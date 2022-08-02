Read on www.ems1.com
Related
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
Biden still testing positive for COVID-19, feeling 'very well'
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 Friday despite feeling "very well" one week after being diagnosed with a rebound case of the virus, his physician announced. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, physician to the president, said Biden has undergone daily monitoring since Saturday, which is when it...
Democrats reach deal to pass major climate bill after Sinema says yes – US politics live
Arizona senator says she will support key Biden package – follow all the latest politics news
Comments / 0