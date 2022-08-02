Read on www.fantasypros.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
fantasypros.com
Gerrit Cole tagged for six runs, strikes out eight in loss Wednesday
Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight in New York’s 7-3 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday. Cole allowed six of the first seven batters to reach base including the first five straight. All of Seattle’s damage against Cole came in the 1st inning and he only allowed two base runners while recording seven of his eight strikeouts in the final five innings. Cole settled in and at least allowed manager Aaron Boone to not have to empty the bullpen by being able to get to the 7th inning. Cole falls to 9-4 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 170 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings across 22 starts. Cole will try a fourth time for his 10th victory in his next start on Tuesday against these same Mariners in Seattle.
fantasypros.com
Noah Syndergaard earns the win in Phillies debut despite sub-par effort
Noah Syndergaard allowed four runs on 11 hits over five innings on Thursday against the Nationals. He struck out two and earned the win, moving to 6-8. Syndergaard ran into most of his trouble in the fifth inning, allowing four hits and a wild pitch. But he managed to escape just before the skies opened, and had just enough to qualify for the win. Syndergaard's move to the Phillies is mostly a downgrade in terms of home park and the defense behind him, but he should likely pitch more often than he did with the Angels which should balance things out. He will take on the Marlins next.
fantasypros.com
Spencer Strider whiffs 13 in win on Tuesday
Spencer Strider pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out 13 during Atlanta's win over Philadelphia on Tuesday. Strider dominated the Phillies on Tuesday, only allowing a Darick Hall RBI double in the second inning before settling in and striking out a career-high 13 batters. The 6 2/3 innings were also a career-high for the younger hurler who has been going deeper into games as the season progresses. He produced an excellent 20 swinging strikes, an elite 42 percent CSW and struck out double-digit batters for the fourth time in his last nine starts. Strider is now 6-3 on the season with a 2.79 ERA and 0.99 WHIP with a 133:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 23 appearances. He'll next take the mound in a matchup against the Mets on Saturday.
fantasypros.com
Miguel Vargas drives in two in debut performance Wednesday night
Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fantasypros.com
Edwin Diaz locks down two-inning save on Thursday against Braves
Edwin Diaz allowed one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings on Thursday against the Braves to earn his 24th save. Diaz had never recorded a six-out save before Thursday, but did so with relative ease. As usual, he leaned into his slider heavily, throwing it 61% of the time, though he induced swings on just eight of his 17 sliders. With 28 pitches and a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday, Diaz will likely be unavailable on Friday, so expect Seth Lugo to factor in for any save opportunity.
fantasypros.com
Sean Murphy hits dinger and collects three RBI in A's win Wednesday night
Sean Murphy went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a 2-run homer along with a RBI single, and striking out once as the A's went on to beat the Angels in a 3-1 game. Murphy's home run Wednesday night was his 12th of the season, he also brought his RBI total to 42 along the way which brings both of those numbers above league average. The Athletics' catcher is batting .242 on the season with an OPS of .746, he is also creating the most offense on his team with a wRC+ of 115. The 27 year old has managed to maintain a WAR of 2.9 despite playing for one of the worst teams in the league.
fantasypros.com
Harrison Bader traded to Yankees
Bader is sent to New York in exchange for starting left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The 28-year-old outfielder is currently on the IL recovering from plantar fasciitis but is expected to return before the end of the season. The New York native has been out since June 26th, posting a .256 batting average with five homers and 27 RBI in 72 games.
fantasypros.com
10 Burning Questions: Juan Soto, Raisel Iglesias, Frankie Montas (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
Every week, I’ll address 10 burning questions that I’m looking for answers to during the week or questions that may help fantasy managers navigate the week-to-week grind of their team. This week, I’m going to do a post-trade deadline reaction piece. Let’s get to it. Thoughts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fantasypros.com
Sandy Leon acquired by the Twins
The Twins were looking for depth at catcher and were able to acquire a veteran in Leon. The 33-year-old has only played in nine games this season, posting a .133 batting average over 15 at-bats. While he will not strong offensive presence, he does bring a .995 fielding percentage in 472 games behind the plate.
