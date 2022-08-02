Is the Texas Rangers Beer Bat a Scam? I Did the Research

The Seattle Mariners have acquired Jake Lamb in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers according to Robert Murray. Cash considerations will go back to Los Angeles. Lamb, 31, has played nine MLB seasons with Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Blue Jays, White Sox and A’s. He is batting .239 this season and .237 for his career. The veteran has 93 home runs and 335 RBIs in his career.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO