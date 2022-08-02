Read on thehockeywriters.com
Related
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Need Another Big Season From Stephenson
The 2021-22 campaign was not a memorable one for the Vegas Golden Knights as they missed the postseason for the first time in their brief history. There were more injuries than highlights, as three of their offensive stars – Jack Eichel, Max Pacioretty, and Mark Stone – all played fewer than 40 games.
The Hockey Writers
Meet the New Kraken: Center Cameron Hughes
The Seattle Kraken continued building up their center depth by signing Cameron Hughes to a two-year, $1.525 million contract. 2021-22 Team: Providence Bruins (AHL) 2021-22 Season: Hughes led the Bruins in assists and scoring, tallying 31 assists and 45 points, respectively, in 59 games. He didn’t play in the team’s two postseason games, and finished the regular season with a minus-7 rating.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Couturier fits the bill of captaincy
For the past decade, the Philadelphia Flyers have been led by Claude Giroux. He was the longest-tenured captain in Flyers history, is ranked second in games played, points and assists, and is eighth in goals scored. Through the good and the bad, Giroux was a player who gave his all...
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Huberdeau, Mangiapane, Kylington & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, general manager Brad Treliving and newly acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau finally came to terms on the richest contract in franchise history. Meanwhile, Treliving was also able to re-sign three of his team’s restricted free agents (RFAs): Andrew Mangiapane, Oliver Kylington, and Martin Pospisil. Last but not least, the Flames released their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates new name and logo.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hockey Writers
3 Flyers Who Need to Step Up in 2022-23
The Philadelphia Flyers must have a big bounce-back season in 2022-23 to avoid a rebuild. They didn’t help the situation at forward but added reinforcements on the back-end. Overall, the 2021-22 season was a disaster with injuries piled up from the start and tons of prospects coming through to gain some NHL experience.
Yardbarker
Nick Ritchie: ‘I’m Always Going To Remember Playing For The Leafs’
Nick Ritchie was full of optimism last summer when he signed a two-year contract worth $5 million with the Toronto Maple Leafs. After unexpectedly becoming an unrestricted free agent when the Boston Bruins didn’t tender the player a qualifying offer, the Orangeville, Ontario native saw an excellent fit to play under head coach Sheldon Keefe, someone who he had played for in juniors, but this time with an NHL team he grew up watching.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Gaudette, Murray, Samsonov & Clune
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at some of the players on this season’s preseason roster who are seeking to revive their NHL careers. Which of them will be successful?. Second, I’ll share what I believe is a great...
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes 2022 Offseason Player Reviews: Conor Timmins
In this week’s edition of the Arizona Coyotes 2021-22 offseason player reviews, we’ll take a look at defenseman Conor Timmins. After being acquired during the previous offseason from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper along with two draft picks, the Canadian suited up for only six games with the Coyotes this past season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
markerzone.com
TEAM USA NAMES CAPTAINS FOR 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
With the tournament merely four days away, Team USA Head Coach Nate Leaman has named the leadership group for 2022 World Juniors:. Faber, recently traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for F Kevin Fiala, just finished his sophomore NCAA season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In 59 games for Minnesota, Faber has tallied 26 points. The USNTDP product is playing in his second WJC tournament and represented the US at the Beijing Olympics.
The Hockey Writers
2 Flyers’ Prospects Earn Opportunity With Hockey Canada at WJC
After a mundane offseason, Philadelphia Flyers fans finally have something to look forward to as two prospects will represent their home country at the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. On Monday afternoon, Hockey Canada announced the 25-player roster for the tournament and two familiar names made the cut. Among...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Have More Moves to Make
The Toronto Maple Leafs preseason begins on September 24 with a split squad doubleheader against the Ottawa Senators. But there are still moves to be made before then – right? Surely the brass is not content that this is the roster that will end the 54-season Stanley Cup drought or even win a playoff series for the first time since 2004. So rest assured there will be some more adjustments because there have to be from a financial standpoint alone. But these last calculations may give Kyle Dubas another glance at just how deteriorated his roster has become and wake him up to make the needed changes.
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
In a recent article, I discussed three New Jersey Devils who are poised for a bigger role this season. In this article, I will focus on four players who will be under the microscope during the 2022-23 campaign. I took a couple of things into consideration in my choices, including...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
If the Season Started Now: Maple Leafs’ Projected Lineup in 2022-23
There’s a lot of time yet between now and when the 2022-23 NHL regular season begins. However, is it ever too soon to speculate about what the Toronto Maple Leafs’ starting lineup will look like?. One caveat is that the players who made this projected starting lineup are...
The Hockey Writers
4 Bruins Prospects Who Must Have an Impact in 3 Years
It’s no secret that the Boston Bruins are not blessed with a deep prospect pool. Peter Baracchini of The Hockey Writers ranked their pool 26th in his January rankings. In terms of looking towards the future and the thought of a rebuild, that’s not a promising look for the Black and Gold.
Yardbarker
2022 San Jose Barracuda Offseason Player Tracker
The San Jose Barracuda had a less than stellar 2021-22 season, finishing last in the league with a 20-42-4-2 record. It didn’t help that they had the longest winless streak of the season — from March 22 to April 23, the Barracuda played 15 games and lost every single one of them.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Minimize Risk with Mathieu Joseph Contract
In a good piece of news for Ottawa Senators fans, Mathieu Joseph has a new contract. In an offseason that has seen major acquisitions, a big contract, and some smaller moves, this comes at a time when it has been a little quiet from Pierre Dorion and camp. Locking Joseph up now is a bit of a gamble as his sample size is small with this team, but the contract provides solid value.
The Hockey Writers
3 Capitals Who Must Step Up in 2022-23
It would be a disaster for the Washington Capitals to miss the playoffs this season. They will be expected to figure in the postseason for as long as Alex Ovechkin is capable of scoring at an elite rate, forcing the franchise to recommit to a core that has suffered Round One exists every year since lifting the Stanley Cup in 2017-18.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Unfinished Business, Bowen & Avs
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I share thoughts about what the team’s philosophy might be heading into the regular season. I’ll also look at both the Eastern Conference and the Atlantic Division to suggest how these might change this season. Third, I’ll...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Due for More Out of Gallagher in 2022-23
Last season didn’t go as expected for the Montreal Canadiens or Brendan Gallagher. The Habs were always going to be in tough to make the playoffs after returning to the stacked Atlantic Division, but a last-place finish immediately after having reached the Stanley Cup Final seemed like insult to injury… and Gallagher’s no stranger to injuries.
The Hockey Writers
Devils & Bratt Bet on Prove-It Deal for 2022-23
At the 11th hour and then some, the New Jersey Devils announced yesterday morning they had re-signed restricted free agent Jesper Bratt to a one-year contract worth $5.45 million. He’s coming off a season where he totaled 73 points in 76 games and will be a restricted free agent next summer before becoming eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2024.
Comments / 0