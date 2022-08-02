Ducks Ltd. – “In Between Days” (The Cure Cover) (Feat. Jane Inc.)

Read on www.stereogum.com
Stereogum
Slipknot – “Yen”
Slipknot announced their new album THE END, SO FAR last month with the release of lead single “The Dying Song (Time To Sing).” Today they’re back with another advance track. “Yen” leans on clean vocals and slower tempos and reminds me a bit of a System Of A Down ballad, at least until the DJ scratching kicks in. Listen below and check out our recent interview with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor here.
Stereogum
Stream Bloodz Boi, Claire Rousay, & More Eaze’s Breathtaking New Album a crying poem
“they are the most beautiful six tracks i ever made, feel my sadness.” This is how Beijing musical artist Bloodz Boi sums up a crying poem, his new collaborative album with Claire Rousay and More Eaze. The project is out today, and it’s as breathtakingly beautiful as promised.
Stereogum
WILLOW – “hover like a GODDESS”
It doesn’t feel like much time has passed since WILLOW unleashed her explosive ode to pop punk, last year’s lately I feel EVERYTHING, which featured guest spots from genre forbearers Travis Barker and Avril Lavigne. Since then, she’s done a ton of collabs — Machine Gun Kelly’s “Emo Girl,” PinkPantheress’ “Where You Are,” Camila Cabello’s “psychofreak,” Yungblud’ “Memories,” Siiickbrain’s “PURGE” — and released a new song, “
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. 05. The 1975 - "Happiness"
Ringo Starr Revealed What Actually Divided The Beatles: 5 Interesting Facts About the Drummer
After officially becoming a member of The Beatles in 1962, Ringo Starr cemented his status as one of the most famous drummers of all time. Beatlemania swept across the globe and had such a strong hold on the music industry until the band split in 1970. He continued on with his own incredibly successful music career in the decades that followed.
Stereogum
Dan Friel – “Thrash Compactor”
The Brooklyn noise-pop OG Dan Friel — formerly of Parts & Labor, currently of Upper Wilds — has a new solo album called Factoryland dropping two weeks from now on limited edition cassette, part of Thrill Jockey Records’ 30th anniversary series. To hype up the tape this week, he shared a new song, the spectacularly titled “Thrash Compactor.” (Other song names I like on the tracklist include “Rust Clouds” and “Trash Dunes.”) The teaser track is a warped excursion through the world of keyboards and drum machines that sounds like circuitry frying in the best way. Listen below.
Stereogum
The Mars Volta – “Vigil”
After roaring back to life with new songs “Blacklight Shine” and “Graveyard Love,” the Mars Volta have announced their first album in 10 years. The self-titled LP, the legendary prog band’s seventh overall, is coming in September, and they’ve shared another new song from it today along with album details.
Stereogum
Okay Kaya – “Spinal Tap”
Kaya Wilkins, aka Okay Kaya, has announced her third studio album, SAP. Following 2020’s Watch This Liquid Pour Itself, SAP is out Nov. 4 via Jagjaguwar and features the lead single “Spinal Tap,” which has an animated video out today made in collaboration with Austin Lee. Recorded...
Stereogum
Young Jesus – “Ocean” (Feat. Tomberlin)
Last we heard from Los Angeles indie band Young Jesus, they released a surprise EP, Love For A New Century, with proceeds benefitting the abortion rights group Midwest Access Coalition. Now, John Rossiter & Co. are planning a new album, Shepherd Head, out September 16. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Welcome To Conceptual Beach. Along with the news is a lead single, “Ocean,” which features a guest spot from Saddle Creek labelmate Tomberlin. Check out a music video directed by Stuart McClave.
Stereogum
Inclination – “Epidemic” (Feat. Indecision’s Tom Sheehan)
The Louisville hardcore band Inclination have been kicking around for a few years now — their second release When Fear Turns To Confidence made our Great EPs From 2019 list — and today they’re announcing their debut full-length album, Unaltered Perspective, which is out in October. It includes “Thoughts And Prayers” and “A Decision,” two tracks the band released earlier this year, and now they’re sharing the harrowing “Epidemic,” which features guest vocals from Indecision’s Tom Sheehan.
Stereogum
Rid Of Me – “PDA” (Interpol Cover) & “Prayer To God” (Shellac Cover)
Philly noise-punk outfit Rid Of Me have been on a covers tear over the past year, releasing a version of Deftones’ “My Own Summer” in March and Nirvana’s seminal “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in April. Prior to that, the trio (Itarya Rosenberg, Mike McGinnis, and Mike Howard) released their debut album, Traveling, last December. Today, they’re sharing two new covers: “PDA” by Interpol and “Prayer To God” by Shellac. Both covers are grouped together in an Interpol-referencing project called Sleep Tonight, and both sound excellent. Listen via Bandcamp below.
Stereogum
CHAI – “My Dream”
CHAI have followed up last year’s WINK with a string of singles over the past few months — “Whole,” “Surprise,” and the Superoganism-featuring “Hero Journey” — and today they’re back with another new one called “My Dream.” It’s pulsing and dreamy and builds to an elegiac, sunny conclusion.
Stereogum
Peel Dream Magazine – “Pad”
Peel Dream Magazine are back. We haven’t heard from the Joe Stevens-led project since 2020’s surprise EP Moral Panics, which emerged in the aftermath of that year’s breakthrough album Agitprop Alterna. That album swirled together lots of extremely cool, extremely ’90s touchstones like shoegaze, krautrock, Britpop, and psych. But Peel Dream have since relocated from NYC to LA, and their sound seems to have moved a bit too.
Stereogum
Benny The Butcher, Heem, Rick Hyde, & DJ Premier – “Times Is Rough”
Although one of the cornerstones of Griselda, Benny The Butcher also heads up the Black Soprano Family. The crew will be releasing a group project called Long Live DJ Shay next month — a press release compares it to Jay-Z’s The Dynasty: Roc-La-Familia — and they’re teasing it today with a new posse cut called “Times Is Rough.” The instantly likable track pairs Benny with Heem and Rick Hyde over production, scratching, and hype from living legend DJ Premier.