fantasypros.com
Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first game with Padres Wednesday
Brandon Drury sure came out of the gates hot for his new team. In his first at-bat with the Padres, he hit a grand slam in the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 with the grand slam during a 9-1 win. Fantasy Impact:. Drury was already having a great season, albeit...
fantasypros.com
Joc Pederson remains with the Giants after trade deadline
Pederson not being dealt was a surprise to many, as he is a free agent after the season. The 30-year-old is slashing .242/.319/.492 with 17 home runs, 43 RBIs, and three stolen bases in 87 games this season. When he returns from the concussion IL, he figures to remain a productive option from the Giants offense.
fantasypros.com
Statcast Review: Harrison Bader, Jorge Lopez, Noah Syndergaard (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
The MLB trade deadline rarely disappoints, but 2022’s iteration will be long remembered because of one name: Juan Soto. Indeed, Soto wasn’t the only popular fantasy asset dealt at the deadline, but he was the headliner everyone expected to see. We now enter a new period for this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fantasypros.com
Willson Contreras price would have to come down 'a lot' for Mets to trade
The price that the Cubs are asking for Willson Contreras would reportedly need to come down "a lot" for the Mets to acquire him before the deadline. (Andy Martino on Twitter) Early reports said that the Mets were one of the teams in on Contreras, but now rumors are saying that the asking price is a bit too high for New York. The catcher is one of the most coveted pieces that could be moved on deadline day, and the Cubs are factoring that into their possible return.
fantasypros.com
Whit Merrifield tells reporters he is vaccinated
There was no confirmation of Merrifield being vaccinated, but you assumed the Blue Jays expected him to get it when they traded for him. Merrifield could not make the trip earlier in the season when the Royals visited Toronto due to his vaccination status. He is hitting No. 8 in the lineup and starting in centerfield in his Toronto debut Thursday in Minnesota.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Beede allows four runs as opener during Wednesday's win
Tyler Beede allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a batter across 1 1/3 innings during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Brewers. Breed last just four outs as his let up the same amount of runs to quickly place Pittsburgh at a deficit. The 29-year-old had only allowed two runs in his previous six outings, though Wednesday went a different direction. It is yet to be known whether the Pirates will stay with an opener following the trade of starter Jose Quintana or place a fixed arm in the rotation. Beede is 1-1 on the year with three holds and a 3.89 ERA.
fantasypros.com
Matthew Boyd expected to return to the majors as a reliever
Matthew Boyd is expected to return to the majors as a multi-inning reliever after a rehab assignment in the minors. GM Henry Dipoto is looking for Boyd to get built-up to 60-70 pitches before returning. (Corey Brock on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Boyd was traded to the Mariners from the Giants...
fantasypros.com
Trevor May set to rejoin the Mets Wednesday
Trevor May will rejoin the team Wednesday in Washington. He has been out since May 3rd with a stress reaction in his right humerus. (Anthony DiComo on Twitter) May pitched in eight games prior to his injury, posting a 8.64 ERA across 8 1/3 innings pitched. In 2021, he appeared in 68 games and carried a 3.59 ERA and a .227 OBA. May returning to the Mets bullpen is a positive for a team that was looking for relief help at the deadline.
fantasypros.com
Miles Mikolas lasts 6 1/3 innings on mound Thursday against Cubs
Miles Mikolas lasted 6 1/3 innings on the mound for the Cardinals in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday, allowing three runs on eight hits while also walking one and striking out six in the Cardinals' 4-3 win over the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Mikolas has allowed three runs or...
fantasypros.com
By The Numbers: Tyler Mahle, Trey Mancini, Santiago Espinal (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
The MLB trade deadline is typically an exciting time for baseball and fantasy baseball fans. With players changing teams, their fantasy stock can fluctuate. Juan Soto’s blockbuster trade to San Diego was the most significant trade of the 2022 deadline. He will likely see an uptick in fantasy value moving to a better offense, but many other players gained value too.
fantasypros.com
Damarea Crockett suffers torn ACL
Crockett was an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2019 where he rushed for 2,252 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. He's been with the Broncos since October 2020 as a member of Denver's RB room, and he suited up for 12 games last season, playing in Week 3 of 2021 and carrying the ball three times. His ACL tear will keep him off the field in 2022.
Comments / 0