Read on www.wuwf.org
Related
wuwf.org
South Florida abortion clinic fights state fine
A South Florida abortion clinic is fighting an attempt by state regulators to impose a $41,000 fine over allegations that the clinic did not show that it provided required information to women at least 24 hours before abortions. The Hialeah clinic, A GYN Diagnostic Center, is challenging the Florida Agency...
wuwf.org
A housing crisis and inflation are making it harder for theme park workers to stay in Florida
Theme park workers met in Orange County on Monday to discuss how inflation and an affordable housing crisis are making it harder for them to live and work in Florida. — UNITE HERE Local 737 (@UniteHere737) July 29, 2022. Unite Here Local 737 workers gathered at the Bear Creek Recreation...
wuwf.org
Florida lottery sales beat expectations but start to slow
Florida Lottery ticket sales were $370.3 million higher than expected during the recently completed fiscal year, even with a slowdown in play during the second half of the year, according to state economists. The lottery had a record $9.32 billion in sales in the year that ended June 30. But...
wuwf.org
Everything you need to know about getting an evacuation order
Emergency managers are simplifying the messaging around evacuation orders as some existing terms used fall out of use. Knowing when you are in danger, and when to evacuate, is critical ahead of the most active period of hurricane season. Living in Florida, especially if you are a long-term resident, you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuwf.org
Kari Lake, news anchor turned election denier, is Arizona GOP nominee for governor
PHOENIX — Two days after polls closed in Arizona, The Associated Press called the Republican primary for governor for former local news anchor Kari Lake, an election-denying new convert to Republican causes. Former President Donald Trump's preferred candidate bested a field of GOP hopefuls, but the only other real...
wuwf.org
Today in Nashville, 9 Republicans run for a seat redistricted out of Democrats' reach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday, voters in Nashville won't see their congressman's name on the ballot. Jim Cooper decided to sit out the race after redistricting when GOP lawmakers in the state redrew the boundaries of the 5th Congressional District into three separate districts more likely to elect a Republican than a Democrat, like him.
Comments / 0