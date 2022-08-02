ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lombard, IL

Illinois Home Has a Medieval Secret Lair Hiding In The Basement

By Meatball
100.7 WITL
100.7 WITL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on witl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1440 WROK

Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop

This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

75 thousand ducks will be dumped into the Chicago River

Lisa Dent is joined on Chicago’s Afternoon News by Kyle Tuckey, 2022 Duck Ambassador and Special Olympics Illinois athlete along with Dave Breen, CEO and President of Special Olymics Illinois. The group discusses the event and talk about the prizes whichinclude a new Chevy, a cruise, and cash prizes too!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Lombard, IL
Lifestyle
City
Lombard, IL
NBC Chicago

This is the Best Sandwich Shop in Illinois, According to Yelp

A Chicago sandwich shop at the center of previous controversies has been named the best in Illinois in a new ranking by Yelp. In honor of August being National Sandwich Month, Yelp recently released its 2022 list of "Top Sandwich Spots in Every State," based on several factors, including volume of reviews, ratings and more. The nation's results span from a Banwich Cafe in Lincoln, Nebraska, to an Italian Market in Boston, Massachusetts, to a doughnut shop in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
Secret Chicago

These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show

The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
CHICAGO, IL
100.7 WITL

You Can Get Married in an Aldi Store Just a Few Hours From West Michigan

Love Aldi so much you could marry it? Well, I don't know if that's possible... BUT you could potentially get married in an Aldi... I LOVE Aldi. I got the CUTEST patio cushions there a few years ago on the cheap, and I still talk about it. Well, clearly, as I am right now. I mean, this is West Michigan, right? We love a good deal. It's in our DNA. And Aldi, the discount grocery store, is full of them.
MICHIGAN STATE
97ZOK

There’s Only One Important Rule To Eating Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

If you put a pizza in front of me at any point in time, I will not refuse it. I love pizza no matter where it's from. Don't test me!. I've always been a huge fan of cheesy stuffed crust pizza because it just adds so much more flavor to the entire thing. When you think it's an ordinary pizza, you get to the crust and realize there's so much more left to eat... and it's a whole lotta cheese. YUM! Now I'm getting hungry just thinking about Sam's Pizza in my hometown of Rockford, Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dungeons Dragons#Downtown Chicago#Under Cabinet Lighting
visitlakecounty.org

Things To Do This Weekend August 5-7, 2022

Shop locally, celebrate the Lake County community and hit the fairway. These are the things to do this weekend August 5-7. “Let The Road Take You!” Win a chance for an overnight stay at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois or four free tickets to Six Flags Great America. Take...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
hhhistory.com

The Eastland Disaster -- The Ship That Capsized Without Leaving the Dock

Imagine yourself as a recent Polish immigrant. It is July 24, 1915. Your husband, Karol, immigrated to America two years earlier and you and baby Stefan joined him a year later after he landed a well-paying job at Western Electric in Cicero, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. Karol has raved about Western Electric’s annual employee picnic that he attended last year while you and baby Stefan were en route to America. Today, you’ll attend this year’s picnic as a family of three.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
CBS Chicago

Meet Kyriakos 'Carl' Damianides, proudly at the helm of the Sky-Ride Tap downtown for 50 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine working at a place 50 years and hoping for 50 more – all because of the people. The owner of the Sky-Ride Tap is the embodiment of that very spirit. The Sky-Ride Tap is little in size, and little known. But it's a Chicago staple. CBS 2's Brad Edwards dropped by and popped up a couple of Old Styles to learn about a legend. You'll find Sky-Ride Tap at 105 W. Van Buren St., on the ground level of a two-story building called the Bock Building. The Chicago Board of Trade is across the street, and...
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Beware the Ides of August

When is the next Outrage Festival? Grief Glorification Week? Horror Hullaballoo? It was about six weeks between Uvalde and Highland Park, so maybe we should all stay home on Aug. 15, which is six weeks after Highland Park. I have a feeling gun-crazed shooters notice stuff like that. But that’s only a feeling.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Loss of $8,200 from bank account a nightmare for suburban woman

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The online financial institution Chime says it offers customers significant features like no monthly fees and no minimum balance requirements.But one Chicago area woman told CBS 2's Jim Williams her experience with Chime has been nothing short of a nightmare. She reached out for help.When CBS 2 first talked to Tara Venturi, the stress had been building from an alarming notifications on July 20."I got an alert that my email address and phone number had been changed on my bank account," she said.All of her money was gone from her account at the online bank, Chime."I got...
CHICAGO, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Village provides historic backdrop for sizzling sidewalk sale

The Hinsdale Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Hinsdale hosted another successful sidewalk sale July 22-23. Merchants and shoppers had to dodge a few sprinkles Saturday during the annual summer two-day sale, but it didn't dampen shoppers' spirits and the sale was a success. (Jim Slonoff photos)
HINSDALE, IL
100.7 WITL

100.7 WITL

Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy