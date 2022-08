FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Denzel Mims was the New York Jets’ exciting new playmaker two summers ago, a potential game-changing wide receiver for years to come. A lot has happened since. And not a lot good. The 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor dealt with hamstring issues as a rookie, an awful case of food poisoning that caused him to lose 20 pounds last offseason, a bout with COVID-19 last season and seeing his role in the offense dwindle to nearly non-existent. And during that time, there was a lot of chatter — mostly by frustrated fans and puzzled media, all wondering what happened to the player the Jets thought they were getting.

