Juvenile shot and killed at Tartan Pines, police respond to another shooting early Tuesday

wtvy.com
Second suspect arrested, three wanted in two-state double murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An additional suspect has been arrested and charged in a two-state double murder investigation. Dothan Police Department has now charged 37-year-old, David Allen Bastian, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida with one count of capital murder, one count of kidnapping first degree, and one count of abuse of a corpse.
wdhn.com
Bond set for man charged with attempted murder in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Bond has been set for the suspect in an early morning Enterprise shooting that has left one hospitalized. Evertt Hornsby, 41, was arrested after police say he shot a woman in the back around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday. After a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Hornsby...
4 suspects in RV Taylor shooting are going before a grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of Lequinten Morrissette filled the courtroom in purple and red shirts Thursday morning as three men charged in his murder faced a judge. Tyrik Dubose, 21, Anthony Shinn, 20, and William Anderson Jr., 23, are all accused of opening fire back in May in the RV Taylor community that […]
wdhn.com
Second arrest for double murder of Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A second arrest has been made for the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. The Dothan Police Department and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, began a joint investigation into a double murder. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long...
14-year-old girl charged in shooting death of teen boy in south Alabama
A 14-year-old girl has been charged in the shooting death of a male teen in south Alabama. The girl is charged with manslaughter in the Tuesday death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of the suspect and victim have not been released. Enterprise police responded about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to...
wtvy.com
wtvy.com
wdhn.com
washingtoncounty.news
Fugitive on probation for killing boyfriend found on Mattox Springs Road
Law enforcement officers took a fugitive into custody who was wanted for violating probation in connection with the 2013 death of her boyfriend and additional charges of introduction of contraband into a detention facility. Members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S....
wdhn.com
wtvy.com
Arrest made after Enterprise shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise Police took one man into custody in connection with an early morning shooting call on Tuesday. The department released a statement that at 4:26 a.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at a residence in the 400 block of Grimes Street. Upon arrival at the scene, a female victim was discovered with a gunshot wound in her back.
wdhn.com
Former Houston County deputy charged with DUI
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Houston County sheriff’s deputy has been fired after being charged with a DUI. Alvah Carlson, 38, of Elba, was arrested in Elba on a driving while intoxicated charge on Wednesday night. He was arrested after driving his patrol car erratically, according to a source close to WDHN.
wdhn.com
wdhn.com
Convicted Houston Co. murderer sentenced to 109 years in prison
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County. In March of 2021, Edwardo Cuz Hor, 18, stabbed and killed Mario Cuz Caal in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say...
wtvy.com
WEAR
Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer charged with soliciting minor
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa Correctional Institution corrections officer is charged with trying to lure a minor for sex. 44-year-old Jerry Hollingsworth Jr, of DeFuniak Springs, is charged with using a compute to seduce, solicit or lure a child and using a two way communication device to facilitate a felony.
wdhn.com
Dothan couple charged with chemical endangerment of a child
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan couple has been arrested for the endangerment of a child. On June 16, Dothan police say that both they and local DHR were involved in the discovery of a home that had narcotics accessible to children. The narcotics were found at the home of a couple in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, according to DPD.
wtvy.com
wdhn.com
Investigators still searching for answers in double murder case
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County investigators and Dothan police are still searching for answers to a double murder case. The victims were found Friday night, buried behind a home just outside of Bonifay. They believe one was killed in Florida, the other in Alabama. Bay County Sheriff’s Office cadaver dogs found Shauna Terry and […]
