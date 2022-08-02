Read on www.buckinghamshirelive.com
Wanted man Myles Thompson-Edwards known to frequent Aylesbury
Police are searching for a wanted man, who is thought to have connections to Buckinghamshire. Myles Thompson-Edwards is wanted by police in connection with an alleged sexual assault. The incident took place at Windsor Royal Shopping Centre on Thames Street, Windsor, between 2.20am and 2.40am on Saturday, July 16. A...
Best UK location for cheap beer discovered with a pint costing on average £2.09
The cheapest location for a pint in the UK is Wrexham, where the average cost of a beer is just £2.09 - almost £4 cheaper than the nation's most expensive spot. Not surprisingly, London is the city with the steepest priced ale with a price being sold at an average of £5.93.
