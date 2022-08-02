ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Chromecast with Google TV just hit its lowest price ever on Amazon

By Millie Davis-Williams
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

If you're looking for one of the best streaming devices , we've just found the perfect deal for you.

Right now, the Chromecast with Google TV is just $29 at Amazon . That's $20 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for our favorite Chromecast device, making it one of the best Amazon deals around right now. To make it even better, Best Buy is offering the same discount .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E1zN3_0h1rsWtV00

Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon
All the Chromecast really needed, if you ask us, was a remote and some apps. And the 4K Chromecast with Google TV delivered those two standards. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos (via passthrough HDMI), so your shows and movies will look and sound great. View Deal

The Chromecast with Google TV is one of our best streaming devices . This device has an easy-to-navigate interface, offers a wide array of streaming services it offers, and comes with a remote included.

In our Chromecast with Google TV review , we also praised the device for its excellent video and audio streaming capabilities. The Chromecast with Google TV streams content in glorious 4K, and also supports HDR, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos sound.

We love the Chromecast with Google TV remote. It strikes a great balance between form and function, having buttons for power, volume, home, and Google Assistant. There are also handy shortcut buttons for YouTube and Netflix. If you find multiple remotes confusing, there's no need to worry as the Chromecast remote can easily be used as a replacement for your regular TV remote.

The Google TV OS gets you access to over 6,500 Android TV apps, so you'll have your pick of Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Peacock, and many more. The Chromecast with Google TV even supports the Peloton app, which could be the perfect thing to inspire you to get back into your spin classes.

The Chromecast with Google TV has hit its lowest price ever, so there's no reason not to pick it up now that it's on sale. If you're hunting for more deals, check out our coverage of the best Amazon deals of the month.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Android Tv#Tv Apps#4k Tv#Chromecast With Google Tv#Dolby Vision#Passthrough#Dolby Atmos
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Android Devices
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy