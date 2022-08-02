Law School Applications Are Way Down And It's Bad News For The Profession

Read on abovethelaw.com
Related
abovethelaw.com
The Law School Drama That Never Ends -- See Also
Search-engine optimization continues to evolve. Join us on August 17th at 1pm ET to learn the latest on how your firm can benefit. The Alex Jones Defamation Case Has Been Absolutely Bonkers: And now it’s in the jury’s hands. What this means for you, in a nutshell, is...
abovethelaw.com
Doesn't Anyone Want To Go To Law School Anymore? -- See Also
Is That A Church, Or Are You Just Happy To See Me? The IRS is looking at “churches.”. Search-engine optimization continues to evolve. Join us on August 17th at 1pm ET to learn the latest on how your firm can benefit.
abovethelaw.com
A Look At The Legal Profession's Continued Diversity Efforts
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to the most recent Law360 diversity snapshot, what percentage of attorneys at U.S. law firms are attorneys of color?. Hint: The all attorney number is up slightly over last year’s survey. And representation in the all attorney...
abovethelaw.com
If The ABA Eliminates The LSAT, What Will D-Bags Cite As Their Pick-Up Line?
After years of squabbling over whether law schools should be allowed to consider the GRE, it looks like we might end up getting rid of entrance exams altogether. The ABA effort to amend Standard 503 to make all admission tests optional for accredited law schools still has a few weeks left in the comment period, but the momentum seems squarely behind junking the requirement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abovethelaw.com
Typos Can Be A Huge Hassle For Lawyers
As many people within the legal profession know from personal experience, to err is to be a lawyer, and lawyers can slip up just like any other kind of professionals. Perhaps the main way that lawyers make mistakes in their everyday work is with typos, either by spelling something incorrectly or by making grammatical errors in a document being drafting. Most of the time, typos are harmless, and this website and other legal news outlets have poked fun at some of the glaring and hilarious typos that lawyers have infamously made over the years. I readily admit that I routinely make typos in my articles, and I rarely think twice about them since they are a natural part of any kind of writing. However, sometimes typos can have serious consequences, and lawyers should do all they can to avoid typos in many types of situations.
abovethelaw.com
LexisNexis Keeping Everyone Informed About Their Voting Rights Until The Supreme Court Takes Them Away Next Year
Democracy was a lot of fun while it lasted. Sure, there were some mistakes made along the way. After all, Tommy Tuberville has a job doing… well, I was going to say “something other than football” but I’ve seen how he does that too, so let’s just leave it as “Tommy Tuberville has a job.” But by and large it’s been nice to have the right to vote.
abovethelaw.com
Through Her Eyes: The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision
Ed. note: This is the latest installment in a series of posts on motherhood in the legal profession, in partnership with our friends at MothersEsquire. Welcome Sam Sliney back to our pages. Click here if you’d like to donate to MothersEsquire. Through my lawyer eyes … I am saddened...
abovethelaw.com
Bar Exam Working To Prove Its Own Irrelevancy
The bar exam decided to ask a couple of rule against perpetuities questions, obliterating its last claim to legitimacy — that it teaches real-life practical law. Another reminder that licensing is broken and we need to take bold steps to reform it. Clarence Thomas opted to give up his cushy seminar at George Washington Law and some people are whining about that. And Nicholas Sandmann’s “epic” defamation lawsuit against the entire mainstream media ended with a thud… just like we said it would.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Associates Really Hate The Billable Hour
The billable hour is a cancer that will slowly eat away at you if you don’t get away from it quickly enough. — a Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath midlevel associate’s comments on the billable hour in the American Lawyer’s 2022 Midlevel Associate Survey. Over three-quarters of survey respondents said their jobs had “significantly” affected their mental health, and more than half said they’d turn in their resignations to get more work-life balance.
JOBS・
abovethelaw.com
If You're Just Finding Out Amy Wax Invited A White Supremacist To Her Class, There's So, So Much More!
