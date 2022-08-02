The Chromecast with Google TV just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon

If you're looking for one of the best streaming devices , we've just found the perfect deal for you.

Right now, the Chromecast with Google TV is just $29 at Amazon . That's $20 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for our favorite Chromecast device, making it one of the best Amazon deals around right now. To make it even better, Best Buy is offering the same discount .

Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. View Deal

The Chromecast with Google TV is one of our best streaming devices . This device has an easy-to-navigate interface, offers a wide array of streaming services it offers, and comes with a remote included.

In our Chromecast with Google TV review , we also praised the device for its excellent video and audio streaming capabilities. The Chromecast with Google TV streams content in glorious 4K, and also supports HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos sound.

We love the Chromecast with Google TV remote. It strikes a great balance between form and function, having buttons for power, volume, home, and Google Assistant. There are also handy shortcut buttons for YouTube and Netflix. If you find multiple remotes confusing, there's no need to worry as the Chromecast remote can easily be used as a replacement for your regular TV remote.

The Google TV OS gets you access to over 6,500 Android TV apps, so you'll have your pick of Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Peacock, and many more. The Chromecast with Google TV even supports the Peloton app, which could be the perfect thing to inspire you to get back into your spin classes.

The Chromecast with Google TV has hit its lowest price ever, so there's no reason not to pick it up now that it's on sale. If you're hunting for more deals, check out our coverage of the best Amazon deals of the month.

