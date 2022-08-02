Read on www.fantasypros.com
Noah Syndergaard earns the win in Phillies debut despite sub-par effort
Noah Syndergaard allowed four runs on 11 hits over five innings on Thursday against the Nationals. He struck out two and earned the win, moving to 6-8. Syndergaard ran into most of his trouble in the fifth inning, allowing four hits and a wild pitch. But he managed to escape just before the skies opened, and had just enough to qualify for the win. Syndergaard's move to the Phillies is mostly a downgrade in terms of home park and the defense behind him, but he should likely pitch more often than he did with the Angels which should balance things out. He will take on the Marlins next.
Sean Murphy hits dinger and collects three RBI in A's win Wednesday night
Sean Murphy went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a 2-run homer along with a RBI single, and striking out once as the A's went on to beat the Angels in a 3-1 game. Murphy's home run Wednesday night was his 12th of the season, he also brought his RBI total to 42 along the way which brings both of those numbers above league average. The Athletics' catcher is batting .242 on the season with an OPS of .746, he is also creating the most offense on his team with a wRC+ of 115. The 27 year old has managed to maintain a WAR of 2.9 despite playing for one of the worst teams in the league.
Gerrit Cole tagged for six runs, strikes out eight in loss Wednesday
Gerrit Cole pitched six innings, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out eight in New York’s 7-3 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday. Cole allowed six of the first seven batters to reach base including the first five straight. All of Seattle’s damage against Cole came in the 1st inning and he only allowed two base runners while recording seven of his eight strikeouts in the final five innings. Cole settled in and at least allowed manager Aaron Boone to not have to empty the bullpen by being able to get to the 7th inning. Cole falls to 9-4 with a 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 170 strikeouts in 131 1/3 innings across 22 starts. Cole will try a fourth time for his 10th victory in his next start on Tuesday against these same Mariners in Seattle.
Miguel Vargas drives in two in debut performance Wednesday night
Miguel Vargas went 2-for-4 at the plate on Wednesday, hitting a ground rule double for an RBI along with a RBI single as the Dodgers went on to beat the Giants in a 3-0 game. Vargas played his first game in the big leagues Wednesday and came through big as he drove in two of the teams three runs in the win. The Dodgers prospect will take the next few games to show what he is made of while Justin Turner is on the IL, for now though he should remain on waivers until a bigger sample size is available.
Harrison Bader traded to Yankees
Bader is sent to New York in exchange for starting left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. The 28-year-old outfielder is currently on the IL recovering from plantar fasciitis but is expected to return before the end of the season. The New York native has been out since June 26th, posting a .256 batting average with five homers and 27 RBI in 72 games.
Brandon Drury hits grand slam in first game with Padres Wednesday
Brandon Drury sure came out of the gates hot for his new team. In his first at-bat with the Padres, he hit a grand slam in the first inning. He finished 1-for-3 with the grand slam during a 9-1 win. Fantasy Impact:. Drury was already having a great season, albeit...
Matthew Stafford dealing with a tendon issue in his throwing elbow
Rapoport said the injury is described as "bad tendinitis." He added that Stafford had a procedure on the elbow in the offseason, but it was not surgery. We have seen Stafford play through injuries throughout his career, so there is no need to worry too much yet but it will be worth monitoring throughout the rest of training camp, preseason and into the regular season.
12 Early Fantasy Basketball Busts (2022)
Where are you going, Kevin Durant? Did the Indiana Pacers ruin the Phoenix Suns’ dream of landing one of the best players of all time?. What about you, Donovan Mitchell? Is New York really a lock to land the dynamic — but flawed — guard?. Will LeBron...
Damarea Crockett suffers torn ACL
Crockett was an undrafted free agent out of Missouri in 2019 where he rushed for 2,252 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons. He's been with the Broncos since October 2020 as a member of Denver's RB room, and he suited up for 12 games last season, playing in Week 3 of 2021 and carrying the ball three times. His ACL tear will keep him off the field in 2022.
Skyy Moore leaves practice early with hip injury
Chiefs rookie WR Sky Moore left Tuesday's practice early due to a hip injury he sustained. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Moore sustained the injury in the middle of practice Tuesday, and he wasn't able to return. It doesn't seem to be serious, and he essentially confirmed that via social media. It would be less than ideal for him to miss a couple practices, but if the injury isn't serious, this shouldn't change much for his outlook.
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Thursday (8/4) PREMIUM
Thursday night’s main slate is medium-sized, featuring eight games. It starts at 7:05 pm ET at DraftKings and FanDuel. Below, check out the four highlighted pitchers, two stacks, core studs and values/punts suggested for usage on tonight’s MLB DFS slate. Thursday's Starting Pitcher Strategy. A multi-time Cy Young...
Tyler Beede allows four runs as opener during Wednesday's win
Tyler Beede allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out a batter across 1 1/3 innings during Wednesday's 8-7 win over the Brewers. Breed last just four outs as his let up the same amount of runs to quickly place Pittsburgh at a deficit. The 29-year-old had only allowed two runs in his previous six outings, though Wednesday went a different direction. It is yet to be known whether the Pirates will stay with an opener following the trade of starter Jose Quintana or place a fixed arm in the rotation. Beede is 1-1 on the year with three holds and a 3.89 ERA.
Video: 12 Players to Buy Low in Dynasty Leagues (2022 Fantasy Football)
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17), Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB), and Andrew Erickson (@AndrewErickson_). Together, our trio will offer insight to help your squads.
FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast: 12 Buy-Low Trade Candidates for 2022: Michael Carter, Rondale Moore, DJ Chark & More
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Dynasty Football Podcast. Our show is hosted by Scott Bogman (@BogmanSports) and Pat Fitzmaurice (@Fitz_FF). Together, they will help you with your dynasty squads. Scott Bogman, Pat Fitzmaurice and...
Alexander Mattison leaves practice with finger injury Tuesday
Mattison appeared to injure his finger and left practice after starter Dalvin Cook had already left earlier with an apparent hand injury. Third-string running back Kene Nwangwu already missed practice Monday before sitting out Tuesday as well, so the Vikings backfield is already banged up in training camp. The Vikings appear to be exercising caution with Cook and Mattison this early in camp. Mattison's and Cook's injuries, while likely minor, are worth monitoring, as Mattison's fantasy value, being a handcuff, is tied almost entirely to Cook's health status. In six career games in Minnesota with Cook out, Mattison has 117 carries for 477 yards and three rushing touchdowns, with an additional 23 receptions for 213 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
