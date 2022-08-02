Read on www.buckinghamshirelive.com
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Best UK location for cheap beer discovered with a pint costing on average £2.09
The cheapest location for a pint in the UK is Wrexham, where the average cost of a beer is just £2.09 - almost £4 cheaper than the nation's most expensive spot. Not surprisingly, London is the city with the steepest priced ale with a price being sold at an average of £5.93.
The Undisputed Queen of Southern Sandwiches
Local Tomatoes, Good Bread and Mayonnaise Combine for Flavor MagicDoc Lawrence. Deep South delicacies are closely tied to tradition and soil. Tomatoes stand almost alone as the most heralded miracle from our gardens. Thomas Jefferson is credited as America’s first pioneer of the tomato, bringing seeds over from England for Monticello’s revolutionary gardens.
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
SkySports
Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A
The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
RELATED PEOPLE
This award-winning San Diego pizzaiolo team is bringing a taste of Milan to Biltmore
The team behind San Diego's "best pizza of 2020" is bringing a fine dining Milanese concept to Phoenix. Ambrogio15 was opened by two friends from Milan when Giacomo Pizzigoni and Andrea Burrone decided to "leave the corporate world to begin a new adventure made up of passion, friendship and a bit of foolishness." The duo introduced the West Coast...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Bethany Firth wins Northern Ireland's first gold in S14 200m
Bethany Firth claims Northern Ireland's first gold medal after winning the S14 200m freestyle at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Sarah Beckett: England number eight joins Gloucester-Hartpury from Harlequins
Gloucester-Hartpury have signed England international Sarah Beckett from Premier 15s rivals Harlequins. The back rower has been capped 24 times for the Red Roses since making her debut in November 2018 and has been part of two Six Nations-winning squads. The 23-year-old number eight joined Quins in 2019 from home...
America's five most popular beers revealed
A recent poll finds that despite a bevy of domestic choices, Americans really seem to have a taste for imports when it comes to their favorite beer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games netball - Wales, Northern Ireland & England win
Jonathan Jurejko, Mike Henson, Becky Grey and Lorraine McKenna. The sort of face we pull when we realise it's £1 tacos on a Tuesday. And the sort of face an athlete pulls when they have won Commonwealth Games gold... again!. The image of a golden grin for English diver...
pethelpful.com
21 Cutest Small and Fluffy Dogs
I like to share information about wildlife, animals, and pets—dogs in particular. Dogs have been our most loyal and devoted friends for centuries. Their affection and unconditional love can be understood from the famous quote of Josh Billings:. “A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you...
PETS・
SB Nation
Official: Chelsea sign Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd
Only a few days after reports out of Sweden claiming Chelsea were the club to land Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd’s signature, the move was officially confirmed by the Blues today. Kaneryd, or JRK, arrives at Chelsea FC Women following her European Championship participation with Sweden, where her team were only eliminated by eventual champions England in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old winger put pen to a three-year contract with Chelsea, which includes a fourth-year extension option.
Commonwealth Games day seven: World champion Jake Wightman in the 1500m
After Emily Campbell roared to weightlifting glory on Wednesday, the A-listers keep coming at the Commonwealth Games with newly-crowned world champion Jake Wightman set to return to the track.Here the PA News Agency takes a look at what is in store in Birmingham, and reflects on another successful day six at the Games.Wight HotNew 1500m world champion Jake Wightman continues his quest for a unique summer treble when he takes to the track at the Alexander Stadium for his first race. Wightman will be representing Scotland as he bids for more gold ahead of the upcoming European Championships.Meanwhile, Adam Gemili...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckinghamshirelive.com
First-look at luxury suites for fans to watch Qatar World Cup clashes in style
It's almost 100 days to the Qatar World Cup with fans of England and Wales ready to cheer on their favourites when the big kick-off finally comes around. Supporters will be able to join their team on their journey in pursuit of the trophy and watch every glorious moment along the way.
FIFA・
buckinghamshirelive.com
Kids could get chance to train with victorious Lionesses as part of M&S contest
Youngsters will be able to take part in a special football training sessions alongside England's victorious Lionesses as part of a contest organised by M&S Food. The store has launched its SPARKS competition with money can’t buy prizes - such as training with England’s European Champions. All customers...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Are you Milton Keynes' best gardener? Dobbies hunts for top amateur gardeners
The search is on to find Milton Keynes' best amateur gardeners. Garden centre chain Dobbies has launched the Not Your Average Gardener Awards to celebrate those with green fingers. Dobbies will award prizes to four winners who have a "passion for planting". Up to £5,000 worth of prizes will be...
Katarina Johnson-Thompson adds second Commonwealth crown to career medal haul
England’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson retained her Commonwealth Games heptathlon title in Birmingham.Victory on home soil marked a welcome return to form for the 29-year-old following an 18-month injury nightmare, although a total score of 6377 points shows she is still short of top gear.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the major outdoor successes of the Liverpudlian’s career.First Commonwealth crown, 2018 (6255 points)Johnson-Thompson clinched the Commonwealth crown for the first time in Gold Coast, Australia.It was an emphatic victory Down Under as she comfortably finished ahead of Canada’s Nina Schultz and compatriot Niamh Emerson.European silver, 2018 (6759 points)After a...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: BBC Sport NI to broadcast six Ulster home games live
BBC Sport NI will broadcast six of Ulster's home games live during the forthcoming United Rugby Championship season. The matches will be shown on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. First up will be Ulster's opening game of the campaign against Connacht on 17 September, followed...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Dream job involves tasting wine in Portugal vineyard for £200 a day
Wine retailer Majestic is recruiting for a trainee taster with applications invited for the ultimate summer job. The store is advertising for its first ever ‘Vintern,’ who will be paid the equivalent of £52,000 a year to investigate if wine does taste better abroad. The new Vintern...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales' Joshua Stacey reaches table tennis final to guarantee medal
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Wales have a guaranteed 26th medal at the Commonwealth Games after para table tennis...
BBC
Graeme van Buuren: Gloucestershire captain commits 'long-term' to the club
Gloucestershire club captain Graeme van Buuren has signed a new "long-term" deal to stay beyond the end of this season. The 31-year-old all-rounder joined Gloucestershire in 2016. The middle-order batter has played 109 times for the county in all formats, scoring more than 3,000 runs. Van Buuren was made a...
Comments / 0