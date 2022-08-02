ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews, SC

GUANTA LEAGUE
2d ago

look at that wild up to no good hairstyle. it never fails. every shooting suspect wears the same wild up to no good hairstyle.

3
 

WMBF

2 arrested in connection to Loris shooting, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of Horry County have arrested two people in connection to a July shooting that left five people hurt. The Loris Police Department said Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg and Jamariyon Shyhede Boykin were taken into custody on Thursday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
LORIS, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: Third person arrested for June homicide

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a third person in connection to a June 22 homicide. Derwin Lucas Jr. was arrested for the incident, which took place around 1:18 a.m. on McKnight Drive. Two people were shot, one of whom died...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Georgetown PD investigating bomb threat at Walmart

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) Georgetown Fire Department on Thursday responded to a bomb threat at a Walmart store. According to GPD, the incident location is 1310 N. Fraser Street. The store was cleared shortly before 9:00 p.m. and crews were searching the building. Anyone...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face multiple charges in a shooting in June that killed one and injured a second victim. Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24; and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21; are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
SUMTER, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Drunk woman left friend’s baby in hot car

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday arrested a woman who is accused of driving her friend’s baby home while drunk, then leaving the baby in a hot car while she went inside to nap. According to the report, witnesses at the Palms Apartments...
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Marion Co schools’ lockdown was caused by shooting suspect who threatened he ‘was not going down without a fight,’ remains on the run

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Marion County schools that were under a “delayed dismissal” Wednesday afternoon were placed into lockdown because of a nearby person who was wanted in connection to a shooting, officials announced Thursday morning. As of 10:15 a.m., the person had not been caught. News13 had reached out to law enforcement agencies […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Andrews Police Department
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
HOLLY HILL, SC
The Post and Courier

Police investigate homicide in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Police are seeking homicide charges against a woman accused of shooting a man in North Myrtle Beach late last week. Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, was shot at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach at about 10:40 p.m. on July 28. He was admitted into intensive care at Grand Strand Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries at 12:22 p.m. on July 31, about three days after the incident.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
sclawyersweekly.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle settles for $10M

A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a truck as she was walking has settled her claims for $10 million, her attorneys report. David Yarborough of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston reports that in October 2018, his client, a 33-year-old Wisconsin woman visiting South Carolina, was walking in a crosswalk when the ...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WMBF

Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence have located a woman who was reported missing for several days. The Florence Police Department said 37-year-old Tonya Marie Jarvis was found Wednesday. She was reported missing on Monday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

