SEC Player of the Year leaves footprint in Columbia youth softball players

mainstreetmaury.com
Sheila Butt Team
Chris Yow has served as the managing editor for the Trussville (Ala.) Tribune and, most recently, the Spring Hill Advertiser News. He has worked as a sports editor and has covered high school sports in different capacities for 18 years.
atozsports.com
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello
The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
williamsonhomepage.com
Spring Hill resident one of two new public address announcers for Vanderbilt
Vanderbilt Athletics' search for two public address announcers came down to fans voting for either Joe Deyo, Robert Freeman or Dave Joseph. The Commodores this week announced Deyo and Joseph as the new public address announcers. Deyo will work as the public address announcer for football. He has worked as...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel snubbed from list that includes Lane Kiffin
It’s the off-season for college football, so you know what that means. Get your list maker ready. Prepare the power rankings. Create the hottest takes imaginable. That’s usually how it goes, anyway. Pro Football Focus unveiled their list for “Top Coaches turning programs around” via Seth Galina. A familiar face for Vols fans is on there, but it is not Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel.
wilsonpost.com
There's no quit in auto racer Bennie Hamlett
A grinding crash last month – the hardest in Bennie Hamlett’s 34-year auto racing career – left the popular Mt. Juliet driver bruised and suffering concussion-like symptoms. The combination of injuries and damage to an expensive race car had Hamlett contemplating retirement.
paigemindsthegap.com
A Romantic Weekend in Dickson, Tennessee
Some of the links in this post are affiliate links. This means if you click on the link and purchase an item, I will receive a commission at no extra cost to you. All opinions are my own. Dickson, Tennessee is the perfect destination for a small town getaway. Only...
Tennessee Election Results: August 4, 2022
Find up-to-the-minute election results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and the Middle TN county general elections.
elizabethton.com
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
Tennessee Election Results: 5th U.S. Congressional District race
Nashville's 5th District is up for grabs following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent, Rep. Jim Cooper. Nine Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination in the race for the reconfigured congressional district.
mainstreetmaury.com
Makky Kaylor teases special announcement for Saturday show at Puckett's
Makky Kaylor is bringing his Swanky South Players back to Columbia on Saturday, August 6 to Puckett’s Downtown, but this time there is a special announcement accompanying the show. The special announcement has been kept under wraps for nearly two months, he said, but once unveiled, the people of...
Armadillos becoming more common in Middle TN
Armadillos are originally from South America, they were considered warm weather creatures. However, they were able to adapt to cold weather and have even made their way into Tennessee's Great Smoky Mountains.
Wilson County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022
Election results for the races in Wilson County, Tennessee from August 4, 2022.
Lady A postpones Request Line Tour as bandmember works toward sobriety
Lady A has postponed its 'Request Line Tour' as one of its bandmembers works to get sober.
mainstreetmaury.com
Andy Ogles finishes atop Republican Primary for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District
Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles won the Republican nomination for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional district Thursday night after raising just $260,000 in contributions in a nine-candidate race. His top rivals blew through nearly $3 million in campaign spending. Ogles captured 36.9% of the vote, beating former Tennessee House Speaker Beth...
wgnsradio.com
Local Farmers Market at Lane Agri Park in Murfreesboro Continues - Now Thru Last Friday in October
MURFREESBORO, TN - August is peak produce time in Tennessee for many of your favorite fruits and vegetables. Farmers markets from east to west and in between are packed with fresh produce. Aug 7-13, 2022 is National Farmers Market Week and is the perfect time to stock up and support local farmers.
36-Year-Old Cora Lynn Hammond Killed In A Fatal Accident In Hendersonville (Hendersonville, TN)
According to the officials, a fatal crash occurred on Friday night which killed Cora Lynn Hammond, 36. The officials stated that two vehicles were travelling southwest on Airport road. One of the vehicles passed improperly and the vehicle behind it [..]
Race for Tennessee's 5th Congressional seat heats up ahead of primary day
Have you made your decisions yet? Election day is Thursday, and in some cities like Nashville, it features the longest ballot in history.
The most expensive home for sale in Nashville
The most expensive home Zillow lists for sale in the Nashville area is tucked away on Chickering Road on a 49-acre estate.
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Deck buckles at Loser’s in Midtown
Thousands of people were at Loser’s for the Whiskey Jam event when the deck gave way around 6 p.m.
