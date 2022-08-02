The Best Hereford Restaurants We Ate At As Kids

Read on kissfm969.com
Downtown Restaurant Selected To Be In Upcoming Mural Festival
I love driving around Downtown Amarillo and catching a glimpse of all of the beautiful murals we have now. They are making their way to other parts of Amarillo as well. This is a great thing for our city. Our Downtown is really coming to life. Not only have we brought back the Barfield, but there's a good chance that we'll have the Herring once again. We're taking care of our historic buildings and adding some much-needed color to the area.
Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses
I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...
End Of Summer Is Near. Here Are Amarillo’s Pool Closings.
You hate to see it. It's a sure sign that the end of summer is officially just around the bend. Your time at the pool is limited. The City of Amarillo has released info on when you can expect the pools to close. Basically, You Better Make The Most Of...
Myhighplains.com
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
Update: Amarillo’s Roll Em Up Taquito is Ever So Near
I don't know that I have been more excited about an opening. I am not even for sure why. I love taquitos that may be part of it. Oh, but since Ruby Tequila's closed I have not been able to get my favorite. So forgive me if I overload your...
August is a Great Time in Amarillo to Clear the Shelters
Amarillo seems to have a problem with our animals making their way to the shelters. There is no room. If everyone just had their dogs and cats fixed this problem would get a lot better. There will still be a need for our local shelters but it wouldn't seem to...
Big Meteor Shower Coming. The Best Place To Watch In Amarillo?
I think at this point it's pretty well documented how much I enjoy these space events that have been happening lately. We've had quite a few of them over the last year, and some that we will probably never see again in our lifetime. Well, guess what? We've got another...
abc7amarillo.com
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
KFDA
New in Amarillo: Fresh seafood, authentic Mexican dishes, savory barbecue
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo is continuing to welcome new businesses and expand other companies. Just about a month ago, Mariscos El Big Boy opened up and is bringing a taste of the coast to Texas. “I’m from California so I grew up eating seafood in California, we thought it...
Remember When the Country Barn was on Lakeside? Building Now Gone
Amarillo has definitely changed over the years. I remember when I graduated high school and moved into Amarillo from Canyon. Soncy didn't have much of anything. Now it is full of shopping and places to eat. It's crazy to watch our city grow as it has. Recently I took a...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
KFDA
Panhandle Plains Historical Museum offering some free admission
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Plains Historical Museum is offering some free admission. This program applies to anyone who uses a Bank of America or Merrill Credit or Debit card. It’s a part of Bank of America’s “Museum On Us” program where over 225 museums across the country participate...
806 Cars Backpack Event & More School Supply Giveaways In Amarillo
Can you believe that school season is right around the corner? I know parents are rejoicing, and kids are in between happy and sad. However, with school getting ready to get back in full swing, it means it's time to snatch up those school supplies. This past weekend, 806 Cars...
kgncnewsnow.com
AAMW Needs Your Help To “Clear The Shelter”
You can find your new Forever Furry Friend as Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare kicks off “Clear The Shelter” this month for the first time since the pandemic. This national initiative is a way to bring people in and adopt their next family member. The adoption rates during...
kgncnewsnow.com
High Plains Food Bank Offering Food Program For Seniors
High Plains Food Bank will be offering a Commodity Supplemental Food Program on Wednesday, August 10th from 1 to 3 pm. The event will be held at Nazarene Family Church in Amarillo, located at 1410 La Plata Street. Seniors 60 and older who are eligible and meet the household income...
Do You Say Optimum, Or Are You Still Saying Suddenlink?
If you're a Suddenlink customer, as many of us are, I'm sure you paid really close attention to all of the alerts you saw regarding a change. That change came along with a new name. So, do you say Optimum? Or are you still saying Suddenlink?. New Name. Same Service?
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
Sandvick Architects chosen to renovate Herring Hotel
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Herring Hotel Project website, Sandvick Architects have been chosen to renovate and restore the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo. Project Details According to the website, The Herring Hotel will be renovated and restored over a three-year period. In conjunction with support from the city of Amarillo, Sandvick Architects will […]
German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen
Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
