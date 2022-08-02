Todd and Julie Chrisley Say Their Marriage 'Is The Strongest That It's Ever Been' Amid Legal Drama

Read on www.etonline.com
Jo Earp
1d ago
Sometimes you have to fall off that high horse you ride on to be reminded what is important in life... Praying that things can be worked out for them... If the Government wants to go after someone then why aren't the Clintons and Obummers not in jail?? makes you wonder!
Reply(2)
2
Larry Sheppard
1d ago
The couple is not above the law, their unlawful ways caught up to them, pay the piper.
Reply
4
Related
realitytitbit.com
Chloe doesn't appear on Chrisley Knows Best due to ongoing legal drama
Todd and Julie’s granddaughter Chloe has featured on Chrisley Knows Best since the show began. However, she doesn’t appear on the current season and fans have been worried about her whereabouts. Todd and Julia were given sole custody of Chloe several years ago as her parents Kyle (Todd’s...
Savannah Chrisley Posts About Being An Independent Woman As Parents Todd & Julie Await Sentencing
Savannah Chrisley is quickly learning that sometimes, all you have is yourself. As her parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley, face up to 30 years in prison after being found guilty of tax fraud, bank fraud and more, the 24-year-old is reminding herself she has what it takes to make it on her own.
Natalie From ‘90 Day Fiance’s’ Marriage to Mike Youngquist Is Over — Where Is She Now?
When 90 Day Fiancé fans met Natalie Mordovtseva in Season 7, she discussed her decision to move to the U.S. from Ukraine. Natalie decided to travel across the globe to be with her fiance and eventual husband, Mike Youngquist. During their time on 90 Day Fiancé, Natalie and Mike...
Todd Chrisley: I Became A 'Slave' To Money As My Net Worth Increased
As Todd Chrisley seemingly comes to terms with his fraud conviction, the reality star has opened up about how he became a slave to money and material things. During the most recent episode of his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," Todd admitted he let fame get to his head, leading him to make questionable decisions that may cost him up to 30 years behind bars.OK! reported Todd was found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, while his wife, Julie Chrisley, was convicted on the same counts in addition...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Barack & Michelle Obama Fuming Over Daughters' Spending Habits As The Girls Bask In Lavish L.A. Life
As former First Daughters Malia and Sasha Obama continue to live it up in Los Angeles, their parents, Barack and Michelle Obama, are growing concerned about their increasingly wild spending habits. "Now that they're in L.A., the girls are hanging with a real spendy crowd," spilled an insider. "They eat at the most expensive restaurants most nights of the week, shop for designer clothes in Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and drop thousands on spas and salons." Malia was recently seen dining at upscale vegan eatery Crossroad Kitchen. Another day, she was spotted taking a shot at Peruvian restaurant Rosaline...
Jamie Foxx Has 2 Daughters — Meet His Girls, Corinne and Annalise
It's clear from his TV interviews, red carpet events, and social media posts that Jamie Foxx is one proud papa! The 54-year-old actor and comedian, and star of the upcoming Netflix movie "Day Shift," is the father of daughters Corinne Foxx and Annalise Bishop. Both of his girls are from different, prior relationships. The two share almost a 15-year age-gap, but it's obvious that hasn't stopped them from having a close bond and spending time together as a family of three, including on the red carpet at his big premieres, like "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
ETOnline.com
Watch Angelina Jolie Attempt to Dance the Electric Slide at Daughter Zahara's Spelman College Send-Off
Angelina Jolie is getting down on the dance floor. The 47-year-old actress joined her daughter, Zahara, at her college send-off. Morehouse College shared a video of the moment on Instagram Sunday, which shows Jolie smiling and laughing as others at the bash try to help get the actress do the Electric Slide. Angelina eventually departs the dance floor, and goes over to Zahara, 17, to give her a hug.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18
Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
Why A Married 90 Day Fiance’ Cast Member Is In Danger Of Deportation
A popular 90 Day Fiancé married couple is at risk of being separated due to threats of deportation.
People
Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony
Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding. The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend. Seymour posed for a family photo as she...
Cause of Death Revealed for Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas
Several months ago, country music legend Hank Williams Jr.‘s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, passed away at just 58 years old. Now, following her death on March 22nd of this year, it has been revealed that the musician’s partner passed away due to complications from surgery. According to TMZ,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Photographer Claims To Have 'Jaw-Dropping' Image Of Prince Andrew That Would Humiliate The Royal Family
Photographer Mark Harrison claimed to have taken a humiliating photo of Prince Andrew that would cause problems in the Royal family if it was ever released. Harrison worked for BBC at the time the disgraced Royal gave his bombshell Newsnight interview discussing his friendship with late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The interview has since been confirmed to be the subject matter of a new film called Scoop.
Popculture
Tony Dow Is Not Dead, 'Leave It to Beaver' Actor's Wife Owns up to Miscommunication
UPDATE: Tony Dow is not dead. Despite an official statement posted by the Leave It to Beaver star's management, the actor, who is stricken with liver cancer, is still alive. TMZ reports that Dow's wife Lauren "believed her husband was dead" and told the star's management he had passed, hence the official statement that media outlets widely circulated. However, TMZ notes that, "he is still alive and breathing while in hospice care." ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio then spoke to Lauren and clarified exactly how this major miscommunication with the public occurred.
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
Love Is Dead: Tyrese Announces In Weird Instagram Post He Is No Longer With Zelie Timothy
Welp, Tyrese will no longer be shaving Zelie Timothy’s lady parts. The singer/actor has many believing that he and Timothy are no longer an item following a series of random a** Instagram posts. Is Tyrese A Single Man? Tyrese Gibson in his typical doing too much fashion is giving his followers the impression that he […]
Kim Kardashian Posts Rare Photos With All 4 of Her Kids: ‘Life’
Family first! Kim Kardashian posted a rare photo update featuring all four of her kids on Instagram. “Life,” the mom of four captioned the carousel of photos on July 13, 2022. The adorable post shows the Skims founder and her kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares...
R. Kelly Experiencing Nightmares, Flashbacks After Inmate Attacked Him In Cell, Doctor Reveals
R. Kelly told his doctor he has trouble sleeping inside his cell after he was targeted by another inmate who kicked him in the face repeatedly, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell report written by Kelly’s doctor and was submitted to the court ahead of his sentencing last month.
Eddie Murphy Hits the Dance Floor with Daughter Bria at Her Wedding to Michael Xavier
The 61-year-old actor and comedian played the important role at his eldest daughter Bria Murphy's wedding on Saturday, as she married actor Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills. Eddie escorted his daughter, 32, down the aisle at the ceremony and joined her on the dance floor for the traditional father-daughter dance.
All Of You Will Want to Relive Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Sweetest Family Moments
Watch: Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With John Legend. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen know each day gets better. The couple, who lost their son Jack in September 2020, shared on Aug. 3 that they are expecting another baby. Along with a photo of her pregnant belly, Chrissy wrote...
Comments / 18