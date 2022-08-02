ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts sign C Alex Mollette, place two on IR

By Kevin Hickey
 3 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts signed center Alex Mollette and placed offensive tackle Carter O’Donnell and wide receiver John Hurst on the injured reserve list, the team announced Tuesday.

O’Donnell left the practice early on Saturday night and didn’t return. It isn’t clear what happened with Hurst, who signed with the team just before training camp started.

What is clear is that their season is over. Any player placed on the injured reserve list before roster cuts are not allowed to return unless they get waived with an injury settlement.

Mollette re-joins the Colts after being among the first wave of undrafted rookie free agents to sign with the team following the 2022 NFL draft.

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

NFL Makes Official Decision On Deshaun Watson Suspension Appeal

It's been a busy week in the National Football League. Training camps have begun, Deshaun Watson's been suspended and Roger Goodell and League officials have had to sort through it all. Watson was hit with a six-game suspension by Judge Sue L. Robinson. The NFL, meanwhile, had three days to...
NFL
Clemson will play in one of the most important games of September

The 2021 season was not up to the Clemson football standard as the team missed the college football playoff for the first time since the playoff began back in 2014. Despite their struggles, the Tigers found a way to come together and produce yet another double-digit win season under head coach Dabo Swinney. As Clemson may have been weaker last season, the rest of the ACC thrived, with multiple programs having what many would consider “breakout” seasons. Looking at the Tigers heading into the 2022 season, the team looks as if it could take the leap back to the playoffs and possibly...
CLEMSON, SC
Ameer Abdullah's flying kick TD celebration took an extremely early lead on the best of 2022

We’re just one game into the NFL season and the lead in the best touchdown celebration has been taken by Ameer Abdullah. What’s that? [Checks notes] Ah, yes, it’s only the first preseason game of the 2022 NFL season, which means this is very silly. But this is a game in which the Las Vegas Raiders actually played Josh Jacobs for some reason and NFL fans couldn’t get enough of Mark Davis eating wings.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
CINCINNATI, OH
Linebacker Adrian Jackson announces he is in the transfer portal

Just a day before fall practices begin, Oregon Ducks linebacker Adrian Jackson has announced that he is in the transfer portal. It was discovered earlier this summer that Jackson was no longer with the program, but now it’s official. Jackson spent three years in Eugene and racked up 33 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and a sack. The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Denver was once a four-star recruit and the top recruit to come out of Colorado in 2017. But now the depth chart at the linebacker position is stacked with the likes of Noah Sewell, Justin Flowe, and Jefffrey Bassa, Jackson mostly likely would have had a difficult time getting on the field on a consistent basis. I’m in the Transfer Portal! Thank you duckNation! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UK7qVyHjt3 — Âction_Jãx (@AdrianJackson29) August 4, 2022 List Ty Thompson thrives in Oregon's new offense, sees Dan Lanning's growth as a coach
EUGENE, OR
