Read on thewayneherald.com
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Escape room making its way to Wayne
WAYNE, Neb. -- If you have ever been to an escape room before and happened to enjoy it, one will be making its way to the town of Wayne. ‘Wayne Escapes’ will be the name and the business is set to open downtown at 110 Main Street. The owner...
KETV.com
'I'm going to lock my doors': Laurel community reacts to quadruple homicide in their neighborhood
Just about 1,000 people live in the small community of Laurel in northeastern Nebraska. While Nebraska State Patrol continues to investigate the four homicides that rocked the city Thursday, the community is still recovering from their shock and anguish. Residents tell KETV this is not supposed to happen in their...
KETV.com
Here's what we know about the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb. — A total offour people were found dead early Thursday morning at two separate homes in a northeast Nebraska town. James A. Jones, 42, was taken into custody in Laurel, Nebraska, and is being treated at a Lincoln hospital for severe burns. The motive for the homicides is unknown at this time.
4 killings end century of calm in small Nebraska town
LAUREL, Neb. (AP) — Police on Friday arrested a man in the killings of four people in a small northeast Nebraska town where it had been more than 100 years since it last saw such violence. Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, a police team surrounded the Laurel home of 42-year-old Jason Jones and barged inside, with guns drawn and using flash bangs. Jones’ home is just off the main downtown street in the town of 1,000 people and directly across the street from one of two houses where occupants were shot before the homes were set ablaze, police said. Jones was so badly burned that he had to be flown to a hospital in Lincoln instead of being booked into jail, Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said. Jones was charged later Friday with 10 felonies, including four counts of first-degree murder. The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy — which often handles capital murder cases — was appointed to represent Jones and declined to comment on the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kscj.com
ARREST MADE IN LAUREL NEBRASKA MURDERS
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAS ARRESTED A SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH FOUR HOMICIDES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES OF LAUREL IS CURRENTLY HOSPITALLIZED WITH SERIOUS BURNS IN A LINCOLN HOSPITAL. COLONEL JOHN BOLDUC SAYS OF THE PATROL SAYS JONES WAS ARRESTED BY A SWAT UNIT...
iheart.com
UPDATE: Nebraska State Patrol Investigating Four Deaths in Laurel, NE
(Laurel, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol releases more details after multiple fatalities were reported in Laurel, in northeast Nebraska, early Thursday morning. A large police presence is in the town of Laurel, west of Sioux City. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Colonel John Bolduc said, "In total, we have four individuals deceased at two different crime scenes about three blocks apart. Foul play is suspected in these deaths." Laurel is about 45 minutes west of Sioux City and about 2 hours north of Omaha.
KETV.com
Arrest made in connection with four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska
UPDATE: The Nebraska State Patrol says an arrest has been made in connection with the four homicides in Laurel, Nebraska. The Patrol says the arrest was made early Friday. Click here for more information. The Nebraska State Patrol now believes gunfire played a role in the deaths of four people...
norfolkneradio.com
Nebraska State Patrol updates Laurel situation
The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release new information and urges public vigilance as the investigation into four deaths in Laurel continues. After fire suppression efforts were successful at the scene in the 500 block of Elm Street in Laurel, investigators have been able to examine the crime scene and now identify that gunfire is suspected to have played a part in the incidents at both homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnax.com
Multiple Fatalities Reported in Laurel Nebraska
The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a situation. with multiple fatalities that occurred in Laurel, Nebraska Thursday morning. The situation. includes multiple scenes in Laurel and is an active investigation.
kynt1450.com
Fire at Yankton Middle School
Yankton Fire Department, YPD, and EMS responded this afternoon to a call of smoke coming out of the second floor of the Yankton Middle School. Yankton Deputy Chief Larry Nickles says that upon arrival they discovered that there was a garbage fire in one of the rooms on the second floor.
Corydon Times-Republican
Thursday press conference in Laurel, Nebraska
According to an affidavit: Jones, who lived across the street from one of the two crime scenes, left 3 receipts (including 1 for gas from a Laurel mini-mart and another for a gas canister from a Sioux City hardware store) and a gun at the site of a house fire linked to him.
thewayneherald.com
Home Health RN, Nutritional Services Cook
Aug 02, 2022. Providence Medical Center Jobs Ads from The Wayne Herald.
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce man drives into Corporation Gulch, gets DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities cited a Pierce man with a DUI after driving into a ditch Tuesday night. The Norfolk Police Division said they and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded to a single-vehicle accident around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 2. NPD said that the accident happened in the 1000 block...
WOWT
‘This doesn’t happen here’: Rural Nebraska community reacts after 4 found dead on same block
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - Members of this small town told 6 News on Thursday that they were worried after four people were found dead overnight in separate homes on the same street. “This doesn’t happen here,” says Cathryn Newton, who lives just a few houses down from one of the...
kwit.org
Newscast 08.05.22: Nebraska State Patrol announces arrest of Laurel resident after bodies found in burned homes
A 42-year-old Laurel,Nebraska resident was arrested last night for probable cause in connection with the four homicides, gunshots and two house fires there early yesterday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol said at a morning news conference today that 42 year-old Jason Jones lived across the street from some of his...
kscj.com
NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATING MULTIPLE FATALITY INCIDENT IN LAUREL
THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL CONFIRMS IT IS INVESTIGATING A SITUATION WITH MULTIPLE FATALITIES THAT OCCURRED IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING. THE SITUATION INCLUDES MULTIPLE SCENES IN LAUREL AND IS AN ACTIVE INVESTIGATION. THE STATE PATROL WILL RELEASE MORE INFORMATION LATER THIS AFTERNOON. Photo provided.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk declares section of city blight and substandard
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A section of Norfolk known as the Big Red Keno Area has now been deemed blight and substandard. The designation came Monday night during Norfolk's city council meeting. While Big Red Keno is a part of the area studied by JEO Consulting, its building is not the focus of the study. Instead, the name comes from the company Big Red Keno, which requested JEO to perform the survey.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Police searching for missing teens
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska are searching for a pair of missing 14-year-olds. According Norfolk Police Capt. Chad Reiman, brothers Shay Janis and Sky Eden have both been reported missing. The boys' grandmother said that Janis had been missing since last Thursday, and Eden had been missing since...
Authorities identify victim killed in 3-vehicle crash near Beemer
The victim and others involved in a deadly three-vehicle crash in Cuming County, Nebraska, have been identified.
Fight led to stabbing in northeast Nebraska, police say
Nebraska police arrested a man after they said a fight led to a stabbing.
Comments / 0