ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

US consumers spent almost $2 billion less on video games last quarter compared to 2021

By Rob Thubron
TechSpot
TechSpot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Amazon is buying Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash

TL;DR: Amazon in a surprise announcement said it has agreed to acquire Roomba maker iRobot. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion, or $61 per share, and represents a 22 percent premium over iRobot's closing price of $49.99 at the end of trading on Thursday. The deal gives...
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Tencent is negotiating for a bigger stake in Ubisoft

The big picture: Recent reports indicate Tencent wants to become Ubisoft's biggest shareholder, working out an aggressive deal to buy stocks from public shareholders and the Guillemot family. Tencent is likely seeking more international gaming revenue as both companies have run into turbulence recently. Sources have told Reuters that Tencent...
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Microsoft is testing a Game Pass sharing tier, announces Windows 11 widget

Something to look forward to: Microsoft's Xbox/PC Game Pass subscription service is already very popular, but that doesn't mean the Redmond giant isn't constantly adding new features. The latest addition should be very welcome for those with big families: a new plan that lets subscribers add four extra people to their account. It's also testing a widget as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build.
SOFTWARE
TechSpot

Global smartphone shipments continue to fall

The big picture: The second quarter of 2022 solidified the end of the post-pandemic boom for multiple economic sectors. Global smartphones are no exception, according to the mobile phone tracker International Data Corporation (IDC), as last quarter's shipment numbers trended downward. According to the IDC, the second quarter of 2022...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Gaming#Mobile#Npd#Business Industry#Video Game#Linus Business#Q2#Xbox Pc Game Pass#Yoy
TechSpot

Logitech and Tencent are making a cloud gaming handheld due out later this year

What just happened? Logitech and Tencent Games are coming together to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market, and you might even be able to get your hands on it before your Steam Deck arrives. The handheld will combine Logitech G's expertise in hardware with Tencent's renowned software services. The two are working with teams from Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now to allow gamers to play AAA titles while away from their PC or console.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

Are Intel Arc graphics cards dead on arrival?

In context: Intel was always going to struggle with the launch of its Arc discreet graphics cards in the face of stiff competition, a rough economy, and mediocre, often buggy performance. But the company was likely unprepared for the level of apathy that has reportedly caused even its partners to shun the Arc cards.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Nintendo
TechSpot

Activision will fill next year's CoD gap with paid content

The big picture: Next year will be an unusual, transitional one for the Call of Duty franchise. As Microsoft acquires the series' publisher, Activision won't put out a new mainline entry in the series and will instead focus on paid content. The company confirmed this while reporting a significant revenue decline.
VIDEO GAMES
TechSpot

TikTok starts HTML5 gaming pilot program

What just happened? After months of reports, one of TikTok's initial forays into games has emerged. Users in several countries can now play HTML5-based mini-games within the service. TikTok is the latest initially non-gaming service attempting to break into the sector. TikTok users in some countries, including the US, can...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechSpot

Hard disk 1TB

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Checkup

JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Dell is testing reverse wireless charging on laptops, patent shows

Forward-looking: One potential new method of charging your phone or other portable devices could be to simply lay them on top of your laptop. Apple has been exploring this solution for years, and a recent patent shows Dell is also considering it. Patents often don't materialize into actual products however, so readers should only see this as an experimental concept for the time being.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

AMD's Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU gets overclocked and sets a new Cinebench world record

In a nutshell: One of the world's leading overclockers has used AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU to set a new record in Cinebench R23. The high-end chip, codenamed Chagall, launched back in March. It features 64 cores / 128 threads with a base clock of 2.7GHz and a boost clock of 4.5GHz. Other noteworthy specs include 4MB of L1 cache, 32MB of L2 cache and 256MB of L3 cache and a healthy 280W TDP.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

HP Victus 15

The HP Victus offers solid gaming performance for a budget price, but you have to make a lot of trade-offs to get it this cheap. The HP Victus 15 (15-fb0028nr) delivers respectable performance for its price. As a new entrant, it’s created solely for the price-conscious buyer but it can play high-end titles well whilst balancing most other productivity tasks with ease.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

TechSpot

15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy