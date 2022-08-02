ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise, AL

Juvenile shot and killed at Tartan Pines, police respond to another shooting early Tuesday

By Special to The Sun
southeastsun.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtvy.com

Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
MOBILE, AL
wdhn.com

Second arrest for double murder of Dothan couple

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A second arrest has been made for the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, began a joint investigation into a double murder. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long...
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Enterprise, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Enterprise, AL
wtvy.com

Arrest made in Enterprise juvenile killing

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police released a statement on Wednesday that an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 16-year-old juvenile on August 2. The department says that at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, detectives arrested a 14-year-old female juvenile. She is being charged with manslaughter. Due...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wtvy.com

Juvenile found shot to death in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) - Enteprise police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile. First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. Responding Officers located an unresponsive juvenile male inside the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Victim identified in Enterprise shooting

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in Tuesday’s late morning shooting has been identified. Hadden Townsend, 16, of Enterprise was shot and killed by a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. The Enterprise Police department is currently investigating the case as a homicide. Stay with WDHN...
ENTERPRISE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Tartan Pines#Epd Detectives
washingtoncounty.news

Fugitive on probation for killing boyfriend found on Mattox Springs Road

Law enforcement officers took a fugitive into custody who was wanted for violating probation in connection with the 2013 death of her boyfriend and additional charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S....
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest, Florida man. 60-year-old “Ronald Thompson” of Westville was killed. Police say he was driving the...
GENEVA, AL
wtvy.com

Arrest made after Enterprise shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police took one man into custody in connection with an early morning shooting call on Tuesday. The department released a statement that at 4:26 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Grimes Street. Upon arrival at the scene, a female victim was discovered with a gunshot wound in her back.
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Former Houston County deputy charged with DUI

ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Houston County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after being charged with a DUI. Alvah Carlson, 38, of Elba, was arrested in Elba on a driving while intoxicated charge on Wednesday night. He was arrested after driving his patrol car erratically, according to a source close to WDHN.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wdhn.com

Dothan attorney charged with DUI

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Car crash in Geneva Co. kills one, injuries others

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim in the deadly Geneva car crash has been identified. Geneva County Coroner, Donny Adkinson confirmed to WDHN that Ronald David Thompson, 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene. UPDATE:. GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Highway 27 in Geneva County is now...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy