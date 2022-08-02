Report: RB Leipzig open talks with Chelsea over Werner reunion

Read on www.thescore.com
Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella
Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
Report: Brighton Deny Chelsea Agreement With Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella
Reports came out an hour ago that Chelsea had an agreement with Marc Cucurella over a transfer, but Brighton have denied any claims that an agreement has been made over the player. Chelsea are still expected to sign Cucurella, but no agreement has been made as of yet.
Kasper Schmeichel joins Nice to end 11-year Leicester spell
Kasper Schmeichel has completed a move to French club Nice to end his 11-year stay at Leicester City, the clubs announced Wednesday. The 35-year-old leaves the King Power Stadium as a club legend after being one of the best players in Leicester's shock Premier League title win in the 2015-16 season.
‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances
Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.
Report: RB Leipzig Technical Director Chris Vivell Confirms Josko Gvardiol Will Not Leave
Manchester City were linked with a host of centre-backs when Nathan Ake was close to leaving the club and one of those that were linked was RB Leipzig centre-back Josko Gvardiol, now the rumours surrounding the defender have returned but they've been dismissed by Chris Vivell.
Report: Chelsea set to finalize £52.5M signing of Brighton's Cucurella
Marc Cucurella will undergo a medical at Chelsea on Thursday ahead of signing a six-year contract with the London club, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Blues will reportedly pay £52.5 million to buy the left-back from Brighton & Hove Albion. Chelsea met Brighton's hefty asking price for the Spaniard after Manchester City were apparently unwilling to improve their £40-million offer.
‘I Think Diaz Could Be Player of the Year’ - Ex-Premier League Manager on Luis Diaz
Liverpool secured the services of Columbian International Luis Diaz for a reported £42.3million from Portuguese outfit FC Porto in January this year. Diaz become an instant impact for Klopp's side, and former England manager Stuart Pearce believes he could well go on to win player of the year for the 22/23 campaign.
United linked with 'next Haaland'
Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg for striker Benjamin Sesko, who journalist Luke Edwards said could be the next Erling Haaland. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a fascinating deal. He’s a serious prospect. He’s 19, a brilliant age profile. He's really talked about as one of the top prospects in Europe.
Biggest question for every Premier League club going into new season
No rest for the weary. With the Premier League season kicking off Friday, theScore answers the most pressing questions facing every team in the English top flight. Arsenal desperately need a reliable source of goals. Whether Jesus can provide them is still unclear. With nine or fewer goals in four of his last six Premier League seasons, he has yet to truly establish himself as an out-and-out striker. For £45 million, you'd expect something close to the finished article. But Jesus' familiarity with Mikel Arteta - who coached the 25-year-old during his apprenticeship at Manchester City - could benefit the Brazilian. Few managers outside of Pep Guardiola understand how to use Jesus.
