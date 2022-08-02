Read on houstonagentmagazine.com
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
The Latest Update on Houston and the Monkeypox VaccineTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto's new ad says, "a child volunteering to die for you is not something you ever forget."Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Mayor Turner Announces Grant Money Available from Wells Fargo
HoustonMayor Sylvester Turner announced new grants for small businesses and a 501 C3 that provides up to $65,000. This funding is provided by the Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity. This organization is also working with Wells Fargo which is another recent funding plan by the bank that was mentioned here recently. The idea is to help lower the playing field and provide much-needed funds to organizations.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
3 wealthy Houston neighbors rake in spots among richest in US, data shows
Once again, Houston-area residents can enjoy some bragging rights. See who ranked among the nation's top wealthiest cities according to a new study.
Audit of 2020 and 2022 Elections by Secretary of State Will Focus on Harris County, Texas
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg (third from right), Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (third from left), and Rodney Ellis(Facebook) In case you don’t remember, Senate Bill 1, swept in some significant challenges to the Texas Elections Code when it finally got passed last year. So, as required by law, under SB1, four counties have been randomly selected to be audited following the Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Midterm Elections. Among the counties designated, is Harris County, Texas, the most populous county in the Lone Star State. All total, two of the counties selected are considered to be “DEMOCRATIC LEANING COUNTIES” and the other two selected are “REPUBLICAN LEANING COUNTIES” from what it looks like.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: These are Houston and Texas’ missing adults
HOUSTON – Texas EquuSearch has a comprehensive listing of those adults missing in the Houston area, as well as those reported in other areas of the United States. KPRC 2 is sharing the photos of some of the people who have been reported missing. Texas EquuSearch’s database is extensive...
5 newly opened businesses in Tomball, Magnolia
Heirloom Cafe and Market in Tomball opened July 8 and offers breakfast, brunch and lunch items along with coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Heirloom Cafe and Market) Interested in learning which Tomball and Magnolia businesses are have opened recently? Check out several that are newly opened below. All American Burgers,...
The Fieldhouse anticipates 2023 opening on Riley Fuzzel Road
Fieldhouse will offer indoor and outdoor fields alongside a full kitchen and patio when it opens in 2023. (Rendering courtesy The Fieldhouse) Indoor and outdoor sports complex Fieldhouse has announced it is planning a late 2023 opening at 2007 Riley Fuzzel Road, Spring. According to an email from Susanne McLeod,...
Beto says that even people wearing Trump hats will vote for him
As Democrat nominee for Texas Gov, Beto O'Rourke appeared in Houston for the first time on his 49-day drive across Texas; he proclaimed, "Houston, we're going to win!" Beto has been on a relentless drive across Texas, visiting many small towns, but this was his first appearance in Houston, and he projected an air of confidence. While the appearance was in the Houston neighborhood of Meyerland, a very Democratic area, Beto said he had been converting traditionally conservative voters in rural Texa- including Trump supporters.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: August 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in August 2022. The dog days of summer are upon us this month, but there is still much fun to be had including great concert lineups, foodie events, a long-lived competition on the beach, exciting athletic events, and more.
William-Paul Thomas, Houston mayor's top aide, pleads guilty to corruption charge, Chronicle reports
William-Paul Thomas' charge was tied to a bribe in exchange of letting a bar stay open longer during COVID restrictions, ABC13 media partner, the Houston Chronicle, reports.
fox26houston.com
Houston PD officer, also president of little league group, accused of misappropriation of funds
HOUSTON - According to the lawsuit, HPD Officer Maria Butron has been president of Heights-Norhill Little League for nearly five years. A temporary restraining order is now in place prohibiting Butron and her husband from touching money belonging to the little league. In the lawsuit, Butron is accused of failing...
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
Click2Houston.com
Houston area pharmacy owner, accountant indicted in $150M pharmacy health care fraud scheme, DOJ says
HOUSTON – Two Houston area men are charged in a nationwide pharmacy health care fraud scheme that targeted elderly citizens, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. Mohamed Mokbel, 57, and Fathy Elsafty, 63, are charged with one count of a conspiracy to commit mail and health care fraud,...
Eater
Trio of Houston's Iconic Mandola Restaurants to Close
Three of Houston's iconic Italian restaurants — Nino’s, Vincent’s, and Grappino di Nino — will close Friday, August 5, after a local family's 45-year reign of service. Owned by the Vincent Mandola Family Restaurants group, the trio of restaurants located at 2817 West Dallas Street, will close after dinner service this week — making way for a host of new restaurants.
papercitymag.com
Memorial City Mall Transformation Is Only Beginning With New Open Air Center — An Inside Look at Memorial Town Square and What Else Is Coming
Memorial Town Square brings a different, outdoor feel to the Memorial mall world. There are many struggling malls, places that are a shadow of themselves, still just sitting there as almost dying relics of shopping past. Memorial City Mall is not one of them. It ranks second to the Houston Galleria in sales per square foot. It is still a very successful, profitable hub.
fox26houston.com
Life-size dinosaurs arrive at Houston's NRG Center
HOUSTON - The world’s largest, most popular dinosaur event is back in person in Houston. Jurassic Quest has set up at NRG Center from August 4-7. The experience includes life-size animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur moonwalks, and some of the biggest rideable dinosaurs in North America. They also have the Jurassic...
Houston Agent Magazine
HAR report shows slowdown in buying, listing activity
Following two months of positive gains, new Houston listings edged slightly downward in July, with Realtors entering 14,283 properties into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) compared to 14,400 the previous July. This 0.8% decline most likely reflects a seasonal summertime market slowdown, according to a new FRESH report by the...
Montgomery County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday August 9, 2022 at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Published Date: August 3, 2022.
Houston Agent Magazine
CoreLogic: Houston home-price increases slightly lag national average in June
The pace of home-price increases in Houston was slightly slower than the national average in June but remained strong, CoreLogic reported, citing its monthly Home Price Index. Specifically, home prices were up 17.6% in Houston on a year-over-year basis, compared to 18.3% nationwide. Looking ahead, CoreLogic expects national year-over-year appreciation to slow to 4.3% by June 2023.
Click2Houston.com
‘Enough is enough’: Northeast Houston residents want neighborhood eyesore cleaned up, demolished
HOUSTON – Residents of a neighborhood in northeast Houston said two abandoned properties on the same street have been eyesores for years, and calls for their cleanup and demolition haven’t gotten far. “Nothing has been done. I’ve been contacting the city to try to get some help,” said...
