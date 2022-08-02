ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, TX

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?

What does that even mean? Well, let me help you out. There are certain times of the year that just scream out to need some excitement. The kids are getting ready to go back to school. Soon it will be football season. Then it will be the holiday season before...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!

Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Where’s The Rain? Amarillo Is In A Drought.

As we continue to push through all these 100+ degree days this summer, we're screaming for a little relief. Cooler temperatures would certainly be welcomed, don't get me wrong. There's a bigger issue we need to deal with first, however. Amarillo is officially in a drought, and not a little...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting

According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

