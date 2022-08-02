Read on www.kgncnewsnow.com
Fairly Lawsuit Against Amarillo
An Amarillo businessman will not have to put up a 6-million -dollar bond in his Civic Center improvements and expansion lawsuit. The court made the decision today, in Alex Fairly’s favor. The city wanted the bond to safeguard against potential delays due to the lawsuit, claiming the delays could...
WT to Host Small Business Intern Event
West Texas A&M University will be hosting an event for local businesses and potential interns on August 18th at 6:30 pm titled “Recruit:Able”. WT’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business, America’s Small Business Development Center at WT, and the WT Enterprise Center have partnered for the affair which will be held in Legacy Hall.
GriefShare Program Providing Support Groups in Amarillo
There are a few certainties in life; death, taxes, and grieving. There is no such thing as a magic remedy when it comes to dealing with trauma, as it is something that is done steps at a time as best as you can make them. And that is what the...
Canyon High School Open House
The Canyon School District is holding an open house Tuesday at the high school. The open house from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. will be to show off the renovations to the Randall High and Junior High Schools. The two schools will be connected at 9201 Bell Street. School officials say...
AAMW Needs Your Help To “Clear The Shelter”
You can find your new Forever Furry Friend as Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare kicks off “Clear The Shelter” this month for the first time since the pandemic. This national initiative is a way to bring people in and adopt their next family member. The adoption rates during...
APD Looking For Missing Person
Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are looking for 88-year-old Albert Willis Baker. Albert was leaving his residence in the 7500 block of Duling Lane Tuesday evening at 9:30 and was last seen at 5:30 AM on Canyon Drive. He was driving a red 2014 GMC Sierra pickup truck and...
Two Robberies On Tuesday Morning
Amarillo police are investigating two armed robberies that took place on East Amarillo Boulevard on Tuesday Morning. The first incident was in the 1500 block at 10:16 am, where the suspect pulled a gun on employees and left with an undisclosed amount of money. He was described as a black...
Potter County Sheriff’s Office New Crime Prevention Sgt
The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has announced a new sergeant for their Crime Prevention Team. Sgt. Krishauna McKinney will be the new face of the department. McKinney has worked with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for over 19 years. One aspect of her new job is to oversee...
