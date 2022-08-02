US consumers spent almost $2 billion less on video games last quarter compared to 2021

What just happened? Logitech and Tencent Games are coming together to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market, and you might even be able to get your hands on it before your Steam Deck arrives. The handheld will combine Logitech G's expertise in hardware with Tencent's renowned software services. The two are working with teams from Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now to allow gamers to play AAA titles while away from their PC or console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO