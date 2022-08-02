US consumers spent almost $2 billion less on video games last quarter compared to 2021

Read on www.techspot.com
Related
Amazon is buying Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7 billion in cash
TL;DR: Amazon in a surprise announcement said it has agreed to acquire Roomba maker iRobot. The all-cash transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion, or $61 per share, and represents a 22 percent premium over iRobot's closing price of $49.99 at the end of trading on Thursday. The deal gives...
TechSpot
Tencent is negotiating for a bigger stake in Ubisoft
The big picture: Recent reports indicate Tencent wants to become Ubisoft's biggest shareholder, working out an aggressive deal to buy stocks from public shareholders and the Guillemot family. Tencent is likely seeking more international gaming revenue as both companies have run into turbulence recently. Sources have told Reuters that Tencent...
Microsoft is testing a Game Pass sharing tier, announces Windows 11 widget
Something to look forward to: Microsoft's Xbox/PC Game Pass subscription service is already very popular, but that doesn't mean the Redmond giant isn't constantly adding new features. The latest addition should be very welcome for those with big families: a new plan that lets subscribers add four extra people to their account. It's also testing a widget as part of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build.
TechSpot
Global smartphone shipments continue to fall
The big picture: The second quarter of 2022 solidified the end of the post-pandemic boom for multiple economic sectors. Global smartphones are no exception, according to the mobile phone tracker International Data Corporation (IDC), as last quarter's shipment numbers trended downward. According to the IDC, the second quarter of 2022...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Robinhood is nearly $300 million down, lays off a quarter of its staff, and gets hit with $30 million fine
What just happened? In a case of kicking someone when they're down, Robinhood, the company behind the popular investment app, has been hit with a $30 million fine just as it announced almost a quarter of its staff are being let go and a net loss of $295 million in Q2.
TechSpot
Logitech and Tencent are making a cloud gaming handheld due out later this year
What just happened? Logitech and Tencent Games are coming together to bring a cloud gaming handheld to market, and you might even be able to get your hands on it before your Steam Deck arrives. The handheld will combine Logitech G's expertise in hardware with Tencent's renowned software services. The two are working with teams from Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now to allow gamers to play AAA titles while away from their PC or console.
China halts cooperation with US over climate and military issues after sending missiles over Taiwan island – live
Beijing says it will withdraw cooperation on range of issues in retaliation for visit of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi
Are Intel Arc graphics cards dead on arrival?
In context: Intel was always going to struggle with the launch of its Arc discreet graphics cards in the face of stiff competition, a rough economy, and mediocre, often buggy performance. But the company was likely unprepared for the level of apathy that has reportedly caused even its partners to shun the Arc cards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Activision will fill next year's CoD gap with paid content
The big picture: Next year will be an unusual, transitional one for the Call of Duty franchise. As Microsoft acquires the series' publisher, Activision won't put out a new mainline entry in the series and will instead focus on paid content. The company confirmed this while reporting a significant revenue decline.
TikTok starts HTML5 gaming pilot program
What just happened? After months of reports, one of TikTok's initial forays into games has emerged. Users in several countries can now play HTML5-based mini-games within the service. TikTok is the latest initially non-gaming service attempting to break into the sector. TikTok users in some countries, including the US, can...
Hard disk 1TB
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Checkup
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Alleged Nvidia RTX 4070 specs suggest it could match the RTX 3090 Ti
Rumor mill: It's a case of another day, another RTX 4000 rumor. Assuming it turns out to be accurate, the latest claim from a regular leaker is excellent news for those with one eye on the RTX 4070, a supposedly mid-range card that could potentially take on the RTX 3090 Ti.
Samsung may change the names of the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4 due to Russian association
Rumor mill: Samsung will reveal its next-gen folding phones on August 10 at the company's Unpacked event. We're not expecting to see too many changes this year, especially when it comes to design, but there are rumors that the company is making a minor if significant name change to both devices.
Dell is testing reverse wireless charging on laptops, patent shows
Forward-looking: One potential new method of charging your phone or other portable devices could be to simply lay them on top of your laptop. Apple has been exploring this solution for years, and a recent patent shows Dell is also considering it. Patents often don't materialize into actual products however, so readers should only see this as an experimental concept for the time being.
AMD's Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU gets overclocked and sets a new Cinebench world record
In a nutshell: One of the world's leading overclockers has used AMD's Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX CPU to set a new record in Cinebench R23. The high-end chip, codenamed Chagall, launched back in March. It features 64 cores / 128 threads with a base clock of 2.7GHz and a boost clock of 4.5GHz. Other noteworthy specs include 4MB of L1 cache, 32MB of L2 cache and 256MB of L3 cache and a healthy 280W TDP.
HP Victus 15
The HP Victus offers solid gaming performance for a budget price, but you have to make a lot of trade-offs to get it this cheap. The HP Victus 15 (15-fb0028nr) delivers respectable performance for its price. As a new entrant, it’s created solely for the price-conscious buyer but it can play high-end titles well whilst balancing most other productivity tasks with ease.
TechSpot
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
496K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0