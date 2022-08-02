Read on hopeprescott.com
South Arkansas residents react to the latest on recreational marijuana
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Wednesday, “Responsible Growth Arkansas” presented almost 200,000 signatures to the Arkansas Board of Election Commissioners. The board denied Responsible Growth’s recreational marijuana name and ballot title due to a description that omits the state’s current THC limits. The group began collecting...
Hope Rotary Hears From Dr. Hanson and Megan Lance
On July 28, Hope Rotary Club heard from Dr. Allyson Price Hanson and Megan Lance from Hourglass Aesthetics Medical Spa & Wellness Center. The new business is at 1100 South Main in Hope. Shown with the program is Rotarian Clay Lance.
El Dorado community offers support for students, teachers
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - Parents and teachers are struggling as prices rise for back-to-school supplies and clothes. Jennifer Lee, the El Dorado School District’s Special Programs Director, understands how parents and teachers are on a tight budget. A few years ago, the district decided to do something to help.
Prescott Schools Honor Retiring Employees
This afternoon Superintendent Robert Poole officially welcomed back faculty and staff. After prayer, the Curley Wolf band kicked off the program with the national anthem and the fight song. Mr. Poole recognized retiring employees from the 2021-22 school year. Each received a plaque for their years of service in the Prescott School District. Dennis Pruitt retired with 23.5 years in the district and Ted Carter with 5.5 years. Kindergarten teacher Beverly Stockton was also presented a plaque for the 30.5 years she dedicated to the district. We are thankful for all three of these employees and are so glad they were able to be here today to be honored. #impactthepack.
Hempstead County Farm Bureau Celebrates Watermelon Day Feeding Hope Watermelons
On Wednesday, May 3, several of the Hempstead County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, Women’s Committee members, and office staff brought 160 watermelons to serve and give away to the employees of Arkansas Farm Bureau. This was to celebrate National Watermelon Day ! They also brought promotional pamphlets and info about the Hope Watermelon Festival with them to even further promote Hope, our festival, and our sweet delicious melons !
Hope Lions Plan Watermelon Fish Fry August 12th
The Hope Lions Club will hold their annual Watermelon Festival Fish Fry August 12th from 4:30pm to 7pm at the Fair Park Community Center. The meals will be eat-in or carry-out. All tickets are $15. Tickets are available from any Hope Lion or at the door.
Deborah Cox
Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Cox, age 66 of Hope, Arkansas passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Texarkana, Texas. Debbie was born on February 24, 1956, to Bernice and Mary Avis Stroud McKamie. She was a homemaker and attended Tabernacle Baptist Church of Hope. She enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and outdoor activities. She is preceded by her parents and brother Charles McKamie.
Christopher Miles Chancellor, 55, of Texarkana, Arkansas
Christopher Miles Chancellor, age 55, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Monday, August 1, 2022. Chris was born July 1, 1967, in Mount Pleasant, Texas. He was a Christian and was employed with Tyson. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Razorbacks fan. Chris was the kind of person who could always make you laugh, even if you were having a bad day.
Tractor-trailers overturn on I-30 near 212 mile marker
One tractor-trailer overturned on the interstate, blocking both westbound lanes and another overturned and began leaking hazardous materials. The leaking cargo was handled by the Haz-Mat Company. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Yesterday Attorney General Paxton filed a motion to enjoin the Biden Administration from...
Officer Keith Powell Newest Hope Policeman
Congratulations to Officer Keith Powell. Officer Powell graduated from the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy (ALETA) Friday July 29, 2022. Officer Powell was sworn in this morning by Judge Harper. We are proud to have you serve our city.
Hope City Board
The Hope City Board met Tuesday for their first meeting of August. Following the prayer and pledge the board on to agenda items. First up, the board looked at three projections for splash pads at three different locations. The board is only seeking to construct one. The estimate for Northside Park is $338,000 or $463,000 with recirculation of water. The 6th Street location was estimated at $420,650 or $545,650 with recirculation. At the Soccer Field on Spring Hill Road, the cost would be $316,000 or $441,000 with recirculation. The estimates are for 5,000 square feet. The differences in price have to do with dirt work, parking lots, fencing, sidewalks, and a restroom on 6th Street. Parks Director Summer Chambers explained the estimates. The city would be responsible for half the total cost with the rest paid for with a grant. Board member Mark Ross suggested eliminating the soccer field from consideration due to safety concerns with pedestrians on Spring Hill Road. It was noted 6th Street will have a bike lane when the renovation is complete. Also the trail in the old rail bed was discussed because long-term plans are to extend it to the downtown area. The 6th Street property is adjacent to the trail area. Board member Kiffenea Talley noted her support was for Northside Park. Citizen Mershell Thomas voiced her support to build it at Northside. She noted it was “her plea” to put it on the Northside. Citizen Marsha White also voiced her support for Northside. Phillip Shaw also voiced his support for a splash pad at Northside. Pastor Billy Williams voiced his support for Northside. He noted the park is not just for African American people and sees a variety of children of all races using the park. Shaw also thanked the Hope Police, Fire Department, and Pafford for their work at Northside. Mayor Still said he would like to see it closer to downtown. Board member Mark Ross said with spending taxpayers’ money, he feels Northside is the better choice. Board member Dr. Linda Clark voiced her support for Northside. Board member Ross moved the site be Northside and the board approved using Northside for the application for the grant which would fund the splash pad. City Attorney Randy Wright read the resolution approving the grant application.
Arkansas woman fifth suspect to plead guilty in $11.5M federal fraud case
A woman has pleaded guilty for her part in a USDA fraud.
Drivers Are Sick AND Tired With Your Bull-Corn In Texarkana
Texarkana drivers. I have said a mouthful, but what one traffic violation do you notice Txarkana drivers doing the most?. So last week I asked ya'll on our Facebook page what traffic violation you noticed the 'wonderful drivers' in Texarkana committing, and the answers were not too surprising. Here are...
Here Are The Top 5 Schools In The Texarkana Area
With school for most students starting in the next couple of weeks, I found a website that tells you all the information you need to know to get your child enrolled in the best school in Texarkana. The website Great Schools has a complete listing of all of the schools...
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
Waylon Smith Charged With Terroristic Theatening
On July 18, 2022 at approximately 11:51pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Waylon Smith, 26, Hope, AR. Mr. Smith was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 400 block of North Pritchard Street in Hope, AR. Smith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Body found in pond near ArDOT building in Hope
HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - Following the discovery of a body found floating in a pond, southwest Arkansas authorities are working to learn more. The body of a middle-aged man was discovered around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an employee, according to Hope Police Chief J.R. Wilson. That’s near the 2900 block of N. Hazel Street.
Body found floating in Hope pond
The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
Vergeron Wyatt Arrested For Possession of Firearms By Certain Persons
On July 16, 2022 at approximately 1:40pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Vergeron Wyatt, 43, Hope, AR. Mr. Wyatt was arrested and charged with possession of firearms by certain persons, discharging firearm in city limits, and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 400 block of North Robinson Road in Hope, AR. Wyatt was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Arkadelphia woman hurt in crash that kills 2
Two people were killed and another hurt Sunday afternoon in a collision on Highway 7 near Bismarck. According to a preliminary fatal crash summary filed by Arkansas State Police, Rebecca Welday and an unnamed juvenile died July 31 in a two-car accident that happened at about 2:40 p.m. on state Highway 7 near the intersection of Edgewood Drive.
