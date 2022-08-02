The Toronto Maple Leafs preseason begins on September 24 with a split squad doubleheader against the Ottawa Senators. But there are still moves to be made before then – right? Surely the brass is not content that this is the roster that will end the 54-season Stanley Cup drought or even win a playoff series for the first time since 2004. So rest assured there will be some more adjustments because there have to be from a financial standpoint alone. But these last calculations may give Kyle Dubas another glance at just how deteriorated his roster has become and wake him up to make the needed changes.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO