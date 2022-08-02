Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight in New York’s 7-3 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday. Cole allowed six of the first seven batters to reach base including the first five straight. All of Seattle’s damage against Cole came in the 1st inning and he only allowed two base runners while recording seven of his eight strikeouts in the final five innings. Cole settled in and at least allowed manager Aaron Boone to not have to empty the bullpen by being able to get to the 7th inning. Cole falls to 9-4 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 170 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings across 22 starts. Cole will try a fourth time for his 10th victory in his next start on Tuesday against these same Mariners in Seattle.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO