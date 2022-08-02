GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon has been charged in Indianapolis with two counts of domestic battery stemming from an alleged incident in May. One of the counts is a felony that includes domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. An attorney listed as representing Saxon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the case Friday. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Saxon has been placed on administrative leave. Kingsbury added that the team knew about Saxon’s arrest when it happened in May.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 21 MINUTES AGO