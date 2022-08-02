The American League East is easily the most competitive division in the MLB. Heading into today’s action, every team boasts a record of above .500 and is in contention for a playoff spot. Among the teams looking to fight their way out of the AL East is the Toronto Blue Jays, and they made a big move to help them accomplish that goal when they swung a trade with the Kansas City Royals for Whit Merrifield. In return, Toronto sent a pair of prospects in pitcher Max Castillo and infielder Samad Taylor to K.C.

