Algona, IA

Kossuth County Fair Getting Underway in Algona

By KILR-FM 95.9
kilrradio.com
 3 days ago
kilrradio.com

MnDOT Holding Open Houses on Highway 4 Project

(Mankato, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding two in-person open houses for a project on Highway 4 from Sherburn to St. James, which is planned for 2024. The public is invited to attend an open house in Trimont on Wednesday, August 10 from 4-6 p.m. at Triumph Hall or in Sherburn on Thursday, August 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sherburn Theatre.
SHERBURN, MN
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Application Period Open for Youth in Philanthropy Program

(Arnolds Park)-- The Okoboji Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2022-23 Youth in Philanthropy program. Ali Schmitz of the Okoboji Foundation says students attending Spirit Lake, Lake Park and Okoboji High Schools are eligible for the program. Schmitz says students meet monthly during the school year. She says the...
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report For August 4th

Northwest Iowa — Here the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the lower 80s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa

IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
IOWA STATE
Clear Lake Mirror Reporter

Keep Industrial Solar Off Farm Land

My name is Joe McGrath. I live and farm southeast of Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa. I am the 5th generation on my family’s farm and have two children that I hope can have the opportunity to continue and grow the family legacy. This dream is being threatened in our area and put at risk with blinding dollars from solar developers to cover our precious farmland with Industrial Solar Farms. I want to be clear that I am not against the idea of solar energy or trying to better the planet, but I am against the careless decision to cover an asset like our farmland, that we cannot produce any more of, with solar panels.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Radio Iowa

Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI

Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
NEMAHA, IA
kilrradio.com

Clay County Fair to Feature Farm to Fork Market

(Spencer)--Fairgoers will be able to enjoy a farmer’s market experience and learn more about locally produced foods at the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU, September 10-18. Located in the former Art Barn south of the Outdoor Arena, the Fair to Fork Market will feature vendors selling fresh produce and other locally produced food items, as well as educational exhibits from the Iowa Food and Family Project.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kilrradio.com

Spencer Council Approves 1st Reading of Ordinance Allowing Backyard Chickens

(Spencer)--The Spencer City Council has approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow backyard chickens in the city. Property owners would be allowed to have up to four chickens on their property. Spencer resident Nicole Harrington spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance at Monday evening’s council meeting.
SPENCER, IA
News Break
Politics
KIMT

Mason City man sentenced for Hancock County bar fight

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of attacking four people during a bar fight pleads guilty. Jamie Lee Paulsen, 36, took a plea deal to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $430.
MASON CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake

The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA
WHO 13

Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash

O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
SHELDON, IA
kilrradio.com

Northwest Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge

(Sioux City)--A Hartley man pled guilty Monday in federal court in Sioux City to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. 34-year-old Joe Ripka was previously convicted of failure to affix a drug tax stamp in Emmet County on October 23, 2017. This conviction prohibits a person from possessing a firearm.
HARTLEY, IA
kilrradio.com

Time for Sweet Corn Days in Estherville

(Estherville)--Estherville’s annual summer celebration, Sweet Corn Days, kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. Estherville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lexie Ruter says the festival starts Thursday evening with an opening ceremony at 5:35 p.m. Ruter says Friday begins with a golf tournament from 1-4 p.m. at the...
ESTHERVILLE, IA
kilrradio.com

Area Crops Showing Signs of Stress Due to Hot, Dry Conditions

(Estherville)--Some area crops are showing signs of stress due to the recent hot, dry weather. ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says both corn and soybeans are being impacted by the weather. Sorenson says if the dry weather continues, farmers could start seeing tip back in ears of corn. He...
ESTHERVILLE, IA

