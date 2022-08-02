Todd and Julie Chrisley Say Their Marriage 'Is The Strongest That It's Ever Been' Amid Legal Drama

As Todd Chrisley seemingly comes to terms with his fraud conviction, the reality star has opened up about how he became a slave to money and material things. During the most recent episode of his podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," Todd admitted he let fame get to his head, leading him to make questionable decisions that may cost him up to 30 years behind bars.OK! reported Todd was found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, while his wife, Julie Chrisley, was convicted on the same counts in addition...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO