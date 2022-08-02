Thompson of North Smithfield named manager of new Cumberland branch of Washington Trust

Originating in Bavaria, Germany, in the early nineteenth century, a beer garden (biergarten in German) is an open outdoor space with communal seating where chilled beer and tasty traditional food is served. In Rhode Island, it represents warm summer afternoons filled with good company and great drinks. Take a seat at these local beer gardens and patios, in the sun or under some shady trees, and sip on a refreshing brew while the summer days are still here.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 12 HOURS AGO