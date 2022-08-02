Sesame Workshop Fallout: Chuck E. Cheese Mascot 'Ignored My Black Baby,' Woman Claims In New Race Scandal

Chuck E. Cheese. MEGA

Another mascot has been accused of racism, Radar has learned.

According to the Daily Mail, a costumed employee at Chuck E. Cheese in New Jersey has been accused of ignoring a child who was looking to high-five the mascot. Natyana Muhammad took her children to Chuck E. Cheese on July 30 in Wayne, New Jersey, and she claims the musical mouse ignored her child because of race.

Muhammad posted a video on twitter that shows the employee walk past a little girl while she holds up her hands looking for a high-five. "My 2-year-old was racially discriminated against," Muhammad wrote. "As you can see, he gives all of the [white] kids [high fives] and PURPOSELY ignored my black baby."

Muhammad said she confronted the employee, was ignored and then confronted the restaurant's manager, whom she said "made excuses for him," according to the Daily Mail.

The incident follows another Pennsylvania, where two Black girls say they were ignored by Rosita at the Sesame Street theme park in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia. Some, however, say the supposed snubbing of Black kids by mascots can be attributed to the poor vision of the mascots because of the costumes.

Muhammad's video shows the girl attempting to high-five the Chuck E. Cheese mascot, who high-fives several other kids before missing her, the Daily Mail reported .

"When she turned around she was excited to see him, she saw that he was giving all the other kids high fives," Muhammad told ABC7. "She put her hand out. It was her turn. He just put his hand in and down acting like he didn't see her."

Chuck E. Cheese put out a statement regarding the incident that, in part, said: "Chuck E. Cheese is saddened when any family or child has a less than perfect experience. We want to thank the family who brought this to our attention ... and for giving the onsite manager an opportunity to apologize and address their concerns in person."

According to the Daily Mail, no apparent punishment was given to the employee.

"Gave the onsite management the opportunity to apologize when she said, 'I'm sorry you feel that way,' Was that the apology?" Muhammad said.