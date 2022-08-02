Butcher Brown to headline Fayetteville’s first-ever Mad South Jazz Festival Aug. 6-Hosted by WCLK's Morris Baxter

Read on www.wclk.com
5 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Murder-Suicide Investigated in Senior Housing High-rise & Neighboring Central Park Says APDNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
How to spend a weekend in Atlanta, GeorgiaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAtlanta, GA
CBS 46
Atlanta’s Fox Theatre announce August events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre announced its slate of concerts for August, giving music fans plenty of reasons to stop by the Midtown venue. In addition to a variety of music artists, the Fox Theatre will sponsor a live episode of the podcast Pod Save America at the Cobb Energy Center Aug. 13. The slate of concerts is below.
Lagarde Atlanta Eatery Expanding To Crabapple Market in Milton
Opening in late 2022, Chef Jamie Adams will serve up New Orleans-inspired dishes out of the restaurant's second location.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Black restaurants spotlighted during Black Restaurant Week
Several DeKalb County eateries are participating in Black Restaurant Week Atlanta that runs Aug. 5-14. Black Restaurant Week celebrates “the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisines with a series of regional cultural events, celebrates seven years of service and has supported more than 2,000 restaurants since 2016,” according to a press release.
secretatlanta.co
This Secret Coffeehouse In Atlanta Is Located Directly On The Chattahoochee
Nestled on the bank of the Chattahoochee River, a contemporary coffeehouse is causing quite the stir due to its stellar location and exceptional coffee. The Chattahoochee Coffee Company are specialist coffee connoisseurs in the ATL, with three locations across the city, but this one in particular definetly takes the cake, and reigns true to the company’s name!
Stunning Sandy Springs Home Renovated by Award-Winning Interior Designer Hits the Market
This newly listed, 5-bedroom estate in Sandy Springs just hit the market after a 3-year design makeover that transformed the early 1970’s space into a contemporary California Casual home.
CBS 46
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8. Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.
The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down. Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 4–7
When: August 6–7 Where: Monday Night Garage, West End. Cost: $40 general admission tickets for Saturday; free on Sunday. Details: The award-winning Atlanta brewery celebrates 11 years running with their annual anniversary bash. Saturday is for 21+ with live music and a tap list of over 50 beers with two special release debuts from the brewery. Sunday opens the fun up for families with food from local vendors, outdoors activities for kids like face painting, and plenty of beer still flowing.
Eater
Barbecue Restaurant and Raw Bar the Pig and the Pearl Closes at Atlantic Station
Barbecue restaurant and raw bar the Pig and the Pearl is now closed at Atlantic Station in Midtown. According to Tomorrow’s News Today, the restaurant closed some time in July, but a Yelp search indicates it may have closed in June. No official announcement was made on social media by the restaurant or by Atlantic Station. Google lists the restaurant as “permanently closed” and the Pig and the Pearl website is no longer operational.
Atlanta Daily World
Amphitheaters New Trend in Cities in Metro Atlanta Mable House Amphatheatre Booked Solid With Major Performers
Summertime in Atlanta has been sizzling and Amphitheater outdoor concerts have been super hot in popularity!. Amphitheaters have been popping up all over the metro Area over the past few years with the latest in Dekalb County, the Dekalb Rainbow Park Amphitheater at 1831 Rainbow Drive next to the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center. It opened a few months ago on May 14th with performances by Atlanta based Broadway actress and recording artist Jennifer Holiday and trumpeter Joey Sommerville. It seats 1,000, cost $1.7 million to construct and was spearheaded by Dekalb Commissioners Larry Johnson and Lorraine Cochran Johnson who worked with the Dekalb Department of Community Development to fund. The opening performance was produced by choreographer, director and producer Stepp Stewart and drummer and music director J Fly.
Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says
The abrupt cancellation of Atlanta’s Music Midtown Festival, originally scheduled for September, has infuriated music fans. The event’s organizer, Live Nation, has not officially said what led to the cancellation. Music Midtown’s statement says circumstances were beyond its control. But reports say Georgia’s gun laws are to blame. The concert location, Piedmont Park, is public land. […] The post Blame festival organizers for Music Midtown’s cancellation, not me, gun rights advocate says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wclk.com
August 4: Trombonist Hank Bilal at Suite Food Lounge Downtown
Programming on Jazz 91.9 WCLK is made possible in part by support from The Suite Food Lounge, 275 Luckie Street in Downtown Atlanta. Thursday night, August 14, The Suite Jazz Series presents Trombonist Hank Bilal and The Suite Jazz Series Band. Hank's formal music education began in middle school. Later...
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Festival With Future, 2 Chainz, Freddie Gibbs Canceled Due To Georgia Gun Laws
Atlanta’s Music Midtown 2022 festival, which was set to feature the likes of Future, 2 Chainz, and Freddie Gibbs, has been canceled due to a Georgia gun law. According to multiple reports on Monday (August 1), festival organizers pulled the plug on the show due to a Georgia state law that allows residents to carry firearms on public land. The event was supposed to take place at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park on September 17-18.
Eater
Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station
Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
fox5atlanta.com
Union City mourns loss of beloved firefighter called 'an amazing soul'
UNION CITY, Ga. - Union City Fire Sgt. Craig Underwood has died after a year-long battle with cancer. Sgt. Underwood was described by his department and fellow firefighters as "a dedicated employee and an amazing soul" as well as "one of the most loved people at Union City Fire." Underwood...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta Race Massacre anniversary events planned
Historic markers, a one-act play, community discussions and tours are being planned for the September anniversary of the 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre, in which at least 25 African Americans were hunted down and lynched by a mob of white men and boys over a four-day spree. A grassroots coalition is working to restore the killings and their legacy to public memory, and activists are seeking participation from the public in staging events around the date, the Associated Press reports.
luxury-houses.net
Resort Style Living and Exceptional Golf Views Combine with Incomparable Elegance in this $3.2 Million Spectacular French Country Home in Duluth
The Estate in Duluth is a luxurious home exuding artfully planned interior now available for sale. This home located at 2681 Lovejoy Cir, Duluth, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 10,886 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa K. Steinberg – Harry Norman Realtors (Phone: 678 993-8000, 678 461-8700) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Duluth.
buckhead.com
Fulton Chairman Robb Pitts on Buckhead life and his political journey
Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, is known across the metro area for decades of public service going back to the Atlanta City Council in the 1970s. Not as well known is that he’s called Buckhead home for roughly 30 years and remains one of its...
Worker who helped build Atlanta’s major stadiums celebrates 50 years with the same company
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A construction worker has spent 50 years on the job and is still going strong. Clyde Smith Jr. says he’ll never forget the first time he saw it. “Atlanta Fulton County Stadium. The old stadium where Hank Aaron hit the home runs at,” Smith said.
discoveratlanta.com
Where to Get the Best Cookies in Atlanta
Whether it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day or time to indulge in a sweets-filled cheat day, you’re in luck. You can never go wrong with stopping to grab something sweet while in Atlanta, especially when the plethora of options makes it so easy. Looking to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day this Aug. 4? Check out some of Atlanta’s best cookie shops below.
