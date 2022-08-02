ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Friday despite feeling "very well" one week after being diagnosed with a rebound case of the virus, his physician announced. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, said Biden has undergone daily monitoring since Saturday, which is when it...
