How To Make A Statement With Your Dining Room
If you're looking for ways to make your dining room stand out from the rest of your home, these ideas could be just the inspiration you need!
Nate Berkus Shares Advice For Designing Your Bathroom And Kitchen
Design the right bathroom and kitchen for your own style with the advice shared by Nate Berkus. Learn to make things the way you want them to be!
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Secret Sale on the Novogratz Collection — And We Want It All!
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The best time to refresh your space is when you can do it on your budget, but don’t worry — saving cash doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on incredible style. The Novogratz is known for trendy and affordable finds that instantly elevate homes and dorms without breaking the bank. They even made a few appearances at AT’s Small/Cool 2022! Needless to say, the brand has stayed on the radar of AT editors, which is exactly what makes this reveal so exciting. Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond is having a sale on The Novogratz products, from furniture to bath rugs and everything in between. That includes the new dorm collection that arrived just in time for back-to-school season!
This Teeny 340-Square-Foot NYC Studio Works Thanks to Double-Duty Furniture
Type of home: Co-op Size: 340 square feet. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: [The building this studio apartment is in] was originally a hotel and went co-op in the ’80s. Because of its proximity to the theater district, the building has been home to a number of older celebrities including Doris Day and Betty Grable. Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller shared suite 1411 in the building for a period of time and wrote a song called “Room 1411.” The best part of the building is the amazing staff. In addition to managers Mary and Nigel, we have several awesome door people plus “porters” who take care of the trash/recycling and general building cleaning. We also have a live-in super and several handy persons. My apartment is tiny but it easily transforms from living room to bedroom (thanks to a Murphy bed) to home office (thanks to a rolling AV cart that I hide in a closet). I can even have dinner parties with my folding IKEA table and chairs.
This Sold-Out Outdoor Furniture Collection Is Back in Stock (And on Rare Sale!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we still have a few solid weeks of summer left, there’s no denying that many of us have turned our sights to cozy sweaters, cooler temps, and all things fall. And while I’m just as excited as anyone about all the autumnal goodness yet to come, I’m here with an important PSA: Don’t write summer off yet.
5 food containers you should never throw away, you can use them in every room
RECYCLING does more than just help the environment – reusing household items is a good way to save money and boost your budget. DIY experts said that keeping packaging from common grocery items is a great way to save money – and even the smallest bits can be useful around the house.
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
A 500-Square-Foot Singapore Studio Is Small But Smart
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Type of Home: Two-Room Flexi Flat, equivalent to a studio. Time lived in: Three months, owned. Redzuan, who has been a freelancer for...
The Under-$30 Expandable Organizer That’ll Turn Any Wall Into a Mini Utility Closet
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I made the move from New York City to the suburbs a little over a year ago, I expected so many of my household pain points to just disappear. As many of us know, city living often comes hand in hand with snug spaces, and, after a decade of cramming as much life as I could into 400 square feet, I was ready to have a little room to breathe. I had big dreams of a walk-in pantry, a mudroom where I wouldn’t have to stare at my coat and boots all winter long, and a utility closet that kept all my cleaning supplies neat and tidy.
How to Wash Dishes When There’s No Running Water — Perfect for Camping, Summer Houses, Van Life, and More
Most people are used to cleaning dishes in the sink or popping them into a dishwasher. But what do you do in those moments when there’s no running water? Whether you’re camping or at a bare-bones summer house, there might be a moment where you run into the problem of having little to no running water or modern amenities. This can become tricky when cleaning up after dinner, especially if you don’t want to use paper plates. But there’s a great and efficient system you can implement to get your dishes clean without too much hassle.
Hello Wood’s Newest Cabins Make For a Luxuriously Mysterious Stay
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Hello Wood are pioneers in off-grid living, specializing in temporary custom-built installations designed to embrace minimalistic living in a sustainable and stylish way.
Dream Home Makeover's Shea McGee Reveals Her Wall Paint Secrets
As you design your home, there are different elements to think about, such as color, texture, scale, balance, harmony, and rhythm. You can achieve this by coordinating with the current structure of your home and inserting décor and furnishing of different shades and sizes to achieve your aesthetic goals. Some design decisions, such as lighting or window treatments, can be easy for some, but many homeowners can agree that finding the right paint color for your walls is the hardest part.
3 Easy, No-Reno Ways to Make Your Kitchen Feel Bigger
A delicious home-cooked meal is one of life’s greatest joys. And though Samantha and her roommate had a modern and bright kitchen in their Chicago apartment, one important ingredient was missing: a place to eat. With a small open-concept kitchen and living area, they usually ate meals on the...
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay
Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
Before and After: A “Modern-Traditional” Makeover Ups the Charm in This All-Beige ’90s Bathroom
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s possible to add quaint, vintage-inspired charm to your home even if doesn’t have cozy vintage beginnings. Take it from Erin Zubot (@erinzubotdesign), whose One Room Challenge bathroom redo, which she dubbed “modern-traditional” is adorable, chic, and vintage-inspired now but had fairly standard beige beginnings.
How to sharpen garden shears: whet blunt hedging or lawn edging equipment safely
If your cutters have dulled over time, learn how to sharpen garden shears like a pro with our handy step-by-step guide
This Company Will Pay You $100,000 to Eat Candy
If you have a sweet tooth, love for candy, and an interest in pop culture, Candy Funhouse is hiring a head taste tester for their confectionary treats. The candy store is looking to fill the position of their chief candy officer, who will be reporting directly to the company’s CEO. As the head taste tester, the responsibilities for this position include: tasting over 3,000 products on a monthly basis, giving the final approval to candy inventory, leading the strategy for deciding new products, and running meetings.
What It Means To Have a Functional Home, According to a Real Estate Advisor
Watch any home remodeling show on TV and you’ll see homeowners lament the purchase of their dysfunctional home. While the cameras roll, they point out all the things that aren’t working. It might be coats, shoes, and backpacks strewn about the living room due to a lack of...
We’re cleaning fanatics – the cheap household item that will make rusty metal look good as new
RUST on metal can often build up in the home - whether it's your bathroom or kitchen. Thankfully, cleaning fanatics have revealed the simple way to get your metal appliances looking good as new. The cleaning enthusiasts revealed that you don't need to go out and buy new appliances affected...
This Entryway Staple May Be Perfect for Creating Extra Style and Storage in Your Kitchen
Spiro Georgi and his husband live in a 2018-square-foot colonial-style home in Connecticut that they’ve loved for more than five years. “We always made our previous apartments look and feel like a country home in the hopes that we would one day move to New England and buy the dream house,” Georgi says. “We finally made the move in the fall of 2016, and settled in the countryside of Connecticut.”
