Estherville Council Approves Sale of Property to EAGP

MnDOT Holding Open Houses on Highway 4 Project
(Mankato, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding two in-person open houses for a project on Highway 4 from Sherburn to St. James, which is planned for 2024. The public is invited to attend an open house in Trimont on Wednesday, August 10 from 4-6 p.m. at Triumph Hall or in Sherburn on Thursday, August 11 from 4-6 p.m. at the Sherburn Theatre.
Spencer Council Approves 1st Reading of Ordinance Allowing Backyard Chickens
(Spencer)--The Spencer City Council has approved the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow backyard chickens in the city. Property owners would be allowed to have up to four chickens on their property. Spencer resident Nicole Harrington spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance at Monday evening’s council meeting.
Eurasian Watermilfoil Confirmed at Lost Island Lake
(Ruthven)--The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed Eurasian watermilfoil is growing at four sites at Lost Island Lake in Palo Alto County. Iowa DNR fisheries biologist Mike Hawkins says the invasive species was discovered by the Iowa DNR Aquatic Plant Management team. Hawkins says after the discovery of Eurasian...
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
Hearing to restore power at Spencer, IA mobile home park to take place Tuesday morning
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A judge will consider arguments Tuesday, Aug. 2, on a lawsuit to turn the power back on at a mobile home park in Spencer, Iowa. The owner of Spencer Trailer, and one of its residents, have sued the city and its utility company in a bid to restart the power.
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
Application Period Open for Youth in Philanthropy Program
(Arnolds Park)-- The Okoboji Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2022-23 Youth in Philanthropy program. Ali Schmitz of the Okoboji Foundation says students attending Spirit Lake, Lake Park and Okoboji High Schools are eligible for the program. Schmitz says students meet monthly during the school year. She says the...
No decision made to restore power to Spencer Trailer Court
Residents of a Spencer trailer court have been living without power for almost a month after the city ordered residents to leave.
Clay County Fair to Feature Farm to Fork Market
(Spencer)--Fairgoers will be able to enjoy a farmer’s market experience and learn more about locally produced foods at the 2022 Clay County Fair powered by SMU, September 10-18. Located in the former Art Barn south of the Outdoor Arena, the Fair to Fork Market will feature vendors selling fresh produce and other locally produced food items, as well as educational exhibits from the Iowa Food and Family Project.
Fonda, Nemaha see benefits from RAGBRAI
Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraise for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around $600 in pickle sandwich sales. Organizer Judy Hess says every little bit will help them reach their $30,000 fundraising goal.
Fire In Hog Confinement Damages Building Near George
George, Iowa– A hog building was damaged in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, at about 10:55 a.m., the George Fire Department was called to the report of a hog pit fire at 1747 Kennedy Avenue, three and a half miles north of George.
Man Flees DCI, Initiates Manhunt Near Grand Falls Casino Near Larchwood; Sheldon K9 Assists
Larchwood, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department’s K9 was used to help find a man who had run from DCI officers at the Grand Falls Casino near Larchwood on Monday, August 1st, 2022. According to Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agent Troy Nelson, the incident started when...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Buffalo Center man receives suspended sentence for his part in Crystal Lake campground riot last summer
CRYSTAL LAKE — A Buffalo Center man accused with three others of causing what was termed as a riot at a Crystal Lake campground last summer has been given a suspended prison sentence. 50-year-old Troy Julius of Buffalo Center, 36-year-old Joshua Murra of Buffalo Center, 44-year-old Troy Fleener of...
Northwest Iowa Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Charge
(Sioux City)--A Hartley man pled guilty Monday in federal court in Sioux City to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. 34-year-old Joe Ripka was previously convicted of failure to affix a drug tax stamp in Emmet County on October 23, 2017. This conviction prohibits a person from possessing a firearm.
Two injured in collision near Windom Tuesday
Two people were injured when two vehicles collided near Windom Tuesday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William James Fossing, Age 63, of Excelsior, was driving a Toyota Sequoia eastbound on Highway 60. At the intersection with Highway 71, the Sequoia collided with a Chevrolet Impala driven by an otherwise unidentified 17 year old.
Area Crops Showing Signs of Stress Due to Hot, Dry Conditions
(Estherville)--Some area crops are showing signs of stress due to the recent hot, dry weather. ISU Extension Field Agronomist Gentry Sorenson says both corn and soybeans are being impacted by the weather. Sorenson says if the dry weather continues, farmers could start seeing tip back in ears of corn. He...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Two Missouri Men Arrested on Drug Charges After Clay County Traffic Stop
(Spencer)--Two Missouri men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop last Friday in Clay County. A Clay County Deputy initiated a traffic stop in the 3000 block of County Road N-14 for a speeding violation. Upon investigation, the deputy observed alcoholic beverages in the vehicle and smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. A search of the vehicle turned up approximately 13.2 grams of THC wax, 2-capsules of Ritalin, drug paraphernalia, tobacco products and beer.
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
