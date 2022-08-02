'Who are your people?' Genealogy series at library helps folks find answers

Read on www.nola.com
NOLA.com
As classes resume, area teachers talk about maskless classes. Spoiler: No one misses them.
When students, faculty and staff begin a new academic year this month, they will arrive with no COVID-19 mandates for the first time in over two years. Metairie teacher Kim Bourgeois can sum up how she feels about that in just one word: “ecstatic.”. “I am ecstatic to be...
Opossums, raccoons and armadillos, Oh My!
NEW ORLEANS — Some neighbors on the Westbank are at wit's end. They said they've had to deal with some nuisance wildlife over the years, but in the last year, it's out of control. And they have pictures of a small sample of the critters that they've caught. “We...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish residents can apply to new program for mortgage assistance
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish has launched a mortgage assistance program. The program through the Jefferson Community Action Programs Department and the United Way gives eligible residents up to three months of mortgage assistance. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $40,000 from United Way to help assist Jefferson Parish residents...
myneworleans.com
NOBA Offers Tuition-Free Youth Dance Classes
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA)’s Center for Dance (CFD), in partnership with the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORD), opens registration beginning August 15 for the fall 2022 semester of tuition-free, after-school dance classes for youth ages 4-18. The NOBA Center for Dance’s nationally award-winning, tuition-free Early Childhood Program (ages 4-5), Preparatory Program (ages 6-11), and Teen Program (ages 12-18) provide sequentially based technique classes in ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and West African dance. Classes will be held at seven NORD Rec Centers and registration for any child with a demonstrated interest will be filled on a first come, first served basis beginning August 15 online on NOBA’s website at www.nobadance.com/youth-classes, as well as the week of August 22 during in-person registration at each class location. Classes are held in-person during the fall starting the week of September 12 and will culminate in December with a costumed performance as part of NOBA’s Neighborhood Concert Series. A $15 registration fee is due at the time of registration per type of class and center. Registration fees are payable with a credit/debit card if applying online, or with cash only during in-person registration.
Organizers say BUKU Fest will not return in 2023
On Thursday, The BUKU Music + Art Project announced that they will not return in 2023.
NOLA.com
Red Dress Sales have radical rags in rouge for running
Get ready in rouge for the Red Dress Run by picking up a rose-colored frock at the special event that benefits a local organization that helps dress women year-round. The Red Dress Ready Sale proceeds benefit the Dress For Success New Orleans. The sale will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Faubourg Brewing Co.
"He was going to become a remarkable, remarkable man"
NEW ORLEANS — Valerie Walker sat on her front porch in the Treme neighborhood, clutching her son’s graduation picture. “This is what I look at every night, now, I just look at that.” she said. She had a remarkable relationship with her son. “Anthony and I were...
Washington Parish business clocked for making underage sale for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
NOLA.com
Blood and platelet donations urgently needed: Who can donate, where to go today
Blood drives will be held today and throughout August around the greater New Orleans area to help meet critical shortages of blood, especially platelets and Type O red cells. Ochsner Medical Center Donor Center will accept donations of blood today (Wednesday, Aug. 3) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Platelets will be accepted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is on the first floor of the main Ochsner campus, 1516 Jefferson Highway. The West Bank campus at 2500 Belle Chasse Highway also will accept blood today through 5 p.m., and donations will be taken at Options Inc., 19362 W. Shelton Road in Hammond, through 12:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Aug. 5-7
Jazz musicians perform downtown for Satchmo SummerFest and Latin artists do the same at Kenner City Park for the Kenner Hispanic Fest. There are also several school supply giveaways and youth events around the city to help local families prepare for the new school year. Here's more of what's happening August 5-7.
New Orleans offering assistance to aid people facing utility shut-offs, here’s how you can apply.
ontinue to rise as the summer sun beats down, the City of New Orleans has unveiled another round of utility assistance to help those facing shut-offs.
Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope
A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.
fox8live.com
Back to School start dates in our area
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year once again. Students are returning and preparing to return to school in the FOX 8 viewing area. Hancock County students returned on Mon., Aug. 1. Students in St. James Parish Public Schools and Pearl River County start Thurs., Aug. 4.
Paradise Lost: Tribe members living on Isle de Jean Charles relocate in response to climate change
In Terrebonne parish, members of a Native American tribe are getting a new home, as the island they have lived on for nearly two hundred years slips further into the Gulf of Mexico. Now, the life they have always known is becoming paradise lost.
NOLA.com
New Orleans officials wrote, but didn't deliver pink slip to embattled former head of youth lockup
When Kyshun Webster was named director of New Orleans’ juvenile jail, questions swirled about his fitness for the job. Years earlier, Webster’s nonprofit education program for youngsters was flagged by federal auditors when nearly $1 million was unaccounted for. The audit also noted extravagant personal spending by Webster, who was paying himself a salary of $130,000 a year.
verylocal.com
Here are 5 Coolinary New Orleans picks you need to try this summer
Coolinary New Orleans, the yearly celebration of food in which select restaurants offer special discounts on prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, is back! This year, Coolinary New Orleans is running from Aug. 1 to 31 and over 80 restaurants are participating. In order to make things a little easier...
NOLA.com
Louisiana man caught with sharks, meth in Terrebonne Parish bayou, authorities say
A Louisiana man was jailed after being caught with methamphetamine and an undersize shark in a Terrebonne Parish bayou, authorities say. State Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents said they also witnessed Anouda Lirette, 44, of Houma throw another shark overboard during their compliance check of his boat, on July 26 in Oyster Bayou.
NOLA.com
In minutes, she lost her husband and only child to gunfire: 'I just hope and pray'
Sheila Charles recounted Tuesday how, in a matter of minutes, she lost both her husband of 37 years and their only child to gunfire. But she could not begin to understand it. It was early Sunday, and she was watching a movie in the living room of the family home, in New Orleans' Hollygrove section. Herman Charles, 68, owner of a gospel music radio station, was nearby. Their son, Chad Charles, 30, an artist and model, also was in the living room, reading the Bible.
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
NOLA.com
Promo: Celebrate National Oyster Day
Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day! Celebrate today, tomorrow and every Monday through Friday, with 50% off ALL oysters from 3pm-6pm at Felix's on the Lakefront or Mandeville. More about Oysters...back in the 1940’s, Felix’s put the New Orleans’ oyster bar on the map, creating a place where oyster-lovers...
