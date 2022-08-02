ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Red Sox acquire Eric Hosmer in trade with Padres

Boston sends Jay Groome to San Diego in exchange for Hosmer, two minor leaguers, and cash considerations. The Red Sox acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer from the Padres in a four-player trade on Tuesday. Boston sent 23-year-old pitching prospect Jay Groome to San Diego, receiving Hosmer, minor leaguers Max Ferguson...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Houston, MN
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Whit Merrifield: Grading the Blue Jays trade for Royals All-Star outfielder

The American League East is easily the most competitive division in the MLB. Heading into today’s action, every team boasts a record of above .500 and is in contention for a playoff spot. Among the teams looking to fight their way out of the AL East is the Toronto Blue Jays, and they made a big move to help them accomplish that goal when they swung a trade with the Kansas City Royals for Whit Merrifield. In return, Toronto sent a pair of prospects in pitcher Max Castillo and infielder Samad Taylor to K.C.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Falvey
Person
Tyler Duffey

Comments / 0

Community Policy