We already knew about the Taylor invite from Dean Ted Ruger’s June letter seeking “major sanctions” against Wax, where Dean Ruger says the invitation “crosses the line of what is acceptable in a University environment where principles of non-discrimination apply.” But it’s a testament to the extensiveness of her shenanigans that folks are still discovering more about the findings outlined in the letter weeks after the fact.
abovethelaw.com
The LSAT's Potentially Numbered Days
Hint: The stated purpose of the test was to predict first-year grades rather than bar exam success, to give you a sense of what law schools thought of themselves at the time of the answer. What this means for you, in a nutshell, is that the epic litigation research project...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Midlevel Associates Tie High Billable Hours To Their Mental Health Concerns
Making it to midlevel in Biglaw isn’t easy — especially in the wake of a pandemic. First you had to break into Biglaw in the first place (which can be quite difficult, especially if you didn’t go to a top law school or earn top grades). Then you had to survive the high stress and long hours. Finally, you needed to endure and somehow persevere through the incredibly uncertain times COVID-19 brought upon the legal profession and the world at large (though we’re sure the special bonuses and pay raises had to have helped a little).
abovethelaw.com
Discriminate At Your Own Risk: Colorado's Employment Discrimination Laws Are Getting Quite The Rehaul
Colorado is known for a lot of things. The Rocky Mountains…. OK, they’re mostly just known for the Rocky Mountains and an above average gold rush name-based basketball team. But times are a-changing. Colorado is looking to change the legal landscape in areas other than legalizing shrooms. They’ve set their sights on employment law!
Job Market Changes Quickly for New College Grads
It wasn’t too long ago when the headlines were full of good news for younger career professionals. Prior to Labor Day, 2022 -- when an army of newly-minted college graduates was expected to hit the job market -- labor experts viewed the job sector with a mostly positive outlook.
abovethelaw.com
These Firms Have The Nuances Of Delaware Law On Lockdown
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. Which five firms received the 2022 designation as Law360 Delaware Powerhouses?. Hint: The firms range from 100+-year-old regional firms that were around at the vanguard of Delaware’s prominence in business law, to small — but powerful — Biglaw outposts.
abovethelaw.com
Judges Making Mischief In The Courts
It’s time for another edition of stupid judicial antics. As always, there is plenty of them from which to choose. And, as always, I am not making these things up. That annoying district court judge in the Southern District of Texas just can’t seem to get out of his own way with his comments in court. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals woodshedded him for his sexist remarks and punitive actions. It looks like this judge could be one of the poster boys (and yes, I use that word deliberately) for term limits for federal judges.
abovethelaw.com
Burning Down The House: Teachers Willing To Hurt Kids Over Enforcing 'Anti-CRT' Laws
Last month, I shared that the 3rd annual Critical Race Theory Summer School came correct this year. They brought out real heavy hitters: The Kimberlé Crenshaw, Cheryl Harris, the list went on. You can get more details on the learning extravaganza here. As much as I’d like for everyone to supplement the biased history they were probably fed from elementary school onward, I know that not everyone has the stomach to stomach… a more accurate documentation and analysis of the history that influences our laws and social relationships. Much anti-CRT law has been passed to protect innocent children from the horrors of being told what their grandparents or their grandparents’ friends may have done — so much so that we’ve been distracted from the real victims of CRT: grown-ass adults. And they won’t let their big age prevent them from stepping on the aspirations of the little people. No really, these teachers are willing to trash the accreditation of their kid’s schools.
abovethelaw.com
Jesus Might Be Omnipresent, But So Is The IRS
Recently, we just decided to give up on the pretense of secularity. In a process akin to Carcinization, a new wave of Christianization is before us. The Supreme Court may as well be the Supreme Chapel, the 50-yard line is basically a church pew, and think tanks are rebranding themselves as the bringers of the thoughts of The Lord. As institutions rush to assemble the full armor of God now that the Establishment Clause lay dead in its grave, they are promised protection from all matter of threats — death even. But taxes come for everyone.
Comments / 2