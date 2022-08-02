Read on www.postandcourier.com
GUANTA LEAGUE
2d ago
look at that wild up to no good hairstyle. it never fails. every shooting suspect wears the same wild up to no good hairstyle.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
2 arrested in connection to Loris shooting, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Police in part of Horry County have arrested two people in connection to a July shooting that left five people hurt. The Loris Police Department said Tarrianna Corbrashia Richburg and Jamariyon Shyhede Boykin were taken into custody on Thursday by the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
counton2.com
NCPD: Third person arrested for June homicide
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Thursday arrested a third person in connection to a June 22 homicide. Derwin Lucas Jr. was arrested for the incident, which took place around 1:18 a.m. on McKnight Drive. Two people were shot, one of whom died...
The Post and Courier
3 men sought revenge by shooting up party at North Charleston apartments, records say
NORTH CHARLESTON — After gunfire injured a woman at an apartment complex in North Charleston, the woman's brother and two other men quickly sought revenge, opening fire at a party held only a few miles down the road an hour later, according to newly filed court records. Kendall Ancrum...
counton2.com
Georgetown PD investigating bomb threat at Walmart
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) Georgetown Fire Department on Thursday responded to a bomb threat at a Walmart store. According to GPD, the incident location is 1310 N. Fraser Street. The store was cleared shortly before 9:00 p.m. and crews were searching the building. Anyone...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
live5news.com
N. Charleston Police arrest 2 in deadly June shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say two men face multiple charges in a shooting in June that killed one and injured a second victim. Antonio Deshawn Odom, 24; and Trey-Von Marguql Antonine Drayton-Fabor, 21; are both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a crime, Deputy Chief Ken Hagge said.
Sumter store owner charged with attempted murder in afternoon shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department say a convenience store owner has been arrested and charged in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the area of South Guignard Drive at Fat Boys Express convenience store. According to a statement released by police later in the afternoon, a 61-year-old patron of the business was found with an apparent graze wound. He was airlifted to a hospital in Columbia as a precaution.
counton2.com
CPD: Drunk woman left friend’s baby in hot car
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Wednesday arrested a woman who is accused of driving her friend’s baby home while drunk, then leaving the baby in a hot car while she went inside to nap. According to the report, witnesses at the Palms Apartments...
Police: Marion Co schools’ lockdown was caused by shooting suspect who threatened he ‘was not going down without a fight,’ remains on the run
MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Marion County schools that were under a “delayed dismissal” Wednesday afternoon were placed into lockdown because of a nearby person who was wanted in connection to a shooting, officials announced Thursday morning. As of 10:15 a.m., the person had not been caught. News13 had reached out to law enforcement agencies […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Sumter hospital employee's death after assault by mental health patient ruled as homicide
SUMTER — A Prisma Health Tuomey hospital employee was killed after a mental health patient, who police say was fighting off staff trying to detain her, struck him in the groin with her knee. The employee, 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, died a few days after the incident on May 31....
connect-bridgeport.com
One Man Charged, One Man Dead in Fatal Shooting where Both Individuals Thought Gun was Unloaded
According to Metronews, a man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night on Charleston’s West Side. The Charleston Police Department said Marcus Lee Linville, 23, is charged with wanton endangerment after Dominique Poindexter 22 of Charleston, was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Wyoming Street.
Orangeburg County couple suing after encounter with police officers
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – An Orangeburg couple is suing the Towns of Holly Hill and Santee after they say they were forced out of their house in the middle of the night at gunpoint, handcuffed, and held unlawfully law enforcement. The couple’s attorney says they want answers nearly two years later. “Mr. Glover and Ms. […]
The Post and Courier
Orangeburg couple alleges in new lawsuit that police removed them from home at gunpoint
ORANGEBURG — Armed officers from two small-town police departments roused a couple from their bed and unlawfully detained them in August 2020 based on a personal vendetta, according to a pair of lawsuits filed earlier this week. The couple's lawyers released body- and dash-camera footage Aug. 3 that shows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Carolina couple says police raid was ‘illegal kidnapping’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawsuit alleges that police illegally detained a South Carolina couple when officers outside the jurisdiction raided their home in the middle of the night. According to complaints filed Tuesday, Shane Glover and Codie Fuller were held at gunpoint and handcuffed while unclothed by officers with the Holly Hill and Santee […]
The Post and Courier
Police investigate homicide in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Police are seeking homicide charges against a woman accused of shooting a man in North Myrtle Beach late last week. Quentin Johnson, 26, of Loris, was shot at Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach at about 10:40 p.m. on July 28. He was admitted into intensive care at Grand Strand Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries at 12:22 p.m. on July 31, about three days after the incident.
sclawyersweekly.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle settles for $10M
A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury after being struck by a truck as she was walking has settled her claims for $10 million, her attorneys report. David Yarborough of Yarborough Applegate in Charleston reports that in October 2018, his client, a 33-year-old Wisconsin woman visiting South Carolina, was walking in a crosswalk when the ...
live5news.com
Deputies: One injured in Goose Creek shooting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Goose Creek. Deputies responded to the area of Howe Hall Road and Rubyridge Lane after 8 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say one person has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This...
WMBF
Florence woman reported missing found safe, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Florence have located a woman who was reported missing for several days. The Florence Police Department said 37-year-old Tonya Marie Jarvis was found Wednesday. She was reported missing on Monday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Victim in North Myrtle Beach Nacho Hippo shooting dies
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a shooting at a Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach died Sunday, according to a statement from the family attorneys. Quentin Johnson, who is from the Loris area, was reportedly shot by a co-worker on Thursday night. “We are devastated to announce that our beloved Quentin […]
Man arrested after vulnerable adult found dead in South Carolina home with bed bugs, urine stains, no air conditioning
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a 66-year-old man is facing charges after a vulnerable adult was found dead inside a Summerville home last month. Randy Moore was arrested Monday on a charge of one count of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in death. The charges come after emergency crews responded on […]
live5news.com
Charleston Police officers talk man down from bridge
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers from the Charleston Police Department and the North Charleston Police Department successfully talked down a man they say was threatening to jump off the North Bridge Saturday night. Officers responded to the North Bridge, which connects North Charleston to West Ashley, at approximately 5:40...
Comments / 3