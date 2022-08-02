ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Secret Sale on the Novogratz Collection — And We Want It All!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The best time to refresh your space is when you can do it on your budget, but don’t worry — saving cash doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on incredible style. The Novogratz is known for trendy and affordable finds that instantly elevate homes and dorms without breaking the bank. They even made a few appearances at AT’s Small/Cool 2022! Needless to say, the brand has stayed on the radar of AT editors, which is exactly what makes this reveal so exciting. Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond is having a sale on The Novogratz products, from furniture to bath rugs and everything in between. That includes the new dorm collection that arrived just in time for back-to-school season!
This Teeny 340-Square-Foot NYC Studio Works Thanks to Double-Duty Furniture

Type of home: Co-op Size: 340 square feet. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: [The building this studio apartment is in] was originally a hotel and went co-op in the ’80s. Because of its proximity to the theater district, the building has been home to a number of older celebrities including Doris Day and Betty Grable. Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller shared suite 1411 in the building for a period of time and wrote a song called “Room 1411.” The best part of the building is the amazing staff. In addition to managers Mary and Nigel, we have several awesome door people plus “porters” who take care of the trash/recycling and general building cleaning. We also have a live-in super and several handy persons. My apartment is tiny but it easily transforms from living room to bedroom (thanks to a Murphy bed) to home office (thanks to a rolling AV cart that I hide in a closet). I can even have dinner parties with my folding IKEA table and chairs.
This Sold-Out Outdoor Furniture Collection Is Back in Stock (And on Rare Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we still have a few solid weeks of summer left, there’s no denying that many of us have turned our sights to cozy sweaters, cooler temps, and all things fall. And while I’m just as excited as anyone about all the autumnal goodness yet to come, I’m here with an important PSA: Don’t write summer off yet.
The Under-$30 Expandable Organizer That’ll Turn Any Wall Into a Mini Utility Closet

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When I made the move from New York City to the suburbs a little over a year ago, I expected so many of my household pain points to just disappear. As many of us know, city living often comes hand in hand with snug spaces, and, after a decade of cramming as much life as I could into 400 square feet, I was ready to have a little room to breathe. I had big dreams of a walk-in pantry, a mudroom where I wouldn’t have to stare at my coat and boots all winter long, and a utility closet that kept all my cleaning supplies neat and tidy.
How to Wash Dishes When There’s No Running Water — Perfect for Camping, Summer Houses, Van Life, and More

Most people are used to cleaning dishes in the sink or popping them into a dishwasher. But what do you do in those moments when there’s no running water? Whether you’re camping or at a bare-bones summer house, there might be a moment where you run into the problem of having little to no running water or modern amenities. This can become tricky when cleaning up after dinner, especially if you don’t want to use paper plates. But there’s a great and efficient system you can implement to get your dishes clean without too much hassle.
Dream Home Makeover's Shea McGee Reveals Her Wall Paint Secrets

As you design your home, there are different elements to think about, such as color, texture, scale, balance, harmony, and rhythm. You can achieve this by coordinating with the current structure of your home and inserting décor and furnishing of different shades and sizes to achieve your aesthetic goals. Some design decisions, such as lighting or window treatments, can be easy for some, but many homeowners can agree that finding the right paint color for your walls is the hardest part.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside Martha Stewart's intimate 81st birthday dinner at her home in Maine where the lifestyle goddess treated pals to lobster, caviar-filled potatoes and her own chardonnay

Martha Stewart celebrated her 81st birthday at her estate in Seal Harbor, Maine with her closest pals. The icon spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about her party, revealing that she rang in her birthday with a dinner party for 20 at her home Skylands, which is just outside Acadia National Park.
Before and After: A “Modern-Traditional” Makeover Ups the Charm in This All-Beige ’90s Bathroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s possible to add quaint, vintage-inspired charm to your home even if doesn’t have cozy vintage beginnings. Take it from Erin Zubot (@erinzubotdesign), whose One Room Challenge bathroom redo, which she dubbed “modern-traditional” is adorable, chic, and vintage-inspired now but had fairly standard beige beginnings.
This Company Will Pay You $100,000 to Eat Candy

If you have a sweet tooth, love for candy, and an interest in pop culture, Candy Funhouse is hiring a head taste tester for their confectionary treats. The candy store is looking to fill the position of their chief candy officer, who will be reporting directly to the company’s CEO. As the head taste tester, the responsibilities for this position include: tasting over 3,000 products on a monthly basis, giving the final approval to candy inventory, leading the strategy for deciding new products, and running meetings.
This Entryway Staple May Be Perfect for Creating Extra Style and Storage in Your Kitchen

Spiro Georgi and his husband live in a 2018-square-foot colonial-style home in Connecticut that they’ve loved for more than five years. “We always made our previous apartments look and feel like a country home in the hopes that we would one day move to New England and buy the dream house,” Georgi says. “We finally made the move in the fall of 2016, and settled in the countryside of Connecticut.”
