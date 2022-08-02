Peta Murgatroyd dons red Baywatch-style swimsuit at CVS in Malibu before thanking fans for IVF tips

Read on uk-times.com
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Walk Red Carpet for First Time Since Sharing Fertility News
It's date night for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd!. The Dancing With the Stars pros walked the ESPYs red carpet together Wednesday night, marking the first event they've stepped out for since Murgatroyd, 36, and Chmerkovskiy, 42, opened up to PEOPLE last month about their fertility journey. Chmerkovskiy, who sported...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Joy Behar Has Major Meltdown On 'The View' Just Days After Legal Drama
Joy Behar seems to be at her wits end with The View. The longtime cohost of the ABC chat show reportedly snapped at an audience member who asked for a picture during a live taping. According to an eyewitness who was present at the taping on Tuesday, July 26, following the Hot Topics segment, Behar and fellow panelists Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin did a question and answer session with the audience when a woman asked the Sister Act star for a photo. SHE'S THE BOSS!: WHOOPI GOLDBERG SHUTS DOWN 'THE VIEW' COSTARS MID-ARGUMENT, FORCES THE SHOW CUT...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky Hit the Gym Together: Photo
Romance with a side of wellness! Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, hit the gym together for a couples workout date. The American Idol host, 47, and the model, 24, were photographed walking home together after working out in New York City on Wednesday, August 3. The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost wore […]
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
Dr. Jen Armstrong Confirms She Was FIRED From 'RHOC' & Puts Costars On Blast Over Non-Stop Drama
Dr. Jen Armstrong confirmed what Radar already told you — she was fired from Real Housewives of Orange County after announcing her departure from the hit Bravo series following only one season. The former reality star caught up with David Yontef on his Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, dishing...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
ETOnline.com
Lindsay Lohan Is 'Happy and Healthy' as a Newlywed, Mom Dina Says She's 'Beyond Proud'
Lindsay Lohan is in a really good place in life. A source tells ET that since recently marrying Bader Shammas, the 36-year-old actress is "is so happy and healthy." While Lindsay has faced adversities in the past, the source says "she really did put in the time and effort to heal, and it shows."
Stars Who Struggled to Conceive Children Share Their Fertility Issues
Sharing their struggles. It has been a long road to parenthood for many celebrity parents, including Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. “You hear stories about [in vitro fertilization] working the first try, but you’ll hear a lot more stories about when it takes a few times,” the model told New York Magazine’s The Cut in […]
Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now?
Every orange can’t last forever! Following exits from OG star Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Jo De La Rosa, Us Weekly is revisiting favorite former Real Housewives of Orange County stars. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, Vicki announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show.
Dr. Jen shades Tamra Judge’s ‘RHOC’ return: ‘Her whole world is Housewives’
This week Dr. Jen Armstrong joins us on “Virtual Reali-tea” to dish about her first season on “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” She reveals which cast members reached out to her after she was not asked back by Bravo. And what does Dr. Jen really think about the return of Tamra Judge? Watch and find out on this episode of “Virtual Reali-tea.” Subscribe to our YouTube and check out our podcast!
Mom's Missing Mexico! Tarek El Moussa Shares Why Wife Heather Rae Young Skipped Their Family Vacation
Mom’s missing Mexico!Although at first, it may have seemed like HGTV star Tarek El Moussa’s entire family was accounted for in his recent Instagram post depicting his trip to Mexico, there was one El Moussa missing — his pregnant wife, Heather Rae Young. On Monday, August, 1, the Flip or Flop alum shared a sweet group snap depicting his family — including his two children with ex-wife Christina Hall, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6 — enjoying their tropical vacation, explaining that Young had to sit this trip out due to doctor’s orders.“Family trips to Cabo are always a good idea,”...
ETOnline.com
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is Missing Tarek's Family Trip to Mexico: 'Doctor's Orders'
Heather Rae El Moussa is lying low and putting her health first. The pregnant 34-year-old Selling Sunset star was noticeably absent from a group photo of husband Tarek El Moussa's family trip to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico this week. In the caption, Tarek wrote that his entire family and children were "having a blast," but noted, "Just missing @heatherraeyoung like crazy but doctor's orders come first!!"
Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House
From the second that Real Housewives of Dubai was announced, we all anticipated that it was going to be a strange first season. It was the first international Real Housewives show with wealth that makes Real Housewives of Beverly Hills look like modest suburbs. The debut season is in full swing and we’ve learned a […] The post Real Housewives Of Dubai Star Caroline Brooks Went On A “Hot Date” With Jason Cameron From Winter House appeared first on Reality Tea.
Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Taylor Armstrong Will Join ‘RHOC,’ Making Housewife History
Taylor Armstrong is trading in her diamond for an orange. Nearly 10 years after she left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Armstrong is making history as the first housewife to jump franchises as she will join the next season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as reported by People.
AOL Corp
Lolo Jones, 39, tearfully shares why she's decided to start the IVF process: 'I'm running out of time to start a family'
Lolo Jones is preparing her body for IVF. The Olympic hurdler and bobsledder, 39, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that she is beginning the egg retrieval process in hopes of being able to have a child through in vitro fertilization. In a video she posted of the process,...
Lady A cancels Request Line tour due to Charles Kelley's 'journey to sobriety'
Country music trio Lady A has postponed its Request Line Tour to 2023 so that band member Charles Kelley can focus on his sobriety. 'We're family,' they said.
