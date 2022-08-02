Report: RB Leipzig open talks with Chelsea over Werner reunion

No rest for the weary. With the Premier League season kicking off Friday, theScore answers the most pressing questions facing every team in the English top flight. Arsenal desperately need a reliable source of goals. Whether Jesus can provide them is still unclear. With nine or fewer goals in four of his last six Premier League seasons, he has yet to truly establish himself as an out-and-out striker. For £45 million, you'd expect something close to the finished article. But Jesus' familiarity with Mikel Arteta - who coached the 25-year-old during his apprenticeship at Manchester City - could benefit the Brazilian. Few managers outside of Pep Guardiola understand how to use Jesus.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO