ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmland, IN

Comments / 0

Related
moderncampground.com

Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
PENDLETON, IN
dayton.com

LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery

Moeller Brew Barn owners asking city leaders to borrow items from former amusement park. Those who want to walk down memory lane with a cold beer in their hand may be in luck. The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
MONROE, OH
dayton.com

New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg

A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a nearly 1,800-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
MIAMISBURG, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
City
Farmland, IN
Randolph County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
County
Randolph County, IN
Your News Local

Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers

This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Daily Advocate

Local shelter responds to viral post on sick puppies

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Animal Shelter addresses the sick puppies. A Facebook post has gone viral after Ryan Hartmann expressed his concerns following the loss of his newest family member, Mika. Mika was one of 15 puppies adopted at the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Open House July 30....
DARKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chocolate#Food Drink
readthereporter.com

Westfield roundabout completed early . . . and under budget!

On Tuesday, Westfield city officials, construction company representatives, and the Westfield Chamber celebrated the opening of the 161st Street and Union Roundabout with a ribbon cutting. The roundabout was finished a month ahead of schedule and was under budget. Eighty percent of the funding for the project was provided by the federal government.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Over 40 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals including cows, goats and peacocks rescued from Ohio farm

GERMANTOWN, Ohio — 43 “malnourished, injured” animals, including cows, goats and peacocks, were rescued from an Ohio farm at the end of July. According to WHIO, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton agents and the Germantown police helped remove a horse, two cows, three goats, seven sheep, five rabbits, seven peacocks, a duck, two guinea fowls, 11 chickens and three geese. HSGD agents found that the animals were neglected and the property had multiple maintenance violations.
GERMANTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
dayton.com

Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands

A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Just like riding a bike

TROY — A local business is bringing out the inner child in customers across the county with something as simple as a bicycle. “There’s a kid in all of us that’s just waiting to get out, and we need to let that kid out every now and again, and bikes are one way to do it,” Brian Brewer said.
TROY, OH
1017thepoint.com

ALLEGED DEALER FOUND WITH $7000 IN MARIJUANA

(Richmond, IN)--The Wayne County Drug Task Force on Thursday released details of another drug bust that occurred early this week. It happened on Monday when officers stopped Marcus Glover near South 8th and F. Inside, investigators found $7000 worth of marijuana, $1500 in cocaine, and more than $3600 in cash. Glover faces multiple dealing charges this morning. Five years ago, Glover was sentenced to eight years in prison for dealing cocaine.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
Sidney Daily News

Scudzy’s Newport Tavern destroyed in fire

FORT LORAMIE — Scudzy’s Newport Tavern, a longtime staple in area, has been destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon. “I’d say it looks like a total loss,” said Fort Loramie Fire Chief Brad Schulze. “The structure is still standing, but I would say it is a total loss, especially with the age of the building. It is a very old building.”
FORT LORAMIE, OH
13abc.com

ODOT: Van Wert County roundabout set to open

LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says Van Wert County’s first roundabout is expected to open by Friday. The roundabout is located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of Van Wert. According to ODOT, construction on the roundabout began in early 2022 with preliminary...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy