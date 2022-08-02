FORMER ATL MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS SET TO BECOME WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER￼

Read on texasmetronews.com
Kim Orser
1d ago
she'll do as good a job as she did in Atlanta! she's worthless as the rest of the Biden administration!!
10
Charles Tatum
2d ago
Community development? How about vocational centers for black youth to give them the skills they so desperately need. 🤒
Reply(2)
7
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Shooting Deaths Investigated in Central Park & Neighboring Senior Housing High-riseNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in AtlantaMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown Festival
Organizers of Atlanta's Music Midtown Festival cancelled the event on August 1, primarily due to safety concerns arising from whether they could implement a local ban on guns from the festival site.
Walker accepts debate invite, but not one that Warnock chose
ATLANTA — (AP) — Georgia Republican Herschel Walker has accepted an invitation in his U.S. Senate race to debate Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock, but it's not one of the three debate invitations Warnock earlier accepted, leaving it unclear whether the two will actually clash in person before the November general election.
fox5atlanta.com
Stacey Abrams takes aim at Kemp over cancellation of Music Midtown
ATLANTA - Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is taking aim at incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp after reports Atlanta's popular Music Midtown festival was canceled due to Georgia's gun laws. In a statement, Abrams accused Kemp of putting his "political ambitions above the welfare of the state," saying the...
Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre
ATLANTA — (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where innocent Black men and women were pulled from trolleys, shot in their workplaces, chased through the streets and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men and boys. But few have been...
tigerdroppings.com
GA's SecState Concedes in Court Response: Mistakes Made in Fulton 2020 Recount
The attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been forced to admit in writing that Fulton County did not conduct a proper and legal recount of their 2020 election results. In an email dated July 29th, 2022, the attorney for Georgia’s Secretary of State (named C. Ryan...
Political Rewind: Music Midtown canceled; Claiming unborn kids on taxes; Update on Fulton probe
Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, political science professor, Georgia State University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Leo Smith, @leosmithtweets, GOP consultant, president of Engaged Futures. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Music Midtown festival canceled; reports show strife over Georgia's permissive gun laws. Live Nation announced...
Atlanta businessman Charles Loudermilk dies at 95
ATLANTA — Charles Loudermilk, an Atlanta businessman who is credited with helping turn Atlanta into the economic engine it is today, has died at 95, his family announced. Loudermilk was the founder of Atlanta-based Aaron’s, a furniture and electronics rental business chain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta leaders roll out red carpet for Democratic National Convention leaders at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is working to convince the Democratic Party to host its 2024 Democratic National Convention in Atlanta. DNC leaders took a tour of Atlanta's State Farm Arena on Saturday. A topic of discussion was the crucial role Georgia and other traditionally red states played during the 2020 Election. The state elected two democratic senators and its electoral college votes when to President Joe Biden.
Fulton County D.A. talks future gang indictments, whether Trump will testify in special grand jury
ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis told 11Alive Tuesday night that her war on gangs, as well as her investigation of former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results could intensify even more in the next few weeks. It’s been months since...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Radical Atlanta group busted for anti-U.S. propaganda
A separatist faction based in Atlanta known as the Black Hammer Party is connected to a Russian plot to sow discord in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. A newly unsealed federal indictment says a Russian national with Kremlin connections named Aleksandr Viktorovich Ionov was secretly funding fringe political groups in Georgia and elsewhere directing them to “publish information designed to cause dissension in the United States and to promote secessionist ideologies,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Atlanta landlord, others accused of using abusive tactics during pandemic
The United States’ Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released a staff report stating that corporate landlords “used abusive tactics to evict struggling tenants,” including a landlord with property in DeKalb who also applied for and received [paycheck protection program] funds. According to a press release from...
CBS 46
GOP heavyweight Newt Gingrich joins Herschel Walker in law enforcement endorsement
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia GOP Senate hopeful Herschel Walker brought in one of the nation’s most influential political figures in recent memory as part of a major, law enforcement endorsement on Friday. Newt Gingrich, the ex-Georgia congressman who engineered the GOP’s 1994 takeover of the U.S. House, joined...
fox5atlanta.com
Rising COVID-19 case numbers bring Atlanta into 'Red Zone'
ATLANTA - Rising number of COVID-19 cases have put the city of Atlanta back in the "Red Zone" of infection. In the Atlanta's recovery plan, the city put in place four different zones designed to see the severity of the pandemic. According to the system, for the city to be...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police respond to 'Cop City' site
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police Department units have responded to the controversial site of a future police training facility, infamously called "Cop City" by its opponents. SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police in tactical gear near a tree line. Someone was piloting a drone in the area. An Atlanta Police Department mobile command truck was also near the site.
Happy National Georgia Day: Did You Know These Famous Actors Are From The Peach State?
National Georgia Day commemorates when the state of Georgia entered the Union. We celebrate with a list of famous actors who represent inside.
AOL Corp
Killer Mike, 2 Chainz Slam Proposed Atlanta ‘Nuisance’ Ordinance They Say Could ‘Wipe Out’ Black Businesses
Killer Mike and 2 Chainz appeared at a City Council meeting in Atlanta on Monday (Aug. 1) to speak out against a proposed city ordinance they said could have a negative impact on local businesses and nightclubs run and owned by people of color. Chainz, who introduced himself by his birth name, Tauheed Epps, noted in his remarks that he owns two local businesses, Escobar and Escobar Seafood, before turning the microphone over to his friend Mike.
Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit
The former preschool director at The Westminster Schools in Buckhead is suing the school and two administrators, alleging she faced racist attacks by her supervisor and was fired because she is Asian American. The lawsuit was filed last month by Dr. Caroline Diaz, Ed.D., in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. […] The post Fired administrator alleges racism at The Westminster Schools in lawsuit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
After weeks without answers, DeKalb County says it has more than $54M in unpaid water bills
DeKalb County admits it had to write off $158 million in uncollectable water and sewer bills in the past six years. That’s a huge number, but Channel 2 investigative reporter Richard Belcher said it took weeks to get another figure about the county’s water and sewer collections. It...
Worker who helped build Atlanta’s major stadiums celebrates 50 years with the same company
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A construction worker has spent 50 years on the job and is still going strong. Clyde Smith Jr. says he’ll never forget the first time he saw it. “Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The old stadium where Hank Aaron hit the home runs at,” Smith said.
CAU becomes first HBCU to get $10M for data science program
ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University is making history by being awarded a $10 million grant to bring data science to Historically Black Colleges and Universities. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The grant will allow the university to establish the program under the National Data...
