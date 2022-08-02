Read on newstalk940.com
Related
End Of Summer Is Near. Here Are Amarillo’s Pool Closings.
You hate to see it. It's a sure sign that the end of summer is officially just around the bend. Your time at the pool is limited. The City of Amarillo has released info on when you can expect the pools to close. Basically, You Better Make The Most Of...
The Comments On This Panhandle Plains Picture Are Hilarious
If you've ever been on a road trip out of Amarillo, you know it's nothing really exciting. You drive for miles and miles and see absolutely nothing but a bunch of dead grass, windmills, and flat ground. I stumbled upon this Reddit post from eight years ago, and just about...
Is There A Mormon Temple In Amarillo? No, But There’s Options.
The question came up recently in a conversation of whether or not there's a Mormon temple in Amarillo. After doing some digging, we had a couple of answers. No, there's no temple. But if you're looking for a place to worship as part of the Latter Day Saints, there's still options.
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
806 Cars Backpack Event & More School Supply Giveaways In Amarillo
Can you believe that school season is right around the corner? I know parents are rejoicing, and kids are in between happy and sad. However, with school getting ready to get back in full swing, it means it's time to snatch up those school supplies. This past weekend, 806 Cars...
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen
Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
Do You Say Optimum, Or Are You Still Saying Suddenlink?
If you're a Suddenlink customer, as many of us are, I'm sure you paid really close attention to all of the alerts you saw regarding a change. That change came along with a new name. So, do you say Optimum? Or are you still saying Suddenlink?. New Name. Same Service?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Birds; One Donation. How To Save Lives And Help Amarillo.
We're all familiar with the "save lives" messaging of Coffee Memorial Blood Center. We all know by now that donating blood saves lives. But there's more to it than that. You can save lives, and help the community as a whole. Coffee Memorial Blood Center's Greater Good Program. You may...
The Businesses We Would Bring to Amarillo if We Won Mega Millions
This is the time when we can dare to dream. I am talking about the Mega Millions. Everyone seems to have lotto fever. Have you caught it yet? The only cure is winning the jackpot, which is up to $1.02 Billion dollars. Yes, with a b. That can solve a...
Amarillo Are You Ready To Up Your Hatch Game?
What does that even mean? Well, let me help you out. There are certain times of the year that just scream out to need some excitement. The kids are getting ready to go back to school. Soon it will be football season. Then it will be the holiday season before...
National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!
Back in the day, the normal thing to do on a Friday or Saturday night (or both really) was an old-fashioned block party. It really is one of my fondest memories growing up. Watching everyone open their garage doors, pull chairs out into the middle of the street or along their sidewalk and just hang out with one another.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Story of the Sad and Lonely Lost Trailer in Amarillo
Yesterday morning started off like any other weekday morning. Way too early. We always joke about the worst thing about morning radio was that it was so early in the morning. Heck, if we could start it at like noon then we would be golden. That is not the case....
Need An Excuse to Eat a Blizzard? You’ll Make a Miracles Happen
Blizzards are one of the best ways to cool off from a hot day and it's one of the most delicious treats around. You can get them in so many flavors, Hawaiian, German Chocolate, Oreo, Thin Mint, Drumstick, Oreo, Butterfinger, and the list goes on and on and on. You can take a mixture of all of the above and put it in your Blizzard.
Those Brick Roads of Amarillo Have a Story to Tell
We see orange construction cones on the road, we see orange barrels. In Amarillo, we get to enjoy the scenery. We can drive up and down the residential roads if we want to avoid the highways. That is where the real action is anyway. We can see our city parks....
This Fun Fascinating Town is Halfway Between Amarillo and OKC
If you're looking to travel out of Amarillo and not go very far, then Oklahoma City is a quick trip for a fun getaway. However, when you're trying to plan a trip, and you want to plan your stops. It's always important to know the halfway point of any trip. Especially, if you have kids.
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
Where’s The Rain? Amarillo Is In A Drought.
As we continue to push through all these 100+ degree days this summer, we're screaming for a little relief. Cooler temperatures would certainly be welcomed, don't get me wrong. There's a bigger issue we need to deal with first, however. Amarillo is officially in a drought, and not a little...
I’m All About the Easy Trails at Palo Duro Canyon
I am an avid walker. You will find me getting my steps in around Amarillo all over the streets of Amarillo. That happens from April through October. I can't say I am all that great at hiking. I dread when some of the streets in Amarillo have a bit of...
APD Searching for Suspect in East Amarillo Shooting
According to a recent release by Amarillo Police Department, officers were dispatched to a shooting report yesterday at East Park, located at 700 S. Ross. Upon arrival, they located a victim, identified as Carlos Montenegro, 65 years old. The APD Homicide Unit was called to investigate, and they soon identified...
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0