounding Yves Missi centers on how much he has developed year-over-year, but even just over a few months his improvement was easy to see. We watched Missi in April at the Nike EYBL event in Westfield, Ind. and noted the 6-foot-11 prospect’s motor as a shot blocker and a rebounder.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Springville Community Academy announce construction of “Hornet Highway”
SPRINGVILLE – Construction for the “Hornet Highway” for Springville Community Academy is currently underway in anticipation of their first school year. During their regular meeting on Thursday, July 28th, the SCA School Board approved up to $15,000 to create the roadway, for families to drop their children off and pick them up for school on the north side of the building.
thedailyhoosier.com
Where things stand with IU basketball’s recruiting class of 2023 – a comprehensive reset
Indiana wrapped up a hectic spring and summer, full of live viewings and official visits. Now it is closing time with the class of 2023, as head coach Mike Woodson looks to deliver on the first recruiting class that he’s been involved with for a full year as the leader of IU basketball.
Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves
With an abortion ban almost certain following the Senate passage of a bill on Saturday, some Hoosiers are turning to long-term contraceptives, like IUDs, while others consider a more permanent option: sterilization. Katie McHugh, an obstetrician-gynecologist and abortion provider in Indianapolis, said she has heard more people talking about seeking the procedure since the U.S. […] The post Hoosiers eye sterilization as abortion ban moves appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
in.gov
City Considers Relocating Utilities to the Winston Thomas Site
Bloomington, Ind.–During its August 1 meeting, City of Bloomington Utilities (CBU) staff recommended to the Utilities Service Board Property and Planning subcommittee the potential relocation of the CBU Service Center to the former Winston Thomas Wastewater Treatment Plant site. After reviewing the Winston Thomas Site master plan (https://bton.in/VNvzu), including its proposal to relocate the service center, the subcommittee asked CBU staff to proceed with a preliminary financial analysis in anticipation of a possible project design study.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Indianapolis neighborhoods form new Fountain Fletcher District
Starting Thursday, the commercial areas in Fountain Square, Fletcher Place and North Square will be known collectively as the “Fountain Fletcher District.”. In 2018, the Indianapolis City-County Council approved an economic improvement district (EID) for Fountain Fletcher. Fountain Fletcher District Manager Laura Giffel said work has since been underway...
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
WIBC.com
Legislators Reach $200 Rebate Deal; Vote Expected Friday
(INDIANAPOLIS) – Legislators appear to have a deal to send you a $200 tax rebate. The rebate is slimmed down slightly from the $225 Governor Holcomb and House Republicans had proposed. House Ways and Means Chairman Tim Brown says that’s because it’s been expanded to cover people who don’t file tax returns. That encompasses somewhere between 300,000 and 900,000 Hoosiers, who would have to file a return next year and claim the rebate as a credit.
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
WISH-TV
Haven’t had COVID yet? Here are some possible reasons why
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The nation is 2½ years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus is everywhere with each mutation being more contagious than the last. But, some have managed to stay healthy and safe from infection this whole time. News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, who shared some possible reasons why.
Fox 59
WAMMFest 2022 Returns to Craig Park in Greenwood
WAMMFest returns to Greenwood on Saturday, August 20th. The popular festival brings wine, art, music, and microbrews to Craig Park. Tickets are now on sale and the fun is all for a good cause. WAMMFest Spokesperson, Susan Decker and the owner of Teal Canary Art Studio, Amy Barile, share the...
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the city
Mary Clark - Founder and Executive Director - International Marketplace Global Village Welcome CenterImage credit: Arnita M. Williams. A 2 ½-square mile area within the Lafayette Square district on the west side of the city is the most diverse area in Indianapolis. Boundaries between Lafayette Road on the east, North High School Road to the west, West 30th Street to the south, and West 46th Street on the north “are now home to more than 850 ethnic businesses and counting.
cbs4indy.com
‘Indiana state law says I can kill you’ Bartholomew County prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Bartholomew County’s prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day. In a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, a detective with the Indiana State Police said they spoke with...
Comments / 0