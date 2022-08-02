ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Peta Murgatroyd dons red Baywatch-style swimsuit at CVS in Malibu before thanking fans for IVF tips

By admin
uk-times.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on uk-times.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama

Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
TV & VIDEOS
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Malibu, CA
Entertainment
RadarOnline

'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources

Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peta Murgatroyd
Person
Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Person
Jenna Johnson
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline

Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivf#Baywatch#Swimsuit#Kiwi#Aussie#Birkenstock
Page Six

Dr. Jen shades Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ return: ‘Her whole world is Housewives’

This week Dr. Jen Armstrong joins us on “Virtual Reali-tea” to dish about her first season on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” She reveals which cast members reached out to her after she was not asked back by Bravo. And what does Dr. Jen really think about the return of Tamra Judge? Watch and find out on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube and check out our podcast!
TV SHOWS
OK! Magazine

Mom's Missing Mexico! Tarek El Moussa Shares Why Wife Heather Rae Young Skipped Their Family Vacation

Mom’s missing Mexico!Although at first, it may have seemed like HGTV star Tarek El Moussa’s entire family was accounted for in his recent Instagram post depicting his trip to Mexico, there was one El Moussa missing — his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young. On Monday, August, 1, the Flip or Flop alum shared a sweet group snap depicting his family — including his two children with ex-wife Christina Hall, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6 — enjoying their tropical vacation, explaining that Young had to sit this trip out due to doctor’s orders.“Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea,”...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is Missing Tarek's Family Trip to Mexico: 'Doctor's Orders'

Heather Rae El Moussa is lying low and putting her health first. The pregnant 34-year-old Selling Sunset star was noticeably absent from a group photo of husband Tarek El Moussa's family trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico this week. In the caption, Tarek wrote that his entire family and children were "having a blast," but noted, "Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctor's orders come first!!"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House

From the second that Real Housewives of Dubai was announced, we all anticipated that it was going to be a strange first season. It was the first international Real Housewives show with wealth that makes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills look like modest suburbs. The debut season is in full swing and we’ve learned a […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy