Type of home: Co-op Size: 340 square feet. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: [The building this studio apartment is in] was originally a hotel and went co-op in the ’80s. Because of its proximity to the theater district, the building has been home to a number of older celebrities including Doris Day and Betty Grable. Benny Goodman and Glenn Miller shared suite 1411 in the building for a period of time and wrote a song called “Room 1411.” The best part of the building is the amazing staff. In addition to managers Mary and Nigel, we have several awesome door people plus “porters” who take care of the trash/recycling and general building cleaning. We also have a live-in super and several handy persons. My apartment is tiny but it easily transforms from living room to bedroom (thanks to a Murphy bed) to home office (thanks to a rolling AV cart that I hide in a closet). I can even have dinner parties with my folding IKEA table and chairs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO