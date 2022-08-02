Thompson of North Smithfield named manager of new Cumberland branch of Washington Trust

Read on nrinow.news
ABC6.com
No-contact advisory placed on pond in Kingston and reservoir in North Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Management placed a no-contact advisory on a pond and part of a Reservoir on Friday. The Department of Health said Camp Hoffman on Larkin Pond in Kingston and the area of Wenscott Reservoir near...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
johnstonsunrise.net
How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?
The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
Valley Breeze
Cheryl’s School of Dance expected to move to Cumberland
CUMBERLAND – The former Chucky’s Creamery, which did business at a property with a long history of businesses that came and went at 48 West Wrentham Road, is expected to be converted into a dance studio. An online listing says that the property has a sale pending, and...
nrinow.news
BankNewport team chips in with work on Habitat house in Burrillville
BURRILLVILLE – Twenty volunteers from BankNewport were scheduled to join Habitat for Humanity of the West Bay and Northern RI on Friday, August 5, to assist with construction of a new, affordable home in the Oakland section of Burrillville. A first shift crew, which arrived at the house at...
rimonthly.com
Say Cheers to These 11 Rhode Island Beer Gardens
Originating in Bavaria, Germany, in the early nineteenth century, a beer garden (biergarten in German) is an open outdoor space with communal seating where chilled beer and tasty traditional food is served. In Rhode Island, it represents warm summer afternoons filled with good company and great drinks. Take a seat at these local beer gardens and patios, in the sun or under some shady trees, and sip on a refreshing brew while the summer days are still here.
whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
Dem candidates for RI treasurer clash over pension fund, qualifications
Democrats James Diossa and Stefan Pryor faced off in their first televised debate for Rhode Island general treasurer.
Washington Examiner
'Trying to hide': Rhode Island mother sues school board over secret race committee
A Rhode Island mother has sued her school district , claiming it violated the state's open meeting laws by holding meetings for the district's racial advisory board in secret. Nicole Solas and the Goldwater Institute filed the lawsuit against the South Kingstown School Committee after the board refused to allow her to attend the meetings of its black, indigenous, people of color, or BIPOC, advisory board.
GoLocalProv
Taste of Rhode Island Returns in October
Taste of Rhode Island event producers have announced that after a two-year pandemic hiatus, plans are underway for the return of the unique celebration of local food, drink and entertainment on October 20, 2022. The popular event, which will take place from 6:00-9:00 at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick, will...
ABC6.com
Johnston Board of Canvassers to look into General Assembly candidate’s residency
JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Johnston Board of Canvassers will look into the residency of a candidate running for General Assembly Thursday. State Rep. Edward Cardillo Jr. is facing a potential primary challenge from his nephew, Dennis Cardillo Jr. Cardillo Jr. claims that he has “unequivocal physical evidence” that...
nrinow.news
Village Haven purchased for $860K: New era set to begin for a North Smithfield classic
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The sale of a popular School Street restaurant to a neighboring business was finalized last week, with a deed for the purchase of Village Haven for $861,700 recorded in the North Smitihfield Town Clerk’s office. Dog Pack, LLC, a company registered in March by Lucky...
ABC6.com
Top candidate to become Block Island’s police chief withdraws name from consideration
NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — The nominee to be the next chief of police for Block Island has withdrawn his candidacy. During a town council meeting Thursday, Town Manager Mary Anne Crawford said Christopher High has took his name out of consideration for the post “due to personal reasons.”
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
A popular supermarket chain is planning to open another new store location in Rhode Island. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, Trader Joe's has confirmed that it will be opening a new grocery store location in Providence later this year.
Valley Breeze
One-of-a-kind property in Lincoln was home to 16 children
LINCOLN – The current booming housing market has all kinds of quirks and anomalies, much of it driven by houses that aren’t quite what the majority of buyers are looking for but still have plenty to offer to the right family. Enter 158 Chapel St. in Lincoln, a...
fallriverreporter.com
New Fall River dispensary opening soon, holding hiring fair
A new Fall River dispensary is opening soon, and they have begun hiring. New Leaf is holding a job fair on August 4-5 from 12-6pm, and Saturday, August 6 from 2-6pm at their location at 2629 South Main Street, Fall River. New Leaf strives to provide an educational, enjoyable, and...
ecori.org
Pawtucket has Plans to Make Two Environmental Justice Neighborhoods Green-Free
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The only green space in District 5 could potentially be turned into a dumping ground for contaminated material, paved over, and made into a 5-acre parking lot. City Council member Clovis Gregor, who represents the environmental justice neighborhoods of Oak Hill and Woodlawn that make up...
ricentral.com
Team of CHS alums prepares for Pan-Mass Challenge fundraiser
Paul Hartley was one day shy of turning 50 when he received a diagnosis that would change his life. It’s been just over a year and a half since Hartley, a 1989 graduate of Coventry High School, learned he has cancer. And as he gears up to ride in the Pan-Mass Challenge, he’s excited for the opportunity to show just how much the lifesaving care he’s been given at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute has meant to him.
Valley Breeze
All sorts of park improvements will greet CumberlandFest patrons
CUMBERLAND – For those CumberlandFest fans who haven’t been to Diamond Hill Park at 4125 Diamond Hill Road since last year’s event, there will be plenty of park improvements to notice, as the town continues long-awaited investments into the facility. Alan Neville, board chairperson for CumberlandFest, told...
