Charlotte, NC

spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Free Foot Check Day, at The Good Feet Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. On this Wellness Wednesday we're talking feet. For many people, summertime means more time outside, more outdoor activities, and more time spent on their feet. This morning, Store Manager,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
WBTV

Ghost guns in Charlotte and new federal regulations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ghost guns in Charlotte. CMPD says they saw a 7% increase in seizing ghost guns in the last five months of this year compared to that same time (Jan-May) last year. CMPD adds that they seize about 22 ghost guns per month. The homemade firearms can...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Parents turn to thrift stores, secondhand shopping for back-to-school items as inflation impacts economy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents are looking at all their options to save a dollar here and there for back-to-school shopping this year, and many are turning to thrift shopping. According to a survey from U.S. News & World Report, 77% of Americans are moderately or very worried about paying for back-to-school expenses this year with inflation impacting the economy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
idesignarch.com

Timeless Transitional English Stone Manor on a Golf Estate

The design of this stately house next to a golf course in Charlotte, North Carolina is reminiscent of an old English manor. The architecture of the Tuckaway Park home is classic, but the interior is timeless and contemporary. Frank Smith Residential Design and Gerrard Builders created a home that flows...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

UCPS career camps hope to connect students to in-demand jobs

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools held a variety of new summer camps aimed at career exploration and development. The 22 summer accelerator camps are meant for the district’s middle and high school students. The camps are free, but do not provide transportation and are meant as a grade-less way to expand education opportunities in the summer with some hands-on career skills.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Niner Times

Opinion: Charlotte should pay attention to this hurricane season

Charlotte is no stranger to severe weather in summer. From thunderstorms and supercell systems to flash floods, summers typically bring an increase in dangerous weather. However, it's hurricanes that make headlines. While Charlotte is at lower risk for hurricane impacts than the Carolina coast, these powerful storms have caused destruction and disruption across the area. Weather can affect many parts of our lives, especially when it's severe. From school to work and daily life activities, the weather has a way of putting itself first, and the rest of us are just along for the ride.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Unearthing the Mysteries of Charlotte’s Oldest Known Map

Librarian Shelia Bumgarner got the call in spring 2021. A longtime Charlottean wanted to donate an old map. It turned out to be an unexpected treasure, a hand-inked sheet measuring 4 by 5 feet—and drawn in 1855. Dubbed the Harris Map, it is the oldest detailed map yet known of Charlotte. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” Bumgarner says.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Chester City Councilman Securing Funds to Clean Up His Community

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Chester City councilman is securing $100,000 of American Rescue funds to help clean up his community. He says the funds will pay to destroy dilapidated properties, in an effort to reduce crime and help property values in the growing county. Chester city councilman,...
CHESTER, SC

