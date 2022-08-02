ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanted man Myles Thompson-Edwards known to frequent Aylesbury

Police are searching for a wanted man, who is thought to have connections to Buckinghamshire. Myles Thompson-Edwards is wanted by police in connection with an alleged sexual assault. The incident took place at Windsor Royal Shopping Centre on Thames Street, Windsor, between 2.20am and 2.40am on Saturday, July 16. A...
