Illinois Home Has a Medieval Secret Lair Hiding In The Basement

3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. Shenoy
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
Why we may never know who won the $1.337B Mega Millions jackpotJennifer GeerDes Plaines, IL
Family of pigs spotted roaming in Wayne, Illinois
Wayne, Illinois police have alerted residents about a family of pigs spotted roaming in the western suburb.
Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop
This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
wgnradio.com
75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River
Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
NBC Chicago
This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp
A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show
The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan
Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
There’s Only One Important Rule To Eating Chicago Deep Dish Pizza
If you put a pizza in front of me at any point in time, I will not refuse it. I love pizza no matter where it's from. Don't test me!. I've always been a huge fan of cheesy stuffed crust pizza because it just adds so much more flavor to the entire thing. When you think it's an ordinary pizza, you get to the crust and realize there's so much more left to eat... and it's a whole lotta cheese. YUM! Now I'm getting hungry just thinking about Sam's Pizza in my hometown of Rockford, Illinois.
visitlakecounty.org
Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022
Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
Custom Lincolnwood MCM With Living Room Surprise Listed for $729K
At first glance, this custom-built mid-century modern home in Lincolnwood looks like a time capsule worthy of its unique decor. But take a closer look at the photos and the home's show-stopping room boasts an even bigger surprise than the floor-to-ceiling windows, circular couch and statement fireplace. Her name is...
Illinois’ Brookfield Zoo is Free for Kids Before Going Back to School
Bring your babies to see all the babies at Chicago's famous Brookfield Zoo. These will be your last chances to bring them for free before the new school year starts. If you haven't made the trip to Brookfield Zook, here's a great opportunity to get it in before the school bell rings, and save some money.
hhhistory.com
The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock
Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
Meet Kyriakos 'Carl' Damianides, proudly at the helm of the Sky-Ride Tap downtown for 50 years
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine working at a place 50 years and hoping for 50 more – all because of the people. The owner of the Sky-Ride Tap is the embodiment of that very spirit. The Sky-Ride Tap is little in size, and little known. But it's a Chicago staple. CBS 2's Brad Edwards dropped by and popped up a couple of Old Styles to learn about a legend. You'll find Sky-Ride Tap at 105 W. Van Buren St., on the ground level of a two-story building called the Bock Building. The Chicago Board of Trade is across the street, and...
oakpark.com
Beware the Ides of August
When is the next Outrage Festival? Grief Glorification Week? Horror Hullaballoo? It was about six weeks between Uvalde and Highland Park, so maybe we should all stay home on Aug. 15, which is six weeks after Highland Park. I have a feeling gun-crazed shooters notice stuff like that. But that’s only a feeling.
Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
SUV Flies Through Chicago Home, Paralyzes Man Taking Shower
'He’s just a wonderful guy. He certainly didn’t deserve this.'
947wls.com
Clear the Shelters Animal Adoption Event has kicked off at Several Chicago Shelters
It’s August, and that means it’s time to clear the shelters!. Animals shelters all over are participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters event. From August 1st through the 31st many shelters are waiving adoption fees in an attempt to find more forever homes for their furry occupants.
NBC Chicago
Clear the Shelters 2022: What to Know About Chicago-Area Pet Adoption Event
Your new fur-ever family member awaits you! Adopt a pet at this year’s NBC 5 and Telemundo Chicago Clear the Shelters all month long, Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. This is the purr-fect opportunity to grow your family. Many shelters are experiencing a summer surge of new pets for...
thehinsdalean.com
Village provides historic backdrop for sizzling sidewalk sale
The Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Hinsdale hosted another successful sidewalk sale July 22-23. Merchants and shoppers had to dodge a few sprinkles Saturday during the annual summer two-day sale, but it didn't dampen shoppers' spirits and the sale was a success. (Jim Slonoff photos)
2 kayakers struck by sightseeing boat on Chicago River, CPD says
Chicago police said two kayakers were hit by a sightseeing boat on the Chicago River Tuesday.
