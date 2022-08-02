Read on 1017thepoint.com
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
dayton.com
Mother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to writing our own chapter here’
B.J. Walters, former owner of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, has officially passed the torch to a new set of owners after being part of the restaurant for 25 years. Karen and Megan McDonald, a mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area, purchased the restaurant at the end of June.
dayton.com
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
Moeller Brew Barn owners asking city leaders to borrow items from former amusement park. Those who want to walk down memory lane with a cold beer in their hand may be in luck. The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
dayton.com
New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg
A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg. A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a nearly 1,800-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
Your News Local
Local U-Pick farms boast a variety of produce and wildflowers
This from inputfortwayne.com: FORT WAYNE, IN- If warm weather in Northeast Indiana beckons you to fields of fruits, veggies, and flowers, you’ll want to explore the region’s many U-Pick farms. From spring to fall, these farms allow you to handpick and taste the freshest, locally grown produce, or...
Daily Advocate
Local shelter responds to viral post on sick puppies
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Animal Shelter addresses the sick puppies. A Facebook post has gone viral after Ryan Hartmann expressed his concerns following the loss of his newest family member, Mika. Mika was one of 15 puppies adopted at the Darke County Animal Shelter’s Open House July 30....
Semi-tanker full of milk spills its load in crash with work truck in Darke County
ROSSBURG, Darke County — Both drivers suffered minor injuries in a crash Thursday night in the 12,000 block of U.S. 127 in the village of Rossburg involving a heavy-duty work truck and a semi-tanker full of milk, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said. >> VIDEO: World-famous Fiona the...
City of Kettering honors Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik
In addition to her busy career as meteorologist, Jamie has served on the Parks Board since 2009.
readthereporter.com
Westfield roundabout completed early . . . and under budget!
On Tuesday, Westfield city officials, construction company representatives, and the Westfield Chamber celebrated the opening of the 161st Street and Union Roundabout with a ribbon cutting. The roundabout was finished a month ahead of schedule and was under budget. Eighty percent of the funding for the project was provided by the federal government.
WISH-TV
Hot air balloon traveling from Carmel hits utility lines in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A hot air balloon on Tuesday night collided with utility lines just short of its planned landing point. Noblesville Fire Department came to the rescue. The blue and yellow balloon hit utility wires about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Monument Street, just...
An Indiana couple spent 20 years turning a high-school basketball gym into a home. They're listing it for $299,000, and the agent says 'it still smells like a gym.'
"I graduated from that gym in 1969, I could tell you where I was sitting," the listing agent Roy Wilson told Insider.
Over 40 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals including cows, goats and peacocks rescued from Ohio farm
GERMANTOWN, Ohio — 43 “malnourished, injured” animals, including cows, goats and peacocks, were rescued from an Ohio farm at the end of July. According to WHIO, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton agents and the Germantown police helped remove a horse, two cows, three goats, seven sheep, five rabbits, seven peacocks, a duck, two guinea fowls, 11 chickens and three geese. HSGD agents found that the animals were neglected and the property had multiple maintenance violations.
dayton.com
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
miamivalleytoday.com
Just like riding a bike
TROY — A local business is bringing out the inner child in customers across the county with something as simple as a bicycle. “There’s a kid in all of us that’s just waiting to get out, and we need to let that kid out every now and again, and bikes are one way to do it,” Brian Brewer said.
New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text
At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County dispatch received a 911 text indicating the possibility of an active shooter at Parker Elementary in New Castle.
1017thepoint.com
ALLEGED DEALER FOUND WITH $7000 IN MARIJUANA
(Richmond, IN)--The Wayne County Drug Task Force on Thursday released details of another drug bust that occurred early this week. It happened on Monday when officers stopped Marcus Glover near South 8th and F. Inside, investigators found $7000 worth of marijuana, $1500 in cocaine, and more than $3600 in cash. Glover faces multiple dealing charges this morning. Five years ago, Glover was sentenced to eight years in prison for dealing cocaine.
Sidney Daily News
Scudzy’s Newport Tavern destroyed in fire
FORT LORAMIE — Scudzy’s Newport Tavern, a longtime staple in area, has been destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon. “I’d say it looks like a total loss,” said Fort Loramie Fire Chief Brad Schulze. “The structure is still standing, but I would say it is a total loss, especially with the age of the building. It is a very old building.”
Grand jury declines to indict homeowner in deadly Shelby County shooting
SIDNEY — No charges will be filed against a homeowner in a deadly shooting in Shelby County this week. A grand jury voted 8-1 against indicting the homeowner on charges, according to Shelby County Prosecutor Tim Sell. Shelby County Sheriff James Frye previously told News Center 7 he expected...
13abc.com
ODOT: Van Wert County roundabout set to open
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says Van Wert County’s first roundabout is expected to open by Friday. The roundabout is located at U.S. 127/U.S. 224 and Marsh Road, north of Van Wert. According to ODOT, construction on the roundabout began in early 2022 with preliminary...
Marion child in hospital after fire, brother directed crews to her from roof
MARION, Ind. — An eight-year-old Marion girl is in the hospital breathing through a machine after a fire at her home early Thursday morning. Kaylin McGhee was pulled unresponsive from her second story window after her brother pointed fire crews to where she was at. Kaylin’s mother, Lindsey McGhee, said her daughter is at Riley […]
