The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher

Read on newstalk940.com
Related
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
Is There A Mormon Temple In Amarillo? No, But There’s Options.
The question came up recently in a conversation of whether or not there's a Mormon temple in Amarillo. After doing some digging, we had a couple of answers. No, there's no temple. But if you're looking for a place to worship as part of the Latter Day Saints, there's still options.
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job, Demand Better Pay
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. UPDATE: August 4, 2022, 1:47 pm. Borger ISD Administrators...
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Know What Was The Biggest Earthquake In The Texas Panhandle?
It's not much of a secret that from time to time the Texas panhandle likes to rock and roll. There are several recorded instances of earthquakes happening in our neck of the woods. But do you know what was the biggest earthquake in the Texas panhandle?. We Just Passed The...
End Of Summer Is Near. Here Are Amarillo’s Pool Closings.
You hate to see it. It's a sure sign that the end of summer is officially just around the bend. Your time at the pool is limited. The City of Amarillo has released info on when you can expect the pools to close. Basically, You Better Make The Most Of...
German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen
Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
The Comments On This Panhandle Plains Picture Are Hilarious
If you've ever been on a road trip out of Amarillo, you know it's nothing really exciting. You drive for miles and miles and see absolutely nothing but a bunch of dead grass, windmills, and flat ground. I stumbled upon this Reddit post from eight years ago, and just about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!
Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
Update: Amarillo’s Roll Em Up Taquito is Ever So Near
I don't know that I have been more excited about an opening. I am not even for sure why. I love taquitos that may be part of it. Oh, but since Ruby Tequila's closed I have not been able to get my favorite. So forgive me if I overload your...
The Best Hereford Restaurants We Ate At As Kids
Growing up in the Texas Panhandle, you got to experience some really great restaurants. Restaurants that were hometown owned and delicious. Today we are going to look back at the restaurants we loved as kids in Hereford. You may ask why Hereford? Well, if you didn't know I grew up in Hereford so this is an easy one for me.
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
So Many Scams So Little Time in Amarillo
I really wish we could stop writing about scams happening in Amarillo. I wish we could find a way for everyone to make an honest living and not find the need to try to scam people out of their money. In a perfect world, I guess. It seems like there...
The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo
Yesterday morning started off like any other weekday morning. Way too early. We always joke about the worst thing about morning radio was that it was so early in the morning. Heck, if we could start it at like noon then we would be golden. That is not the case....
Two Birds; One Donation. How To Save Lives And Help Amarillo.
We're all familiar with the "save lives" messaging of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. We all know by now that donating blood saves lives. But there's more to it than that. You can save lives, and help the community as a whole. Coffee Memorial Blood Center's Greater Good Program. You may...
Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival
I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
806 Cars Backpack Event & More School Supply Giveaways In Amarillo
Can you believe that school season is right around the corner? I know parents are rejoicing, and kids are in between happy and sad. However, with school getting ready to get back in full swing, it means it's time to snatch up those school supplies. This past weekend, 806 Cars...
Homicide in East Amarillo Occurred in Same Park as 2016 Murder
It seems with each passing day the murder rate in Amarillo goes through the roof. Another murder occurred in Amarillo, early Thursday morning, July 28th Amarillo Police responded to a call in Eastridge Park. A male suspect had been assaulted, and according to the 9-1-1 caller, the male was not moving. Although life-saving efforts were made by medical responders the man could not be revived. The deceased was identified as Khamphanh Phoummphard, male age 54.
Do You Say Optimum, Or Are You Still Saying Suddenlink?
If you're a Suddenlink customer, as many of us are, I'm sure you paid really close attention to all of the alerts you saw regarding a change. That change came along with a new name. So, do you say Optimum? Or are you still saying Suddenlink?. New Name. Same Service?
Live Music Comes to Pampa for Monumental Festival
If you love music and festivals, you definitely want to mark your calendars for this fun event. PampaFest is an all-day music festival in downtown Pampa, Texas. It's definitely one of those parties you don't want to miss, especially if you love country music, and especially if you love Texas Country and Red Dirt.
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0