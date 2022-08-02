Read on www.thescore.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
theScore
Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies have traded for Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard was an All-Star for the New York Mets.
theScore
Mets acquire Ruf from Giants
The New York Mets acquired utility player Darin Ruf from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for corner infielder J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki, and pitching prospects Nick Zwack and Carson Seymour, the teams announced. Ruf owns a .701 OPS with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in 90 games...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
Orioles GM expects significant offseason additions: 'It's liftoff from here'
The Baltimore Orioles acted like sellers before the trade deadline, but general manager Mike Elias believes his club can still qualify for the playoffs and make significant offseason additions to help with their long-term plan. "I think it's liftoff from here for this team," he said, according to MASN's Roch...
Aaron Boone Explains Why Joey Gallo Didn't Work Out in New York
Boone reacted to the trade that sent Gallo from the Yankees to the Dodgers on Tuesday
NBC Sports
Phillies release Gregorius, reinstate Segura
Didi Gregorius' run with the Phillies is over. Among a slew of moves made by the club Thursday, the veteran shortstop was released just a couple of days after the trade deadline. In related moves, Jean Segura (broken finger) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list. Trade additions Brandon Marsh...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This Former Rookie Of The Year
Michael Carter-Williams still remains a free agent on August 4. He was the Rookie of The Year in 2014 with the Philadelphia 76ers, and I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
MLB Friday player props: 3 hitters worth backing
Those who followed me through the NHL season know I loved - and excelled - betting shot props. My favorite market to attack in MLB is total bases. Let's look at a few options that stand out on Friday night. Kyle Schwarber over 1.5 bases (+115) I love Schwarber in...
theScore
Yankees' Severino 'not happy' after being placed on 60-day IL
New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino won't pitch again in the majors until at least mid-September, and he's not thrilled about it. The Yankees placed Severino on the 60-day injured list after a frenzy of roster moves leading up to Tuesday's trade deadline. "I was not happy," Severino said, according...
theScore
MLB trade deadline winners and losers
In assessing the winners and losers of this frenzied deadline, we have to begin with the San Diego Padres. They made perhaps the most consequential deadline trade in MLB history Tuesday by adding 23-year-old star Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals. And that was after acquiring Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in another blockbuster. They are the clear winners this year.
theScore
Bogaerts: Vazquez trade was a step in wrong direction
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts isn't thrilled by his team's approach to the MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox dealt catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros on Monday for minor leaguers Wilyer Abreu and Enmanuel Valdez. The club's decision to move on from the stalwart behind the plate left Bogaerts unsure about Boston's direction.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Yankees trade Montgomery to Cardinals for Bader
The St. Louis Cardinals acquired left-hander Jordan Montgomery from the New York Yankees for Gold Glove outfielder Harrison Bader and a player to be named later or cash, the teams announced Tuesday. Montgomery authored a 3.69 ERA with 1.09 WHIP over 21 starts (114 2/3 innings) with the Yankees this...
theScore
Report: Mariners acquire Casali, Boyd from Giants
The Seattle Mariners are acquiring catcher Curt Casali and left-hander Matthew Boyd from the San Francisco Giants for right-handed reliever Michael Stryffler and catcher Andy Thomas, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Casali, 33, owns a .231/.325/.370 slash line with four home runs and 14 RBIs in 41 games for...
theScore
MLB Thursday best bets: Blue Jays to get the jump on Twins
We have another full day of baseball on the docket Thursday, with games running for the better part of 12 hours. Let's look at a couple of plays that stand out. Nationals (+190) @ Phillies (-220) This game is tied for the highest total on the slate, and I still...
theScore
Royals' Garrett apologizes for throwing drink at White Sox fan
Kansas City Royals reliever Amir Garrett was rattled by a heckler against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday night and has now apologized for throwing his drink at the fan. "I owe the fan from last night's incident an apology," Garrett said via his Twitter account on...
theScore
Royals send Merrifield to Blue Jays
The Kansas City Royals traded second baseman/outfielder Whit Merrifield to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed pitcher Max Castillo and infield prospect Samad Taylor, the clubs announced Tuesday. Merrifield was placed on the restricted list during the Royals' recent trip to Toronto in mid-July due to his vaccination...
theScore
Blue Jays' Merrifield confirms he received COVID-19 vaccine
One of the big trade deadline acquisitions for the Toronto Blue Jays will be available to play in home games down the stretch. Blue Jays infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield confirmed Thursday that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19. "For a couple weeks now, I've understood that this might be a possibility...
theScore
Pirates sweep Brewers, who have lost 4 straight since Hader trade
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers insist they're not suffering from sort of a Josh Hader hangover. Sure looks like it though. Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-4 victory on Thursday to complete a three-game sweep of Milwaukee.
theScore
Baseball world mourns loss of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully
The baseball world lost an icon when legendary broadcaster Vin Scully died at the age of 94 on Tuesday. Current and former players, as well as many other members of the community, are offering their condolences after learning of Scully's passing. "Today, we mourn the loss of a legend in...
Comments / 0