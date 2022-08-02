Bristol Rovers fined £16,500 by FA for crowd trouble in Scunthorpe promotion game

Read on www.bbc.co.uk
Commonwealth Games: Elaine Thompson-Herah races away to 100m gold
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Elaine Thompson-Herah's experience shone through as the Jamaican added Commonwealth 100m gold to her...
‘It Could Take Darwin Nunez a While to Adapt to the Premier League' - Former Liverpool Goalkeeper on Nunez
Liverpool secured the services of Uruguayan international Darwin Nunez this summer from Portuguese side Benfica for a reported £67.5million, with the spotlight firmly on the 23-year-old former Liverpool goalkeeper Brad Friedel believes he may take time to adapt to the demands of the Premier League.
Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella
Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
Jesse Lingard: Nottingham Forest 'love' sealed signing after Man Utd exit
Jesse Lingard says the "love" of Nottingham Forest's owners convinced him to move to the City Ground. Lingard, 29, felt "all I could say was yes" as he rejected lucrative overseas offers to sign a one-year deal. Speaking about Forest's approach, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I could have...
Report: Brighton Deny Chelsea Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Reports came out an hour ago that Chelsea had an agreement with Marc Cucurella over a transfer, but Brighton have denied any claims that an agreement has been made over the player. Chelsea are still expected to sign Cucurella, but no agreement has been made as of yet.
Fabrizio Romano Claims Chelsea Are 'Considering' Signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea could be looking to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Premier League this summer.
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
Antonio Conte Believes Chelsea Are The Opposition To Fear
The commencement of the 2022/23 Premier League season is less than 24 hours away but the mind games at the top have made a head start.
‘I Think Diaz Could Be Player of the Year’ - Ex-Premier League Manager on Luis Diaz
Liverpool secured the services of Columbian International Luis Diaz for a reported £42.3million from Portuguese outfit FC Porto in January this year. Diaz become an instant impact for Klopp's side, and former England manager Stuart Pearce believes he could well go on to win player of the year for the 22/23 campaign.
'They're My Family' - Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips Opens Up About Leeds United Exit
Manchester City Midfielder Kalvin Phillips opens up about leaving boyhood club Leeds United for the Sky Blues.
FC Cincinnati Signs U.S. Center Back Miazga From Chelsea
Miazga has spent the last six years largely on loan, but he’ll return to MLS on a permanent move.
Commonwealth Games: Judoka Sarah Adlington clings to second gold eight years after first
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Eight years ago Sarah Adlington briefly lost her gold medal in a security scanner...
Molly Caudery: Cornish pole vaulter says Commonwealth silver medal 'felt like a dream'
Cornish pole vaulter Molly Caudery said it felt like a "dream" to win a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games, eight months after cutting her finger off in a freak accident. The 22-year-old took silver with a jump of 4.45m. Nina Kennedy of Australia won gold with 4.60m. Caudery had...
